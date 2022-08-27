Read full article on original website
mystery sun
2d ago
I'm 45 I have been verbal abused for over 30 yrs of my life I think it's gonna stop but it never does it stays w me always what others say it hurts to no end why are people so cruel and hurtful to others no one knows how hard it is to get over the hurt it caused unless u go through it
Reply(1)
2
Guest
2d ago
sorry but you never heal from verbal and physically abuse and now I'm taking care of my abuser my mother
Reply(1)
3
Related
psychologytoday.com
Parental Alienation as a Form of Domestic Abuse
Parental alienation is not just a post-relationship phenomenon. In parental alienation scenarios, children are objectified and treated like currency. Parental alienation robs children of social power and autonomy, fostering self-doubt. We often think of parental alienation as a post-relationship phenomenon. In fact, it’s something that happens within the context of...
psychologytoday.com
6 Signs of Mistrust/Abuse Schema
People with the mistrust/abuse schema have learned rules from what they experienced as a cruel, mean, abusive world. With the mistrust/abuse schema, your brain considers relationships to be a potential threat, so it keeps the stress response turned on. The key to recovery is training your brain to understand that...
The Nature Of Knowledge
An Essay Concerning Humane Understanding, Volume II, by John Locke is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. Volume II: Book IV, Chapter IV: Of the Realities of Knowledge, of the Realty of Ideas. John Locke: 'Knowledge placed in our Ideas may be all unreal or chimerical' 'All knowledge lies only in the perception of the agreement or disagreement of our own ideas'
verywellmind.com
What Is the Narcissistic Abuse Cycle?
People with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), otherwise known as narcissists, have a grandiose sense of self, unreasonable expectations of favorable treatment, and a marked lack of empathy for others. People with narcissistic traits often have difficulty maintaining interpersonal relationships across all areas of life, including at home, at work, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Woman Told To Dump Husband After Overhearing Him and Mom-in-Law on Vacation
The wife said she heard her spouse telling his mom: "I didn't want to bring her with me but what was I supposed to do?"
Upworthy
Teacher tells her deaf students that people can hear farts and their reaction is hilarious
Anna Trupiano is a first grade teacher at a school that serves deaf, hard-of-hearing and hearing students. She helps her students flourish in a world that can be challenging for deaf people. Trupiano shared a hilarious teaching moment that happened in her class. A 6-year-old student who's deaf farted in class and some of the other students started to laugh. The kid was surprised to see everyone looking in their direction because they had no idea that farts made a sound. Trupiano later explained to her student that farts, at least some, can be heard out loud. The incident also highlighted the lack of access to such information when loved ones aren't able to sign. Trupiano explained how it was just one example of deaf students missing out on information that many considered common knowledge.
ohmymag.co.uk
These are the 3 most selfish zodiac signs
Haven’t we all been selfish at least once in our lives? Whether deliberately or unknowingly, selfishness reflects our deepest desires to take up what we want without a thought about others. Selfishness can be deep-rooted or come out on occasions. But people can be selfish because of their zodiac signs as well. Here are the 3 most selfish zodiac signs that you might want to watch out for.
‘I’m a Couples Therapist, and These Are 3 Things I’d Never Say to My Partner’
As a couples therapist, Genesis Games, LMHC, spends her days talking to people in relationships, and observing how these people talk to each other—often about the toughest, most emotional topics. Having witnessed first-hand the many ways in which two people can build (or diminish) the connection between them with just words, Games knows a thing or two about what to say and not say in a relationship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Profile and Danger of a Covert Narcissist
Covert Narcissist Traits (This post includes an affiliate link that benefits the author if you make a purchase.)Darlene Lancer. You may be fooled by a covert narcissist, but they're every bit as much narcissists as the stereotypical extroverted narcissists. Some narcissists may emphasize one personality trait over others. A person with an outgoing personality might always showoff and need to be the center of attention, while another narcissist might be a vindictive bully, an entitled playboy, an imperious authoritarian, or an exacting know-it-all, as articulated by Madonna, “Listen, everyone is entitled to my opinion.”
Women in a secretive faith group linked to Amy Coney Barrett were 'always crying' during teachings about gender roles, wife of founder says in leaked video
Leaked video shows Dorothy Ranaghan talking about how women took to The People of Praise's views on women's subservience to men.
A Mom Says It’s ‘Evil’ Her Adult Children Won’t Agree to Care for Their Disabled Brother & Reddit Is Thoroughly Freaked Out
It goes without saying that it’s every parent’s goal to make sure their children will, when the time comes, be able to handle life without them — and, in families with multiple siblings, it often comes with the hope that they also care for one another (along with any other responsibilities they have). But, as a mother in reddit’s famed-AITA subreddit found out, there are limits to what you can ask of your children and their futures — and that word “ask” is pretty essential in really allowing them to consent to step up into more defined caregiver roles later in their lives.
I’m a parenting expert and these are the five phrases you should never say to your kids
AS kids grow up, they become increasingly impressionable. What we expose them to is most likely what they will carry with them, so it's important to always be conscious of what we say to our children. How we speak to our little ones goes on to influence the way they...
KIDS・
Opinion: Phrases Often Said By Victims In Toxic/Abusive Relationships
People often try to hide when they are in a situation that is toxic or abusive. I say this because many years ago, I hid the reality of my relationship from even the people closest to me.
Teacher mispronounces every student's name to get a laugh, but it also serves a bigger purpose
This story originally appeared on 03.08.22 Anyone who has lived in the U.S. with a nontraditionally American name knows how hard it can be to get some people to pronounce your name correctly. My husband's name is Javad, which is only two syllables and objectively not hard to say (juh-VAHD), but I've watched many people mutilate it over the years even after being given the correct pronunciation. I remember one time watching him introduce himself to a man clearly and slowly—twice—and the man still called him "Bob," like he couldn't even digest this name he'd never heard before, much less pronounce it .
Opinion: Gaslighting Victims Often Experience Long-Term Damage
If you have identified that your relationship contains gaslighting, you are experiencing one, if not the most damaging form of psychological manipulation. After leaving several relationships where I was gaslighted, I didn’t understand why I was experiencing so many traumatic moments even though I had walked away from my abusers.
Shia LaBeouf reveals he converted to Catholicism after studying religion for Padre Pio film
Shia LaBeouf has revealed that he converted to Catholicism, after studying the religion for his upcoming movie, Padre Pio.During an interview with Word on Fire Catholic Ministries’ Bishop Robert Barron on Thursday, the 36-year-old actor expressed how much he was mentally struggling and had thoughts of suicide, before joining the cast of his newest movie. However, in order to better understand the late mystic Saint Padre Pio, who he portrays in the biopic, LaBeuof said that he livied with a monastery of Franciscan Capuchin friars and started engaging with the Church, which helped him through the difficult time.“I had...
psychologytoday.com
Why Manipulators Prey on Your Emotions
Emotions can be a powerful tool for manipulators to use against you. Emotional abuse creates long-term changes in victims. There is hope for getting out of emotionally abusive situations. Emotions are a powerful force. They can determine our thought patterns, if we allow them to, and in turn affect our...
Opinion: Strategies To Dismiss A Narcissist
Perhaps you have been in a relationship with them and you want them out of your life. Perhaps you just went on a couple of dates and they aren’t leaving you alone no matter how obvious you make it that you aren’t interested.
Mom Backed for Divorcing Husband for 'Repulsive' Comment at In-Law's Party
After much discussion, the woman said there was "no coming back" from her husband's drunken confession.
Opinion: Narcissists Exhibit Specific Behaviors When Communicating
I learned a long time ago that having a conversation with a narcissist isn’t going to be an easy walk down the street. In fact, it’s going to be more like walking into the middle of a tornado.
HackerNoon
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
533K+
Views
ABOUT
How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.https://hackernoon.com/
Comments / 11