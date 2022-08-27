The Chaska football program is about a week away from kicking off the 2022 season and hopes to make it as special as the last one. The Hawks are coming off an undefeated regular season and a second-place finish to Mankato West in the Section 2AAAAA playoffs in 2021. Last season’s roster was senior-heavy, however, one of the main challenges for this season’s squad is the lack of game experience. Head coach Bryan Dahl said there are players who have potential and are expected to step up.

CHASKA, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO