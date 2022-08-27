Read full article on original website
It’s Time for No-Code to Grow-up
Some History of No-Code & the Current No-Code Attitude. Pretty much since the beginning of computer science, coders have tried to invent ways to code less. If you haven’t had the conversation with your fellow developers about how long until we have an AI system spit out a no-code UI integrated with some sort of low-code automation system, then you probably haven’t found yourself on the bad end of a 24-hour coding binge on the project that just can’t be saved. 🤣
Java Algorithms: Copying List with Random Pointer (LeetCode)
A linked list of length n is given such that each node contains an additional random pointer, which could point to any node in the list, or null. Construct a deep copy of the list. The deep copy should consist of exactly n brand new nodes, where each new node has its value set to the value of its corresponding original node. Both the next and random pointer of the new nodes should point to new nodes in the copied list such that the pointers in the original list and copied list represent the same list state. None of the pointers in the new list should point to nodes in the original list.
Why Learning PyTorch Can Make you a Better Engineer
Pytorch is a powerful open-source deep-learning framework that is quickly gaining popularity among researchers and developers. While it may be initially daunting to learn, the benefits of using Pytorch are vast. In this post, we will discuss some of the key advantages of Pytorch. As machine learning becomes more and...
The 7 Most Useful Array Methods in JavaScript
If you are working with JavaScript, you probably use Arrays a lot. Very often, you need to do some kind of manipulation with arrays or iterate through them. In this post, I compiled a list of the most useful array methods that can save you time, and your code will look cleaner and more readable.
The Endless Quest of Finding Developers For Your Next Big App
Businesses which hope to one day become scalable choose to go down the digital path because smartphone holders are their main demographic. Apps can be seen as part and parcel of a business’ digital identity, and much like how every business should have a social media presence, all businesses should also have their own mobile application. Large businesses should most definitely hire their own in-house developers in order to save on costs. If the app is to be complex, it is much more sustainable to outsource a team that can manage or update it in the future.
Phone Arena
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
Yes, (adventurous) ladies and gents, we're afraid it's time for another periodic Android security checkup. While no one really enjoys to perform a thorough sweep of every app installed on their mobile phones once every few weeks or so in search for all kinds of different malware, the truth is Google isn't doing a very good job of keeping you out of harm's way.
digg.com
What Does It Mean To Orange-Pill Someone?
It is wise to reflect and improve upon the different ways we currently measure successfully introducing someone to Bitcoin. We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling. Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of...
7 Database Optimization Best Practices for Django Developers
Database management is one of the most crucial aspects of backend development. A properly optimized database can help to reduce the response time and hence lead to a better user experience. In this article, we will be discussing the ways to optimize the database for speed in Django applications. Although,...
How to Build Small K8s Cluster on a Single PC - Chapter 3 - Crafting the Appscape.
In the second article of this series, I reviewed my guides on how to build a K3s-based Kubernetes cluster with a few virtual machines. This time, I'll give you a tour around the walkthroughs where I tell you how to deploy apps or services in such a cluster, by using the official Kustomize method.
Best Practices, Guidelines and Tools for Code Reviews
Code reviews are a type of software quality assurance activity that involves rigorous evaluations of code in order to identify bugs, improve code quality, and assist engineers in understanding the source code. Implementing a systematic approach for human code reviews is one of the most effective ways to enhance software...
How to Find the Stinky Parts of Your Code [Part XXII]
Code smells are a classic. It smells because there are likely many instances where it could be edited or improved. Most of these smells are just hints of something that might be wrong. They are not required fixed per se… (You should look into it though.) Previous Code Smells.
SEO Analysis: How to Improve JavaScript Module for "Related Stories" & HackerNoon's Internal Linking
For those impatient SEOs, HackerNoon should be generating much more organic traffic than it is. After deep diving on the site, despite the huge number of great links, the top quality content, and great branding, HackerNoon is struggling to increase online visibility due to poor internal linking and a reliance on a JavaScript Module, "Related Stories", which (probably) doesn't fire for Googlebot. If you find this beneficial and have an open-source or commercial project you want me to take a look at, connect with me, Murrough Foley, on Linkedin.
Avoiding Data Silos in Presto in Meta: From Raptor to RaptorX
This blog was originally published in the Presto blog: https://prestodb.io/blog/2022/01/28/avoid-data-silos-in-presto-in-meta. Rongrong Zhong, Presto committer/TSC member and software engineer at Alluxio, shares the history of Raptor, and why Meta eventually replaced it in favor of a new architecture based on local caching, namely RaptorX. Alluxio: Rongrong Zhong; Meta: James Sun, Ke...
How to Implement a Basic JavaScript Application
In a previous article in this series, we learned about getting input from others before beginning to code our application. After we’ve clarified all the doubts with the project stakeholders, we are then ready to turn our prototype into a JavaScript application. What are we working on?. The goal...
makeuseof.com
An Overview of Client-Side Storage With JavaScript
Client-side storage is essential to web applications. It may not be as bulletproof as server-side storage but, without it, web apps would be unable to implement many modern features. All kinds of features depend on client-side storage, from sessions in games to shopping carts on e-commerce websites. Client-side storage also...
Cult of Mac
Land your dream job with this AI-assisted resumé writing tool
If you’re currently looking for a job, there’s a lot you need to get in place, from your video interview space to the tools you need to do the job. But perhaps the most useful document you need to prepare to attract recruiters and hiring managers is a resumé. Take a task off your list with a lifetime subscription to the Complete Resoume AI Assistant Resumé Writer.
How To Extend and Customize Auto-Configuration Classes Provided by Spring Boot
Imagine a scenario when we need to enable certain spring boot auto-configuration on a subset of environments only. The reason for that may be that i.e. our new feature will use new database (mongo) which hasn’t been setup on all environments yet for some reason, but we don’t want this issue to stop us from deploying new version of the application.
12 Low-Code and No-Code Development Platforms for Business Users
Businesses tap into various technologies to speed up digital transformation efforts. Most often, the go-to approach is to select platforms and tools that require little coding, customization, and upfront investments. One such solution is low-code or no-code app development platforms. By 2025, up to 70% of all new applications created...
Writing Your Own Flask(like) Framework
I have wanted to demystify what goes behind the Python Flask framework. How does defining something as simple as app.route handle HTTP Requests? How does app.run create a server and maintain it?. To demystify flask, I had two options: read Flask code end to end and understand or Reverse engineer...
How to Build Your Own Observability Platform on Kubernettes
In this blog post, you will learn how to build a complete open-source solution for extracting and shipping traces, metrics, and logs, and correlating between them. The solution proposed uses open-source tools: Grafana, Prometheus, Tempo, and Loki as an observability backend stack, and Odigos as an observability control plane. Theory.
