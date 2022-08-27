ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

95.3 The Bear

Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Bessemer Police searching for murder suspect that fled to Tennessee

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department is investigating a murder that occurred early Sunday morning. According to BPD, officers arrived to the 3300 block of Avenue C in Bessemer around 5:51 a.m. on calls of a possible stabbing. Upon arrival, officers found Cynthia Cardenas, 33, sitting behind the wheel of a car she […]
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

20-year-old killed, one injured in shooting near Titusville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on August 28. Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. When officers got to the scene at a parking lot of an apartment complex, they found two males lying unresponsive. One of the victims died on the scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Ke’mon Latrelle Nord. Another victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa Police Department investigating a shooting on McFarland Blvd.

Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crime Unit are investigating a shooting that took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd and Midtown Village. Police said someone shot a 25 year old passenger inside a vehicle. The victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
msn.com

Man hit and killed in Bessemer identified

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after a man was hit and killed on August 26 in Bessemer. The accident happened around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 150 and Morgan Road. The victim has been identified as 38-year-old Toddrick Dewayne Burton. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, he was...
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

1 killed in weekend house fire in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - One person died in a house fire in Fairfield on August 28. The fire happened in the 4000 block of Terrace G around 3:25 a.m. Fairfield Fire Department and Birmingham Fire Rescue went to the fire. The Alabama State Fire Marshall’s Office is investigating the cause...
FAIRFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
CBS 42

Pleasant Grove Police searching for man accused of rape

PLEASANT GROVE, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pleasant Grove Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for rape. According to PGPD, Christian Chambers, 24, is wanted for second-degree rape. He was last seen in Pleasant Grove on Aug. 24. He is described as being 5’9″ to 5’10” with a medium […]
PLEASANT GROVE, AL
wbrc.com

Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WSFA

Widow begs officials to fund ambulance reform, blames shortage for husband’s death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The widow of a man who died after waiting on an ambulance that never came is dedicated to fighting for change in his honor. Lewis Commons died from a pulmonary embolism on August 29, 2020, just days before his 63rd birthday. His wife, Francine Commons, battled grief but clung to her faith to remain strong while calling for equal access to emergency services.
FAIRFIELD, AL
Alt 101.7

Alt 101.7

Tuscaloosa, AL
ALT 101.7 Tuscaloosas new generation of alternative music and the latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://alt1017.com/

