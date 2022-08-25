ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

THV11

Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles

PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
PULASKI COUNTY, AR
kasu.org

COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern

For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
ARKANSAS STATE
WTVM

Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
KTLO

Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power

Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front on the Way

A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight. Humidity and isolated showers...
ARKANSAS STATE
wlds.com

Arkansas Man Gets 20 Years In Plea Deal For Quincy Kidnapping

An Arkansas man pled guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Adams County Circuit Court in relation to a kidnapping from Quincy last summer. 40 year old Mario Mason of Turrell, Arkansas was sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd to two 10 year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be served consecutively. Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing requires Mason to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
TURRELL, AR
talkbusiness.net

Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

