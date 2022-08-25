Read full article on original website
Arkansas drivers named fifth most dangerous in US
A new study has ranked Arkansas as the fifth most dangerous state for drivers in the U.S.
Full timeline of violent arrest in Arkansas that lead to investigation
CRAWFORD COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Department of Justice, FBI, Arkansas State Police, and the Crawford County Sheriff's Office are all hosting separate investigations after a video showed two Crawford County Deputies and a Mulberry Police Officer violently arresting 27-year-old Randal Worcester. Monday, Aug. 22. During a news conference,...
Study ranks Arkansas school districts on equity, ranks state #2 in US
A study ranks Arkansas school districts by equity.
Arkansas drivers say road work ruined their vehicles
PULASKI COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — If you've driven down Kanis Road or Ferndale Cutoff within the last week, you've probably seen gravel from construction. Drivers said the road work has ruined their cars and they want something to be done about it. "There's just piles of rocks and tar...
5newsonline.com
U.S. Dept. of Agriculture designated 20 Arkansas counties as 'Primary Natural Disaster' areas
ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has designated 20 Arkansas counties as “Primary Natural Disaster” areas. This disaster designation allows the USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) to extend emergency credit to producers recovering from natural disasters through emergency loans. Emergency loans can be...
kasu.org
COVID cases in Arkansas seem to be following familiar pattern
For a third day in a row, Arkansas reported more than a thousand new infections of COVID-19 on Thursday. The Department of Health’s website showed there were 1,192 new known cases. State Epidemiologist Dr. Mike Cima says the number of new infections is following a familiar pattern. “This is...
Man arrested in Arkansas after 13-year-old dies in Florida hit and run
A man was arrested in Arkansas after a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a car while riding her bike in Florida died in the hospital Sunday.
KATV
Arkansas law enforcement warning of dangerous gun modification for mass shootings
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Law enforcement in Northeast Arkansas is warning residents of a dangerous illegal gun modification that has found its way into the natural state. Our news content partners at KAIT 8 News said officers of the Jonesboro Police Department conducted a traffic stop where a “Glock switch” was discovered.
WTVM
Missing Arkansas boy found safe; Amber Alert canceled
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 4-year-old who was reported missing and believed to be in danger, KAIT reported. Caleb Johnson has been found safe, Arkansas State Police said in a Facebook post Monday. According to initial information from law enforcement, the child’s mother picked him up from day care earlier in the morning and texted his grandmother saying that she would harm herself and the child.
KTLO
Arkansas farmers harvesting sunlight for power
Bearskin Farms east of Little Rock is installing one of the largest solar projects on a farm in Arkansas in a bid to gain some control over the farm’s energy costs at a time when solar energy may be more accessible than ever in agriculture. Renewable energy — a...
Active Tropics: Here’s how it could affect Arkansas
There have only been 3 named storms that never reached hurricane status. Now as we get into the most active part of the season tropical activity is heating up.
fox16.com
AGFC, ArDOT increase boating access
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) – Three funding reimbursements approved at last week’s Arkansas Game and Fish Commission meeting in Texarkana will create improved access for anglers and boaters on the White River in north Arkansas and at Lake Conway in central Arkansas. Commissioners unanimously...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold Front on the Way
A cold front will be dropping south across Arkansas through Tuesday with widely scattered to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Although, we not expecting a cool down behind the front, much drier air will filter into the Mid South allowing for more comfortable afternoons and cool overnight. Humidity and isolated showers...
Student loan debt cancellation in Arkansas: What you need to know
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Millions of Americans with federal student loans could soon see up to $10,000—or $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients— forgiven due to a plan announced by President Biden. But what does that mean for Arkansans?. It could mean that any money received to cancel...
wlds.com
Arkansas Man Gets 20 Years In Plea Deal For Quincy Kidnapping
An Arkansas man pled guilty on Friday to two counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault in Adams County Circuit Court in relation to a kidnapping from Quincy last summer. 40 year old Mario Mason of Turrell, Arkansas was sentenced by Judge Amy Lannerd to two 10 year sentences to the Illinois Department of Corrections, which will be served consecutively. Illinois’ Truth in Sentencing requires Mason to serve at least 85% of his sentence.
talkbusiness.net
Urban League CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
Scott Hamilton has seen his organization, the Urban League of the State of Arkansas, tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton is disturbed by the recent viral video of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
Couple arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi
A Clarksdale couple was arrested in Arkansas for felony shoplifting in Mississippi. Brandon Miller, 42, and Stacy Murphree, 44, both of Clarksdale, are suspects in a felony shoplifting incident in Oxford. On June 27, the Oxford Police Department took a felony shoplifting report from a business on West Jackson Avenue....
thv11.com
Arkansas realtors explain now is the time to buy
Though there's still a shortage of homes for sale, the housing market has been improving. Realtors explained that it's competitive for first-time home buyers.
East Arkansas man sentenced to prison for supporting Al-Qai’da
He helped an Al Qa'ida group and was sentenced to prison.
