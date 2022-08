Since the pandemic, which as we found out from one of our listeners today is still a BIG deal, professional sports have gone to mostly a cashless business. You use a card or your phone to buy tickets, get into the game, and order snacks and beer. One Minnesota Twins fan this weekend alleges that the all-digital/cashless switchover led to one vendor employee helping himself to 'unearned tips'.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO