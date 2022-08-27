Read full article on original website
cbs17
3 injured in I-540 crash that closed all lanes, ignited vehicle fire: NCSHP
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash on Interstate 540 heading westbound in Raleigh left a vehicle overturned and on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials with NCSHP later told CBS 17 that three were critically injured in the wreck. The crash was...
Person struck and killed on eastbound I-40 near Cary Towne Blvd
All four eastbound lanes of I-40 near Cary Towne Boulevard were closed for hours after a pedestrian.was struck and killed
cbs17
Garner crash on I-40 backs up traffic for about 8 miles, lane reopened
GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-40 near US-70 by Garner. NCDOT said the right shoulder was closed near Exit 306 to US-70. It reopened after 2:30 p.m. NCDOT’s map showed traffic was backed up about eight miles. The...
cbs17
Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials
WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
cbs17
Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
Driver crashes car into Raleigh construction zone in fiery wreck
Raleigh, N.C. — Police say a driver crashed a car into a building under construction, causing the vehicle to catch on fire in downtown Raleigh. The crash happened at the corner of McDowell Street and Davie Street. A witness told WRAL the people inside the car tried to push...
Person seriously injured after being hit by car at New Bern Avenue intersection
Raleigh, N.C. — One person was seriously injured after being hit by a car on Saturday night. The crash happened at Sunny Brook Road and New Bern Avenue just before 9 p.m. Police did not release any additional information.
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
Police investigate crash involving cars, motorcycle in Durham
Durham, N.C. — Emergency crews on Sunday responded to a crash involving at least two cars and motorcycle. The crash was reported around 12:30 a.m. on Allendown Drive off N.C. Highway 55. No serious injuries were reported. WRAL News is reaching out to police to learn more about the...
Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard
Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
cbs17
I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
msn.com
1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton
One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch tells us one...
Wakefield Middle goes on lockdown after shooting across from nearby YMCA
A person was shot in the leg near the Kerr Family YMCA on Monday afternoon. Wakefield Middle went on code red lockdown as a safety measure.
Family, cat escape garage fire at Durham townhome
Durham, N.C. — A garage fire on Tuesday forced two adults and a cat out of their townhome. Around 12:15 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Manorhaven Drive, where the garage of a three-story townhome was on fire. Although the home was not an end unit,...
cbs17
Raleigh pool supply business destroyed in fire, officials monitoring hot spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh business was destroyed in a fire late Monday night, according to city officials. This happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a pool supply business in the 6300 block of J Richards Drive. The business was closed when the fire started, officials said,...
One person dies in Durham apartment fire. Cause of fire under investigation.
Firefighters received a report of a person trapped inside an apartment that was on fire. The person was dead when they arrived.
Wake County child hit by a car while walking to school Monday morning
Wake County Public Schools said the child was walking to Wildwood Forest Elementary School when they crossed the road and were hit.
12 Wake County school bus routes uncovered for 2nd day of school
Cary, N.C. — At least 12 Wake County bus routes were uncovered Tuesday morning, leaving parents finding other ways to get their students to school. A link on the Wake County Public School System website updates every 15 minutes with bus information on delays or uncovered routes. Parents can also use the Here Comes the Bus app.
WITN
Police search for suspects in Roanoke Rapids breaking and entering cases
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) - The Roanoke Rapids police department is investigating after several vehicles were broken into. It says the impacted vehicles were located around Old Farm Road and Highway 125. Several items were stolen from the vehicles. Police are looking for two male suspects, who were seen leaving...
