ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake Forest, NC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs17

Garner crash on I-40 backs up traffic for about 8 miles, lane reopened

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-40 near US-70 by Garner. NCDOT said the right shoulder was closed near Exit 306 to US-70. It reopened after 2:30 p.m. NCDOT’s map showed traffic was backed up about eight miles. The...
cbs17

Road reopens after 1 hurt in 4-vehicle crash in Wake Forest: officials

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Town of Wake Forest say all lanes of Capital Blvd. are back open after a portion of the road was closed following a four-vehicle crash Saturday morning. Officials say the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. By 7:43 a.m., all lanes...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wake Forest, NC
Accidents
City
Wake Forest, NC
Wake Forest, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Capital Boulevard
WRAL News

Raleigh police investigate 2 crashes on Capital Boulevard

Raleigh, N.C. — The Raleigh Police Department on Monday was investigating two crashes, one involving a stolen car. Officers responded to Capital Boulevard near Highwoods Boulevard before 1 a.m. Two separate crashes occurred -- one on the northbound side and one on the southbound side. Police said no one...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

I-40 eastbound reopens after deadly crash near Cary

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian died after a wreck on Interstate 40 that closed all four eastbound lanes for nearly three hours Saturday afternoon and evening. The crash occurred shortly before 5 p.m. at mile marker 291 near Cary Towne Boulevard. The pedestrian, a man, died after he...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
msn.com

1 taken to hospital, 1 taken into custody after shooting in Clayton

One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Clayton Sunday night. Crews responded to a shooting on Vinway Court near North Main Street around 9:00 p.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>17-year-old injured after traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Columbus. Dispatch tells us one...
CLAYTON, NC
WRAL News

Family, cat escape garage fire at Durham townhome

Durham, N.C. — A garage fire on Tuesday forced two adults and a cat out of their townhome. Around 12:15 a.m., Durham firefighters responded to the 1000 block of Manorhaven Drive, where the garage of a three-story townhome was on fire. Although the home was not an end unit,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

12 Wake County school bus routes uncovered for 2nd day of school

Cary, N.C. — At least 12 Wake County bus routes were uncovered Tuesday morning, leaving parents finding other ways to get their students to school. A link on the Wake County Public School System website updates every 15 minutes with bus information on delays or uncovered routes. Parents can also use the Here Comes the Bus app.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
63K+
Followers
68K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy