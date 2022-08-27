ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

New Yorkers to sound off at MTA's 2nd congestion pricing hearing

By Christina Fan
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Yxk_0hXjGWbQ00

New Yorkers to sound off at 2nd congestion pricing hearing 02:35

NEW YORK -- Commuters will get another chance to sound off on congestion pricing Saturday at the MTA's second of six public hearings. If the first was any indication, the MTA will get another earful .

While the agency still has a lot of decisions to make, including how much the toll rate will be, taxpayers have a lot to say, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

Approach anyone on the streets of Manhattan and they likely have an opinion on congestion pricing, whether they're a private chauffeur or a longtime public transit rider.

"It's not going to help an individual person. It's going to help the city probably, to collect more money," said driver Mike Economou.

"There's no reason for the number of cars we have. This city was not built for cars. Neither was London, and they made it work. You don't dare have a car in London," said Kathleen Mattessich, an Upper West Side resident.

The idea of congestion pricing is to reduce traffic in the places where it's worst: 60th Street down to the Battery, exempting the West Side Highway and FDR Drive.

The MTA said it's a crucial financial lifeline for mass transit.

"Very important to keep the system in a state of good repair. New tracks, new signals, new rolling stock, new stations, new accessible stations," said Andrew Albert, chair of the NYC Riders Council and a non-voting MTA Board member.

But many residents who live near the dividing line on 60th Street fear Upper Manhattan could start looking more like Lower Manhattan as driving patterns change to avoid the tolls.

"How can we park here without having other people from other places come and park?" said a woman at the first hearing.

What about crime on subways? Speakers at the first public hearing squared off on what they think is the more dangerous way to travel.

"Commuters are afraid to ride mass transit. So why does anyone think they will give up their cars and put their health and safety in jeopardy?" one person said.

"Enough with the rhetoric about unsafe subways for the elderly. Are highways any safer?" said Evan Ferrer, from Morningside Heights.

The MTA still has to figure out how much the tolls would be and who would get discounts or exemptions.

"Police, fire, sanitation, I'm sure they are gonna be exempted from it. Vehicles that carry folks that are not ambulatory, they'll be exempted from it. Hospital vehicles, fire department vehicles, all of these things are on the table," said Albert.

The remaining public hearings are scheduled through August 31. About 150 people are registered to speak at each.

Click here for more information.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Deal reached to ease medallion debt for thousands of NYC taxi drivers

NEW YORK -- There is now major relief for yellow cab medallion owners who for years were burdened with debilitating debt. On Tuesday, the city announced a historic relief program.CBS2's Natalie Duddridge spoke to one driver about his emotional reaction."I'm so happy," Richard Chow said.Chow has driven a yellow cab for 17 years, but now a major weight -- hundreds of thousands in debt payments -- has been lifted off his shoulders."This is the most satisfied in my life," Chow said.The city, the Taxi and Limousine Commission, and the New York Taxi Workers Alliance reached an agreement with Marblegate Asset...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Manhattan, NY
Traffic
City
Manhattan, NY
Manhattan, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Traffic
New York City, NY
Government
CBS New York

MTA bus hits light pole in Midtown, 2 taken to hospital

NEW YORK -- An MTA bus slammed into a light pole in Midtown on Saturday.It happened on East 58th Street and Lexington Avenue.We're told the M-103 bus made a sharp turn and hit the pole, sending it crashing to the street.Police say a passenger in her 90s hit her head. She was taken to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.The bus driver was also taken to a local hospital for evaluation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD looking for motorcycle driver following deadly crash in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for a motorcycle driver who ran away after being involved in a deadly crash in The Rockaways.Police say two men were riding on the motorcycle on the boardwalk and hit a 55-year-old man who was walking at Beach 49th Street in Edgemere at just after 3 p.m. on Monday.The pedestrian has minor injuries, but a passenger on the motorcycle was thrown from the cycle and died at the scene.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Congestion Pricing#Public Transit#Subway#Mass Transit#New Yorkers#The Nyc Riders Council#Mta Board
CBS New York

Innocent bystander struck by stray bullet at Brooklyn Bridge Park

NEW YORK - An innocent bystander was struck by a stray bullet overnight in Brooklyn Bridge Park. Police said the 29-year-old was sitting on a pier shortly after midnight when two other people got into a fight and shots were fired.The victim was hit in his torso and hospitalized in stable condition. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

NYC Comptroller: ‘Basement Resident Protection Law’ would regulate mother-daughter apartments

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Comptroller Brad Lander renewed a push Tuesday that would improve the five boroughs’ housing stock. However, Lander’s plan -- which includes setting up a regulatory system for accessory dwelling units, traditionally known as mother-daughter apartments, through the creation of a “Basement Resident Protection Law,” -- is one that some city homeowners have consistently pushed back against.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pnas.org

Concentrated incarceration and the public-housing-to-prison pipeline in New York City neighborhoods

Using public housing developments as a strategic site, our research documents a distinct pathway linking disadvantaged context to incarceration—the public-housing-to-prison pipeline. Focusing on New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) housing developments as a case study, we find that incarceration rates in NYCHA tracts are 4.6 times higher than those in non-NYCHA tracts. More strikingly, 94% of NYCHA tracts report rates above the median value for non-NYCHA tracts. Moreover, 17% of New York State’s incarcerated population originated from just 372 NYCHA tracts. Compared with non-NYCHA tracts, NYCHA tracts had higher shares of Black residents and were significantly more disadvantaged. This NYCHA disadvantage in concentrated incarceration is also robust at different spatial scales. Our findings have implications for policies and programs to disrupt community-based pipelines to prison.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

7 Brooklyn businesses suffering post-Ida get unexpected help

NEW YORK -- As we look back at Ida one year later, business owners across the city have fought an uphill battle to get the help they needed in the aftermath of that storm. Calvin Sennon and his wife Latoya opened TriniJam BK, a Caribbean restaurant in Canarsie in August 2020. The business weathered not just a global pandemic, but a storm that they say caused around $15,000 worth of damage. "A ton of merchandise, all our security systems, all of back up freezers, everything, everything was ruined," Sennon says.Their basement was inundated with a foot of water, but they weren't eligible...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
MTA
CBS New York

NYPD: Man opens fire in Midtown over game of three card monte

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a gunman who opened fire Sunday in Midtown Manhattan. Investigators said it started as an argument over a card game, before the suspect pulled out a gun and opened fire. More than a dozen people were shot over the weekend in at least 18 separate incidents since Friday in New York City, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported Monday. The Midtown shooting happened just before 6 p.m. near St. Patrick's Cathedral on West 50th Street between Fifth and Madison Avenues. Talk about a sore loser. The suspect who fired shots after playing a game of three-card monte is on...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYC Council bill aims to ban guns in Times Square

NEW YORK -- The City Council is holding a hearing Tuesday on a bill that would ban guns from Times Square.It follows the recent Supreme Court decision that threw out New York State's concealed carry law, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.Lawmakers are meeting to discuss the ban on the public carrying guns in Times Square, a place where you can easily spot thousands of people throughout the day.Leaders voicing their thoughts on the new law say having a gun in the area creates a public safety issue.One of the city's most populated regions is now being deemed a "sensitive location." That...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Jeffery Mac

Dangerous 'Knockout' Game Returning To NYC, Police Warn

Four unjustifiable blindside assaults across New York City — the most recent on a 74-year-elderly woman — have flagged the arrival of the tricky “game,”. This has been dubbed “the knockout game”. It involves a challenge where a person is tasked with delivering a random knockout punch to an unsuspecting passerby, police told The New York Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

What’s behind the crimes committed by youth in New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Many have been worried about the violence among the youth in New York City after a 13-year-old girl was recently arrested in connection to a taxi driver’s death. Clinical psychologist Dr. Jeff Gardere joined PIX11 Morning News on Tuesday morning to talk about the psychology of youth violence. Watch the video […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Activists creating community "free stores" to help those in need, reduce waste in landfills

NEW YORK -- A community of activists is thinking of ways to help people in need, while also trying to reduce the waste that ends up in our landfills. If you take a walk on the Lower East Side of Manhattan on most nights, you might see Vicki Rovere and her small black suitcase, picking through the trash. She calls herself an environmental scavenger. For 16 years, she has been sorting through household garbage in the hopes of finding things that can be useful to someone else."I don't do this to be kind, I do it because I am pissed off...
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Woman who fell through Bronx apartment's floor has long road to recovery

NEW YORK -- A woman who fell through the bathroom floor of her Bronx apartment over the weekend is still recovering at the hospital. Her husband said Monday he's hopeful the city will force the landlord to properly fix their home, CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reported. "She fell down. It was like a big hole," said Spellman Vandepool. Over the phone, Vandepool said his wife was conscious but has a long road to recovery. "My wife went to the bathroom ... when she stepped in the middle, in between the door and the toilet, she fell down," said Vandepool. Vandepool said they first heard a pipe...
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Woman wounded in shooting outside Brooklyn park

NEW YORK -- A woman was injured in a shooting outside Brower Park in Brooklyn on Monday night.It happened following a violent weekend of gun violence in the city that left a dozen people shot, CBS2's Astrid Martinez reported.Monday night's shooting is one of four in Brooklyn, including two that were fatal, since the weekend.The incidents have left some residents in fear of going outside to enjoy their neighborhoods.Nearly a dozen shell casings were found outside Brower Park. Yellow tape lined the streets instead of kids and families. They had to flee once they heard gunfire, according to neighbors.Erica Ham...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
106K+
Followers
24K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy