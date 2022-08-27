Read full article on original website
Related
Buying a Home as a Couple? Here’s Why You Might Want To Put Only One Name on the Mortgage
If you're buying a home with your partner or spouse, your natural inclination might be to include both names on the mortgage loan application. But is this always the best idea? Are there some...
Business Insider
Today's mortgage and refinance rates: August 27, 2022 | Highest 30-year rates in over a month
Today's average 30-year fixed mortgage rate is 5.55%, according to Freddie Mac, the highest it's been since late July. Rates were continually elevated in June, but today's rates haven't reached those heights yet. The 15-year fixed mortgage rate has also gone up, while the 5/1 ARM rate has steadily decreased...
Business Insider
Refinancing your mortgage isn't always the right move — here are 6 reasons to hold off, according to a loan officer
Insider spoke with Darrin English, senior community development loan officer at Quontic Bank. English said you probably don't want to refinance if you won't save enough to offset closing costs. Refinancing into a longer mortgage term or into an ARM could cost more in the long run. There are plenty...
CBS News
How much of a down payment do you need for a house?
If you plan to buy a house, then you'll need money for a down payment – but exactly how much you're expected to put down is another question. That depends on the price range you're shopping in, the type of mortgage loan you're using and your monthly budget. Here's...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dave Ramsey Says Home Buyer Demand Will Stay Strong This Year. Here's How to Edge Out the Competition
You can do your part to beat out other buyers.
CNBC
72% of recent homebuyers have regrets about their purchases. As the market cools, these steps can help you avoid disappointment
The hot seller's market in recent years prompted buyers to go above and beyond to seal the deals on their prospective homes, a recent survey finds. As the housing market shows signs of cooling, buyers would be wise to abandon shortcuts some people used to get ahead of the competition.
Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why
U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
CNET
Student Loan Debt Canceled: How Your Credit Score Could Change
President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 or less per year could make a huge difference in many Americans' budgets. The White House estimates that 43 million borrowers will qualify for student loan forgiveness and 20 million will have their student debt paid off completely.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
3 Reasons to Move Money Out of Your Savings Account Right Now
It may be time for a transfer. Your savings account is the perfect home for your emergency fund. You may want to put money for other purposes in a different account. The advantages of doing so include tax breaks and easier access if you have a big bill coming up.
Suze Orman Changed Her Mind on Emergency Savings. You Should, Too?
You may need a larger safety net than you think. The pandemic was a wakeup call for a lot of people. In light of the economic crisis it spurred, you may want to rethink your approach to emergency savings. Suze Orman now recommends having money to cover at least eight...
Business Insider
6 types of mortgages and programs that make it easier for first-time buyers to get a home
Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. We may receive a small commission from our partners, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective. You typically need a 620 credit score and a 3% to 10% down...
The housing correction intensifies—Blackstone to stop buying homes in these 38 regional housing markets
Why are deep-pocketed Wall Street firms suddenly pausing their home buying plans?
First Trust Mortgage Inc's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know
Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.5 per share. On Thursday, First Trust Mortgage Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool
Want $50,000 per Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 65
Using the 4% retirement rule as a starting point, if you want $50,000 per year in retirement by age 65, you will need $1.25 million saved up. Social Security is a major source of retirement for 9 out of 10 Americans. Taking into account the average benefit a 65-year-old receives, the amount you need saved drops by 30% to 50%.
Motley Fool
3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now
Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
FOXBusiness
Today’s 15-year mortgage refinance rates offer best savings opportunity | August 23, 2022
Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. Based...
Motley Fool
4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now
SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
How Much Does It Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?
Buying a home is one of the largest expenses many people will take on in their lifetime. Most buyers don’t have the cash to purchase a house outright, which means they will turn to mortgage lenders to help finance their home purchase. But since mortgages are long-term loans and interest rates can fluctuate over time, homeowners may find themselves wanting to refinance their current mortgage to take advantage of a lower interest rate or a shorter loan term.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Aug. 29, 2022: Rates Climb
A variety of notable mortgage rates climbed higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both drifted higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also went up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of...
AOL Corp
Housing expert: ‘This might be the worst time you could buy’
Buyer beware: You may want to think carefully about that home purchase now, according to one expert. “From an affordability perspective, this might be the worst time you could buy because mortgage rates have spiked quite a bit,” Chistopher Mayer, co-director of the Paul Milstein Center for Real Estate and professor at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
Apartment Therapy
55K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Saving the world, one room at a time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1