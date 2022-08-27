Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.5 per share. On Thursday, First Trust Mortgage Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO