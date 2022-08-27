ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

CBS News

How much of a down payment do you need for a house?

If you plan to buy a house, then you'll need money for a down payment – but exactly how much you're expected to put down is another question. That depends on the price range you're shopping in, the type of mortgage loan you're using and your monthly budget. Here's...
TheStreet

Seven of 10 Recent U.S. Homebuyers Have Regrets – Here’s Why

U.S. homebuyers spent two years giving up leverage, overpaying for houses, and rushing through short cuts to land new properties. Now, many of those buyers have regrets. The data come from a report from Clever Real Estate, which says that while the American dream of owning a home still resonates, many Americans who purchased a property between 2021 and 2022 refer to the experience not as a dream but as a nightmare.
CNET

Student Loan Debt Canceled: How Your Credit Score Could Change

President Joe Biden's decision to cancel $10,000 to $20,000 in student loan debt for borrowers earning $125,000 or less per year could make a huge difference in many Americans' budgets. The White House estimates that 43 million borrowers will qualify for student loan forgiveness and 20 million will have their student debt paid off completely.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Benzinga

First Trust Mortgage Inc's Ex-Dividend Date Is Thursday, Here's What You Need To Know

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from First Trust Mortgage Inc FMY. The company announced on Monday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5.5 per share. On Thursday, First Trust Mortgage Inc will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Motley Fool

Want $50,000 per Year When You Retire? Here's How Much You Need to Save by Age 65

Using the 4% retirement rule as a starting point, if you want $50,000 per year in retirement by age 65, you will need $1.25 million saved up. Social Security is a major source of retirement for 9 out of 10 Americans. Taking into account the average benefit a 65-year-old receives, the amount you need saved drops by 30% to 50%.
Motley Fool

3 Tech Stocks Down 50% or More to Buy Now

Fintech Marqeta has been hit hard by tightening financial conditions, but the sell-off looks overdone. Magnite has been hit by changes in the digital ads industry, but it's still growing and highly profitable. Digital healthcare platform Doximity downgraded full-year guidance, but it has tons of cash and lots of potential.
Motley Fool

4 Growth Stocks to Invest $100 in Right Now

SoFi and Global-e may look expensive valuation-wise, but their sales growth rates are incredible. Trex offers its customers eco-friendly products and its shareholders market-crushing returns. Yeti is the slowest grower of this group, but it has a cult-like fan base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
BobVila

How Much Does It Cost to Refinance a Mortgage?

Buying a home is one of the largest expenses many people will take on in their lifetime. Most buyers don’t have the cash to purchase a house outright, which means they will turn to mortgage lenders to help finance their home purchase. But since mortgages are long-term loans and interest rates can fluctuate over time, homeowners may find themselves wanting to refinance their current mortgage to take advantage of a lower interest rate or a shorter loan term.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Aug. 29, 2022: Rates Climb

A variety of notable mortgage rates climbed higher today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages both drifted higher. At the same time, average rates for 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages also went up. Though mortgage rates have been rather consistently going up since the start of...
AOL Corp

Housing expert: ‘This might be the worst time you could buy’

Buyer beware: You may want to think carefully about that home purchase now, according to one expert. “From an affordability perspective, this might be the worst time you could buy because mortgage rates have spiked quite a bit,” Chistopher Mayer, co-director of the Paul Milstein Center for Real Estate and professor at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live (video above).
