Kia, Jeep among vehicle recalls this week
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for August 4 through 11, including a Kia recall involving 257,998 units and a Jeep recall involving 99,186 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
Alfa Romeo Not Happy With Dodge Hornet "Compliance Car": Report
The “quickest, fastest, most powerful compact utility vehicle under $30,000” – this is how Dodge described the all-new Hornet when it released official information about it earlier this month. The American firm is especially proud of its first new model in a decade, though another member of the big Stellantis family is apparently not quite happy with the launch of the new product.
Toyota Sienta Debuts In Japan As Compact Hybrid Seven-Seater
The Japanese automotive market is unlike any other in the world dominated by small cars that fit the country’s narrow roads. Joining the rather colorful local car scene is a new generation of a seven-seat model from Toyota, which has been on sale since September 2003. The Sienta is a cute-looking mix between a minivan, a light commercial vehicle, and a crossover and it has just entered production in Japan.
This Scandinavian-inspired SUV concept celebrates everything that Volvo and Polestar stand for
The boxy nature of the Volvo XC concept seems like a hat-tip to the Swedish company’s humble design beginnings, although that modern, minimalist appearance feels a lot like the Polestar ethos was also brought to the table. The result, however, is an SUV that looks fantastic. The clean design doesn’t look boring, and there are enough subtle details to guide the eye and keep people transfixed. Truly a masterclass in Scandinavian automotive design, and a lesson that all automotive brands should consider taking.
Geely Beauty Leopard Didn't Age Like Fine Wine
Today, Geely is a major international automaker with brands like Lotus, Polestar, and Volvo under its ownership. In 2005, things were very different, but the automaker still had innovative plans. The Beauty Leopard was available that year, and it was the country's first, homegrown sports coupe. The China-based YouTube channel Wheelsboy bought one to check out.
2023 Dacia Duster Looks Like An SUV, But It’s Technically A Van
It’s probably fair to say the Duster is Dacia’s most important model, especially when it comes to brand image. The company’s new design boss even said the SUV is Dacia’s Porsche 911 and to a certain extent, we agree with this comparison. If you’ve ever heard about the Duster, you probably know it as a spacious and affordable family hauler, though the Romanian model is now also sold as a commercial vehicle in the United Kingdom.
Test Drive: 2022 Volvo XC60 Has Turbo, Supercharged Engine and Electric Motor
The 2022 XC60 T-8 AWD Inscription is an interesting combination of power, Swedish styling, and hybrid power. This model is the more powerful, hybridized engine with the higher trim. So what’s new for the 2022 Volvo XC60?. On looks, the XC60 gets a refresh including a new grille and...
