The government is considering plans to cap rents for social housing tenants in England next year to ease some of the pain of the cost of living crisis.Rent increases for people living in social homes could be capped at 3 per cent during the next financial year from April, the levelling up department has announced.But council bosses and housing association chiefs said they were “very concerned” that a cap on rents would hamper their own ability to keep up with soaring costs and invest in new homes.The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it had launched a...

BUSINESS ・ 24 MINUTES AGO