BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Sabres center Tage Thompson cashed in on a breakout season by agreeing to a seven-year, $50 million contract extension on Tuesday. Thompson gets a hefty raise from his current three-year, $4.2 million contract, which runs out after this season. The new deal represents the faith the Sabres have in the 24-year-old, who’s coming off a team-leading 38-goal season. Thompson had 68 points in 78 games last season as he nearly doubled his goal and point totals from his first four NHL seasons combined. “His success last season is a testament to his unrelenting dedication to his craft and commitment to bettering the team both on and of the ice, which we believe will help us reach even greater heights moving forward,” general manager Kevyn Adams said in a statement.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 28 MINUTES AGO