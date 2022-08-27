Read full article on original website
Homeowner Forces Intruder to Clean Bathroom to Avoid Being Arrested in Viral TikTok
TikToker @tazbands1209 is going viral for uploading a clip that purportedly shows an intruder who broke into his home cleaning his bathroom in exchange for the TikToker not calling the police. A text overlay in the clip reads: "Don't break into ppls houses folks you'll end up cleaning their shower,"...
Employee Catches Customer Trying to Use "Play Money" to Buy Bottle of Vodka in Viral TikTok
According to a 2021 study from Wachula Bank, it's estimated that there's a whopping $70 million worth of counterfeit money currently in circulation in the United States. It's not difficult to imagine, however, that that amount is possibly much greater because the entire point of counterfeit money is that, well, it's supposed to fool people into thinking that it's real.
Watch as fire engine smashes into an Amazon driver who ignores its siren at a crossroads
A dash cam has caught the moment an Amazon delivery driver paid the price for failing to hear a fire engine's siren. The video was uploaded to TikTok by user @dex.ter666 and has already been watched nearly 60,000 times. The video starts with the camera car pulling up to some...
TikTok Has Made Use of a Once Coveted Pandemic Item for Viral Challenges — Toilet Paper
Remember at the start of the pandemic how toilet paper became a coveted item by many, as if it was going to be the new currency in a post-covid world? Well, while that’s no longer the case, toilet paper has entered the world of TikTok in a pretty big way. One such trend on the popular social media app is the TikTok Toilet Paper Challenge.
Nicole Johnson said she was fired after a co-worker reported a TikTok video she posted to her boss. Johnson joked on TikTok that she couldn't arrive to work early due to her kids but still stopped for Starbucks.
A McDonald's customer says a worker handed her a note telling her to 'die' after she asked about the allergens in a McFlurry
McDonald's has apologized and said that it took "appropriate action" after a customer said she was given the rude allergen information guide.
What To Do If You Ever Hear A 'Code Red' At Walmart
Imagine you are browsing through Walmart's hangar-like premises when the public address system pings to life, and a strained but calm voice echoes the words "code red, code red" throughout the building. What does it mean, and how do you respond to it?. The fact that the emergency is relayed...
Suspected pedophile slits throat on Facebook live when confronted by ‘hunters’
Last week a man in Liverpool attempted to take his life after he was confronted by a group of “pedophile hunters” who streamed the encounter on Facebook.
Neighbour raises $24,000 for 11-year-old boy scammed by man who paid for lemonade with fake $100 bill
A neighbour has raised more than $24,000 in donations for a Washington state boy who was scammed by a man paying for lemonade with a fake $100 bill.Eleven-year-old Jeremy, of Everett, has always been a little entrepreneur, his neighbor Amy Steenfott said. Whether he is mowing neighbors’ yards or shoveling snow in the winter, Jeremy is always looking for a way to make extra money in order to achieve his dream of purchasing a vending machine.So when Jeremy was scammed by a man who bought lemonade and paid with a $100 counterfeit bill, Ms Steenfott knew she had to...
'His leg was between my legs': BBC newsreader Jan Leeming, 80, details being 'rugby tackled' by masked man at ATM - and reveals she cooked for her friends hours after mugging
Ex-BBC newsreader Jan Leeming revealed she fought off a would-be bag snatcher who rugby-tackled her to the floor at an ATM in a French village over a week ago. And the veteran broadcaster, 80, told Good Morning Britain on Wednesday exactly what happened to her, noting her mugger was unsuccessful in his attempts.
Mum left terrified after spotting looming ghostly figure behind her daughter in holiday snap
A MUM was left terrified after spotting a ghostly figure looming behind her ten-year-old daughter in a holiday snap. Sarah Williams, 38, her daughter Amelie and their friends were toasting marshmallows over a fire at a campsite on Tuesday night. Sarah said: “I went to take a picture and saw...
My neighbours want me to sign a contract to say I’ll never park in the ‘wrong place’, it’s bonkers but I worry I have to
A WOMAN has expressed her worry after her neighbour is insisting she "contractually agree to never park in the wrong spot." The anonymous woman took to Reddit and explained how she owns a property with an attached car park. In the post, she penned: "The previous owners built a garage...
Elon Musk told his 76-year-old dad Errol to 'keep quiet' in a text message after he said he wasn't proud of his son, report says
Errol Musk said Elon sent him a text telling him to "keep quiet" after recent media comments. Elon's father told Daily Mail Australia that his 3 daughters refused to speak to him 'for days'. But he said he had misunderstood the question and has been proud of Elon from "the...
Bizarre find inside a box of McDonald's chicken nuggets leaves customer baffled
A McDonald's customer who ordered six chicken nuggets was baffled when she opened the box to find diced onions. She posted pictures of the unwelcome surprise on Facebook dumbfounded by her the drive-through experienced. 'Went to the drive-through tonight,' she wrote. 'Ordered six nuggets and got this instead. Bloody onions.'
Amazon Scams Are on the Rise -- Here Are the Warning Signs You're Being Targeted
Scammers are posing as Amazon representatives over text messages in an attempt to steal valuable information.
I’m a lawyer – Walmart switched up the way it deals with thefts and you’re now more likely to be caught than ever
WALMART has put more security staff in its stores where crime is high as bosses try to stop shoppers from stealing items, lawyers have said. It is one of the strategies the retailer is using to clamp down on theft. Lawyers at the firm JacksonWhite in Arizona cited data from...
Dad furious after son's McDonald's wrap had folded dish cloth in it
A dad has been left furious after discovering his son's McDonald's meal had been replaced by a dish cloth. Martin Holmes from Derry, Northern Ireland, and his family had gone for what was supposed to be a normal Saturday night takeaway at their favourite fast food restaurant. But after getting...
Young couple who had just found 'true love' and their close mate are killed in 'horrendous' crash
Three friends killed in a horror two-vehicle crash in Tasmania´s south on Saturday have been identified by police. Maddie Baird, 19, her boyfriend Andrew Everett, 28, and driver Brady Poole, 27, died at the scene where their Toyota Corolla collided into an oncoming VW on the South Arm Highway.
Step-Mom Lies to Cops After Stealing Money from Stepson
Is it ever okay to take money from family members without permission?. As if blended families weren't difficult enough to navigate, matters can get even more complicated if there is deceitful and criminal behaviour happening within a home.
The Scary Downside To Charging Your Phone Overnight
What could be more convenient than setting your phone on a charger and leaving it to power up all night long? The problem with this charging method is that it isn’t the best option when it comes to your phone’s ion-lithium battery — but you may still be wondering why. Your charging habits can make or break your phone battery and they could mean the difference between a phone that lasts a long time and one that will need to be replaced sooner. This is the scary downside to charging your phone overnight.
