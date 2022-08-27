ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

voiceofalexandria.com

Sturgis motorcycle rally brings $1.5 million to South Dakota

(The Center Square) - Revenue numbers were down from this year's Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but still came in at $1.5 million, according to South Dakota officials. State sales tax collection was $902,399 compared to $1.03 million in 2021, according to the Department of Revenue. The state also collected $290,586 in tourism taxes and $351,385 in municipal taxes.
INCOME TAX
KELOLAND TV

Xcel Energy warns of scam calls in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Xcel Energy will never ask a customer to pay a bill with a prepaid debit card, the company said Tuesday morning. Reports of phone calls in North Dakota and South Dakota show that a scam is asking customers to pay for overdue bills quickly with a prepaid card, available at retail stores.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries

Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
dakotanewsnow.com

South Dakota officials announce 2022-23 school meal assistance program guidelines

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in several years, families seeking free or reduced-price meals at South Dakota schools must apply for the program. Education officials say this is a change from the past few years when school districts could serve free meals to all students due to COVID-19. Instead, families will do what they did before the pandemic. Schools will take applications and use family income to qualify students for free, reduced-price, or paid meals.
EDUCATION
dakotafreepress.com

Feds Say Rapid City Shooting Range Won’t Impact Environment

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service has concluded that South Dakota Game Fish and Parks’ and Governor Kristi Noem‘s proposed shooting range northeast of Rapid City on Elk Vale Road would have no significant impact on the environment. The Fish and Wildlife Service published its finding on August 19, making final the no-impact conclusions it published in its draft assessment in February.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota’s marijuana bottleneck

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Medical marijuana has been legal in South Dakota since July 1, 2021, but as of August 29, 2022, just a little over 420 days later, there is just one operational state licensed dispensary selling marijuana in South Dakota. With many dispensaries built, the key...
POLITICS
klkntv.com

Money comes ‘a little too late’ to save some Nebraska senior living facilities

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Senior living facilities continue to struggle even as funding to raise Medicaid provider rates starts to trickle in. “Unfortunately, there were several facilities that were already very close to the edge or even still are, that that funding is just a little too late,” said Jalene Carpenter of the Nebraska Health Care Association.
NEBRASKA STATE
drgnews.com

Wasko connects Corrections Department prison staff shortage with internal issues, competition from Hughes and other counties

The interim Appropriations Committee of the South Dakota legislature heard about long term worker shortages in the state’s prisons during their recent meeting (Aug. 24, 2022) in Pierre. Corrections Department Secretary Kellie Wasko says it’s connected to problems in the department. Wasko says their number of open positions...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
KAAL-TV

Deadly rabbit disease confirmed in Iowa

The first case of Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus Type 2 (RHDV2) has been confirmed within the state of Iowa, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship announced Monday. The disease is not considered a risk to humans or other animal species, including cats and dogs, but it is highly...
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

40,000+ Minnesota veterans eligible for bonus

(St. Paul, MN--More than 40,000 Minnesota veterans are eligible for a post 9/11 service bonus through the state. Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner Larry Herke says the legislature approved grants this year for those who have served in the military over the last 20 years. He confirms the bonus itself is between $600 and $2,000, depending on level of participation. To apply for it you have to have served during that time, started your service in Minnesota and just prove that you are currently a Minnesota resident. Around 16,000 veterans have already applied for a post 9/11 service bonus through their county veterans service officer or online at mnveteran.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Critics work to rally opposition to rail merger along the Mississippi

Canadian Pacific Railway train tracks running near Davenport's downtown riverfront. Critics believe the railroad's proposed merger with Kansas City Southern will hurt river communities and other communities if it is approved.(Photo by Ed Tibbetts) Critics of a proposed $31 billion merger between the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railroads...
DAVENPORT, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the City With the Most Gun Stores in South Dakota

There are over 393 million guns in circulation in the U.S., according to estimates from the Small Arms Survey, far outnumbering the national population of 327 million. In the United States - the only country in the world home to more civilian-owned guns than people - guns are big business.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
krrw.com

Teen Found After Going Missing At Minnesota State Fair

(Falcon Heights, MN) — A teenager is safe after going missing at the Minnesota State Fair. The 14-year-old girl was reported missing Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Early Sunday afternoon, she was reported to be located by law enforcement. Related Posts. Daytona checkered, black flags February 21, 2022. NASCAR drivers...
FALCON HEIGHTS, MN

