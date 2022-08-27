The Philadelphia Eagles have made a huge move to bolster their defense with less than two weeks to go until the start of the 2022 NFL season. The Eagles acquired starting defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson in a trade with the New Orleans Saints on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. Gardner-Johnson is in the final year of his contract and had been seeking a new deal.

