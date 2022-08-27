ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

95.3 The Bear

Victim Critical After Shooting at West Tuscaloosa Apartment Complex Tuesday

Police in Tuscaloosa are asking for cooperation after a shooting at an area apartment complex left a man in critical condition Tuesday morning. Captain Jack Kennedy, the commander of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said Tuscaloosa Police officers were called to the Creekwood Village Apartments in West Tuscaloosa around 3 a.m. Tuesday on a shooting. The complex is in West Tuscaloosa just off Stillman Boulevard behind Piggly Wiggly.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Catfish 100.1

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office To Demolish, Rebuild Half of Jail

The Tuscaloosa County Sheriff's Office will tear down and rebuild half of the county jail, officials told the Tuscaloosa city council Tuesday. In a presentation to the council's Public Safety Committee, TCSO Captain Lloyd Baker said half of the county jail -- the Metro half, which houses 200 women and misdemeanor offenders -- needs to be demolished later this year and rebuilt.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Tuscaloosa Police Department investigating a shooting on McFarland Blvd.

Tuscaloosa Police Department and the Violent Crime Unit are investigating a shooting that took place around 6:30pm on McFarland Blvd and Midtown Village. Police said someone shot a 25 year old passenger inside a vehicle. The victim showed up at DCH Regional Medical Center and is listed in critical condition...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Baby found dead in Cullman motel

CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-week-old infant was found dead at the Economy Inn in Cullman Monday afternoon, according to Cullman Police. According to Cullman Police assistant Chief David Nessetta, officers found the child unresponsive around 12:30 p.m. EMS arrived and took the child to Cullman Regional, where they were pronounced dead. There will be […]
CULLMAN, AL
wbrc.com

Person critically injured after shooting in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Police and the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a passenger in a car was shot on August 27, 2022. Authorities say this happened at McFarland Boulevard at Midtown Village. Police say the victim, who is 25 years old, is in critical but stable condition.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

1 killed, another injured in traffic accident in Trussville

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. — A section of Highway 11 in Trussville reopened hours after a deadly crash Sunday morning. Trussville police say it happened at 7:20 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive. A 37-year-old woman was killed and another person was take to UAB Hospital. The name of the victim has not...
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

2-year-old girl shot in Tarrant, 2 adults facing charges

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Aug. 23 around 5:37 a.m. Tarrant Police responded to a call at Children’s Hospital of a 2-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound. The shooting was reported to have happened in the area of Thomason Avenue and Waverly Street in Tarrant, according to TPD.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Jefferson County Issues No Contact Advisory For Patton Creek In Hoover

Jefferson County is issuing a no contact advisory for portions of Patton Creek, due to sewer line damage from creek bank erosion. Repair efforts are underway to stop the overflow but in an abundance of caution, Jefferson County recommends the public avoid contact with Patton Creek from I- 65 to the confluence of the Cahaba River. We are taking samples and will issue further notifications if needed.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Wreck on I-22 West, 2 lanes blocked

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A multi-car wreck is causing delays on I-22 W this morning about a mile and a half before the West Jefferson exit. Its unclear if there are any serious injuries. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
