Varodurumon
On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to get Varodurumon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
Shootin' the Shit
Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Shootin’ the Shit mission in our Saints Row guide. This mission is unlocked after completing Take Me to Church, and it can be completed anytime afterward. Eli gives you a call. Now that your crew is a formal criminal enterprise, he needs...
I Came By Review
I Came By premieres Wednesday, Aug. 31 on Netflix. I Came By is a slow, wicked thriller that contains a handful of surprising breaks to convention. It's a small, unassuming film featuring 1917's George MacKay as a vandal who, after a streak of breaking into rich people's homes, accidentally picks the wrong target in a devious serial killer played by Paddington and Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville. I Came By's third act may devolve a little bit into slugfest territory, but overall this is a rather shifty and shocking game of cat(s) and mouse.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Premiere Video Review
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres with two episodes on Sept. 2 on Prime Video. Review by Alex Stedman. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is telling its own story using the lore of Tolkien as a foundation, and the first two episodes make a solid case for why that story deserves to be told in such extravagance. While the first episode gets a little too caught up in exposition, the second is able to build on the characters and their relationships much more naturally, setting in motion a few intriguing subplots and a respectable amount of action. Through it all, it’s always well-acted by its ensemble cast and gorgeously shot and produced, with cinematography, effects, costumes, and original music that rival the biggest of big-budget movies.
