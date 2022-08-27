Read full article on original website
wnynewsnow.com
Local Nature Center Hosts Unique Pairing: Butterflies And Brews
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area nature center continued a unique educational program this month, pairing butterflies and brews. All jokes aside, wildlife experts at the Audubon Nature Center say it is more important than ever to help the Monarch Butterfly species, which is now listed on the endangered species list.
erienewsnow.com
Artemis Part Made by Erie Engineers
Artemis I is the first of multiple launches of the world's most powerful spacecraft. The mission hopes to eventually bring humans further into space than they've ever gone before. Here in Erie, The Lord Corporation is responsible for the manufacturing of the isolators that protect sensitive equipment on board the...
erienewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Downtown Development Corporation CEO John Persinger to Step Down
Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) CEO John Persinger will step down at the end of 2022, according to an announcement Monday. Persinger and his wife plan to return to Australia to raise their three children closer to family. Both met in Australia while he was serving as attaché to the...
Photo Album: Tall Ships Erie 2022
Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public
Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The four-day celebration of all things maritime opened Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. Friday morning, Tall Ships Erie festival grounds opened to the public at 10 a.m. The fleet of tall ships from North America and Spain will be in Erie all weekend long: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie) Lettie […]
wnynewsnow.com
Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk
DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
erienewsnow.com
Mason Farms Grows Acres of Fresh Produce: Community Gems
The Mason Farms fruit stand is an important piece of the landscape along W. Lake Rd. in Lake City. It offers various fruits and vegetables and is a priority stop for many in the area including Ralph and Dottie Turner, of North Springfield. "We do not have a garden," said...
Eerie Horror Fest announces film lineup
EDIT: This story has been edited to note that additional films will be announced at a later date. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The annual Eerie Horror Fest has announced the first round of its film selections. The 15th annual festival will be held Oct. 5-8 at the Warner Theatre in Erie. The multi-day event will screen two […]
wnynewsnow.com
Lightning Strike Deemed Cause Of Town Of Busti Garage Fire
BUSTI, NY (WNY News Now) – Mother nature has been blamed for starting a garage fire in the Town of Busti on Monday. Around 3 p.m. the Busti Fire Department, along with mutual aid, responded to a garage fire on Big Tree-Sugar Grove Road. Once the fire was extinguished,...
Tall Ships Erie: World’s largest rubber duck can be seen on Erie’s Bayfront
The Tall Ships Erie festival features the world's largest rubber duck at the foot of Holland Street.
yourdailylocal.com
Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania
Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
wnynewsnow.com
Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
wnynewsnow.com
Local 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Dies
GIRARD, Pa. (Erie News Now) – A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now’s Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
wnynewsnow.com
Los Contrincantes Car Club Hosts Backpack Giveaway In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A car club based in Jamestown is celebrating back-to-school with a backpack give away, where students received the needed supplies for class. For the past several years, the Los Contrincantes Car Club has made it their mission to help as many parents and students as possible. The club understands struggles, and hopes to take some pressure off of parents.
Titusville Herald
An A ‘fair’ with puppies
If you asked people what their happy place is, many would say laying in grass getting swarmed by puppies. They would probably tell you they would pay a good price to do that. At the Crawford County Fair, that dream can be turned into a reality, and it is free of charge.
Glider crashes into trees in Chautauqua County, occupants treated at scene
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two men were treated for injuries after a glider crashed in Chautauqua County, New York. The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an airplane accident at about 1:31 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27 on North Erie Street in the town of Chautauqua, New York. When the Sheriff’s Office arrived, they […]
chautauquatoday.com
Storms roll across south county causing wind damage
The clean up continues following a cluster of strong to severe storms that walloped portions of Chautauqua County Monday afternoon. The south county area was hardest hit by the storms, downing numerous trees and power lines according to storm reports. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock at the National Weather Service says the storms entered the county from nearby Pennsylvania and Ohio around 2:30 pm and rolled across the area...
wnynewsnow.com
Gallery: Heavy Straight-line Winds Cause Damage Around Southern Chautauqua County
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Heavy straight-line winds and rain brought down several trees and powerlines throughout southern Chautauqua County on Monday afternoon. Here’s a gallery of storm damage captured by our team and WNY News Now viewers alike:. Viewers with weather related photos or videos are...
