wnynewsnow.com

Local Nature Center Hosts Unique Pairing: Butterflies And Brews

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A Jamestown area nature center continued a unique educational program this month, pairing butterflies and brews. All jokes aside, wildlife experts at the Audubon Nature Center say it is more important than ever to help the Monarch Butterfly species, which is now listed on the endangered species list.
JAMESTOWN, NY
erienewsnow.com

Artemis Part Made by Erie Engineers

Artemis I is the first of multiple launches of the world's most powerful spacecraft. The mission hopes to eventually bring humans further into space than they've ever gone before. Here in Erie, The Lord Corporation is responsible for the manufacturing of the isolators that protect sensitive equipment on board the...
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold

BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
BEMUS POINT, NY
erienewsnow.com

Erie Downtown Development Corporation CEO John Persinger to Step Down

Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) CEO John Persinger will step down at the end of 2022, according to an announcement Monday. Persinger and his wife plan to return to Australia to raise their three children closer to family. Both met in Australia while he was serving as attaché to the...
ERIE, PA
News Channel 34

Tall Ships Erie festival opens to public

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The four-day celebration of all things maritime opened Thursday afternoon with the Parade of Sail. Friday morning, Tall Ships Erie festival grounds opened to the public at 10 a.m. The fleet of tall ships from North America and Spain will be in Erie all weekend long: U.S. Brig Niagara (Erie) Lettie […]
ERIE, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Work To Bring Life To An Iconic Power Plant Continues In Dunkirk

DUNKIRK, NY (WNY News Now) – Work continues to bring new life to an icon of northern Chautauqua County industry along Lake Erie. Years after shutting down operations, the NRG power plant in Dunkirk remains offline, overlooking the community from the lake’s shoreline. Not all hope is lost,...
DUNKIRK, NY
erienewsnow.com

Mason Farms Grows Acres of Fresh Produce: Community Gems

The Mason Farms fruit stand is an important piece of the landscape along W. Lake Rd. in Lake City. It offers various fruits and vegetables and is a priority stop for many in the area including Ralph and Dottie Turner, of North Springfield. "We do not have a garden," said...
LAKE CITY, PA
YourErie

Eerie Horror Fest announces film lineup

EDIT: This story has been edited to note that additional films will be announced at a later date. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The annual Eerie Horror Fest has announced the first round of its film selections. The 15th annual festival will be held Oct. 5-8 at the Warner Theatre in Erie. The multi-day event will screen two […]
ERIE, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Take Another Small Dip in Warren, Western Pennsylvania

Gas prices are seven cents lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $4.189 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average $4.189. Average price during the week of August 22, 2022, $4.254. Average price during the week of August...
WARREN, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
JAMESTOWN, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Local 100-Year-Old WWII Veteran Dies

GIRARD, Pa. (Erie News Now) – A final salute to World War II veteran John Lee Suscheck, who passed away just a few days after his very special 100th birthday. Erie News Now’s Mike Ruzzi reported on a recent 100th birthday parade for Suscheck organized by the Girard American Legion, its honor guard, along with Girard and Lake City Police and Fire departments, family and friends all taking part.
GIRARD, PA
YourErie

814 Fresh Box brings Erie County farms to your home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — There is an abundance of locally-produced goods available to Erie County residents. Meat, dairy, produce, soaps and lotions — it’s all here, locally grown or produced and readily available, but the catch has always been access. How does a consumer in Erie get fresh eggs from Waterford, fresh zucchinis from Edinboro, or “this […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Los Contrincantes Car Club Hosts Backpack Giveaway In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A car club based in Jamestown is celebrating back-to-school with a backpack give away, where students received the needed supplies for class. For the past several years, the Los Contrincantes Car Club has made it their mission to help as many parents and students as possible. The club understands struggles, and hopes to take some pressure off of parents.
JAMESTOWN, NY
Titusville Herald

An A ‘fair’ with puppies

If you asked people what their happy place is, many would say laying in grass getting swarmed by puppies. They would probably tell you they would pay a good price to do that. At the Crawford County Fair, that dream can be turned into a reality, and it is free of charge.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
chautauquatoday.com

Storms roll across south county causing wind damage

The clean up continues following a cluster of strong to severe storms that walloped portions of Chautauqua County Monday afternoon. The south county area was hardest hit by the storms, downing numerous trees and power lines according to storm reports. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock at the National Weather Service says the storms entered the county from nearby Pennsylvania and Ohio around 2:30 pm and rolled across the area...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY

