The Spun

Tom Brady Reveals Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

Tom Brady was asked on Saturday night why he chose to step away from the Buccaneers for 11 days earlier this preseason. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback had a pretty great answer. Brady, 45, noted his age and his responsibilities outside of the football field. “I’m 45 years old. There’s...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Spun

Look: College Football Cheerleader Dance Is Going Viral

Utah State's cheerleaders are certainly ready for the college football season. . Week Zero kicked off on Saturday, with Utah State taking on UConn to open up the year. Utah State topped UConn, 31-20, to open up the season with a victory. While the Aggies looked good on the field,...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Packers Released Quarterback On Tuesday Morning

The Green Bay Packers are releasing dual-threat quarterback Danny Etling, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter. Etling, a former seventh-round pick from the 2018 NFL Draft, has bounced around the league over the past few years. He has played for the New England Patriots, Atlanta Falcons, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos among others.
GREEN BAY, WI
Alabama State
The Spun

Troy Aikman Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Coach

Troy Aikman is mourning on Monday afternoon. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback lost one of his former assistant coaches on Monday. Ernie Zampese, a longtime NFL assistant coach known for his innovative offensive strategy, died at the age of 86 on Monday morning. Aikman paid tribute to his former coach...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Eagles Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Wide Receiver

United States track star and former Oregon wide receiver Devon Allen left a strong impression on the Philadelphia Eagles this summer. Ultimately though, it wasn't enough for Allen to crack Philly's initial 53-man roster. The Eagles are releasing the speedster, according to Heavy.com's Matt Lombardo. Allen, who last played football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL
Mac Jones
The Spun

Saints, Eagles Reportedly Agree To Shocking Trade

On a day when every NFL team is making cuts, the Philadelphia Eagles made a surprisingly noteworthy addition. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the New Orleans Saints are sending defensive back Chauncey Gardner-Johnson to the Eagles. Gardner-Johnson started 11 of 12 games played last year for New Orleans, mainly...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement

Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
NFL
The Spun

Watch: NFL Kicker Made 70-Yard Field Goal On Saturday

Cleveland Browns rookie kicker Cade York showed off his elite kicking prowess during pregame warmups on Saturday. Ahead of the Browns' preseason finale against the Chicago Bears, the fourth-round pick knocked a 70-yard field goal through the uprights with room to spare. He then turned around and hit a 60-yard bomb in the other direction, per multiple reports.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Steelers Star Calls Out NFL Following T.J. Watt's Injury

Cam Heyward isn't happy with the NFL after teammate T.J. Watt got hurt during Sunday's preseason game. Watt injured his left knee during the game against the Detroit Lions and didn't return after he stayed in for a few plays. After halftime finished, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that it's not a long-term issue for Watt.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Chiefs Released Quarterback On Saturday Afternoon

The Kansas City Chiefs have until Tuesday to make their final cuts to a 53-man roster. To that end, they're releasing one of their quarterbacks ahead of the deadline. On Saturday, the Chiefs announced that they were waiving and releasing five players. Among those waived was rookie quarterback Dustin Crum.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Olivia Dunne Pool Photos

LSU Tigers gymnast Olivia Dunne continues to stand out on social media. Dunne, one of the most-followed student athletes in the country, has benefited tremendously from the NCAA's new Name, Image and Likeness rules. The LSU Tigers gymnast has millions of followers across social media, landing some big-time brand deals...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Larry Brown Sports

Lions cut former 1st-round pick

Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
DETROIT, MI
The Spun

Cole Beasley Reveals He's Had Offers: NFL World Reacts

Former Dallas Cowboys and Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley remains out of a job heading into Week 1 of the 2022 regular season. Beasley, who drew criticism last year for being unvaccinated, has yet to sign with a team for the 2022 season. However, the veteran NFL wide receiver...
NFL
New England Patriots
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer, Nebraska Suggestion

College football message boards are the gifts that never stop giving. On Saturday, an Inside Nebraska member with the handle "Slam Duncan" suggested that the struggling Huskers should hire Urban Meyer as their next head coach. Judging by the time stamp on the post--2:44 p.m.--Slam Duncan expressed this idea before...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End

The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Broadcaster Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman is gearing up for another NFL season, though this one will be a little different. The former Dallas Cowboys star turned Fox Sports broadcaster has officially joined ESPN. He'll be calling Monday Night Football games with Joe Buck, who also departed Fox Sports for the Worldwide Leader. Aikman,...
NFL
The Spun

