Indianapolis – John Hart of Brownsburg High School has been named the Colts/NFL Coach of the Week, presented by CenterPoint Energy, the Indianapolis Colts announced today. Hart was nominated and selected for the award after his Bulldogs outlasted Cathedral in a battle of Class 6A heavyweights. The win ended Cathedral's seven-game win streak. Hart is the sixth winningest coach in Indiana history with 318 wins. This is his third time receiving this Coach of the Week award.

BROWNSBURG, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO