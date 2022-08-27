Read full article on original website
Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey - First Trailer Reveals the Horrors in 100 Acre Wood
Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey – the horror movie being made because of lapsed copyright on the original books – has gotten its first trailer. The trailer shows off a grown-up Christopher Robin returning to the 100 Acre Wood he abandoned – and meeting the bloodthirsty Pooh and Piglet he created by leaving them behind. Later, a group of five women are attacked in a holiday home by the two creatures, which appears to make up the main section of the movie.
Black Blade
The Black Blade is an enhancing Erdtree Incantation in Elden Ring, gained by defeating Maliketh and exchanging the Remembrance of the Black Blade. Power gleaned from the remembrance of Maliketh. Caster creates an illusory black blade, then leaps forward to deliver a spinning slash that emits a wave of light. This can be followed up with one additional attack. This blade was once imbued with Destined Death. In addition to dealing damage, it reduces foes' maximum HP and continues to sap their current HP for a very short time.
First Dwarf - Exclusive Announcement Trailer
Check out this exclusive announcement trailer for First Dwarf, a new action RPG adventure developed by Star Drifters on Unreal Engine 5. Get your first look at the floating lands of Driftland and meet dwarven engineer, Tru, and his friendly dragon, Ragna. A powerful entity threatens the future of the kingdom, and you'll play as Tru in the trusty duo as you gather resources, build bases to set up defenses, upgrade your armor, and uncover secrets in this mysterious world.
Erdtree Heal
The Erdtree Heal is obtained only after you have defeated Maliketh, the Black Blade in Crumbling Farum Azula. You'll now return to Leyndell, Ashen Capital. This time around, return to the Queen's Bedchamber before the Erdtree to find a new incantation to obtain.
Rancorcall
The Rancorcall is obtained by tracking down and killing a Teardrop Scarab located in the depths of Stormveil Castle in West Limgrave. From the Liftside Chamber Site of Grace, head out the back door that was previously locked and start making your way down into the pit below by jumping between beams and ledges until you reach wooden platforms at the bottom.
Stars of Ruin
Stars of Ruin is obtained by interacting with Primeval Sorcerer Lusat, as part of Sorceress Sellen's Questline. He can be found in the hidden Sellia Hideaway dungeon at the northeastern border of Caelid and Dragonbarrow, but his prison can only be opened with a Sellian Sealbreaker given by Sellen herself.
How to Watch The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power – Release Date and Cast
Amazon's highly anticipated, big-budget Lord of the Rings series is nearly here. This cinematic return to Middle-earth doesn't merely retell J.R.R. Tolkien's beloved stories, rather it builds on the author's legacy with an all-new tale set thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings. "It’s a bold approach," reads our Rings of Power premiere review, "and here fortune has favored it. The two-episode premiere marks a strong start, with breathtaking cinematography, excellent acting, and a story that – after a somewhat labored set-up – shows some serious promise and intrigue."
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3 - Launch Trailer
Prinny Presents NIS Classics Vol. 3, featuring LaPucelle: Ragnarok and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure, is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC. The trailer showcases what you can expect with the SRPG adventures, including new playable characters and more in LaPucelle: Ragnarok, while Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure features image optimization with a variety of filters.
Every Dragon in Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon
HBO's House of the Dragon will depict dragons wielded as both protectors of various Targaryen factions but also as almighty weapons wielded in a war dubbed the Dance of the Dragons, a years-long campaign for succession among the various Targaryen claimants to the Iron Throne – a war that will prove tragic for all involved, human and dragon alike.
Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay
Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
One Piece Card Game Hands-On Preview
Yohohoho! The One Piece Card Game will make its official global debut this Winter, a few months after the Japanese release. In the meantime, events like Anime Expo and Gen Con are giving fans a little preview before the booster set and starter decks become available worldwide. In addition, the One Piece Card Game tutorial app is available right now for those that can’t wait. Aside from the amazing mix of One Piece art, this Bandai-produced card game has some familiar card mechanics that veteran TCG players may be familiar with.
Victoria 3 Hands-On: Aiming to Make Grand Strategy...Grander
We took a deep-dive hands-on into Victoria 3, the latest in Paradox's grand-strategy series in which you do your best to manage the complicated task of effectively ruling in the 19th century. Previewed by Jon Bolding.
Marvel's Wonder Man Confirms the Return of a Familiar MCU Face
Marvel Studios has yet to reveal who will star in the upcoming Wonder Man series, but fans can expect at least one MCU veteran to return. Ben Kingsley will reprise the role of struggling actor/faux-Mandarin Trevor Slattery. Variety broke the news of Kingsley's return. While it's unknown exactly how Slattery...
Frozen Lightning Spear
Incantation that channels the power of the Dragonkin Soldiers. Creates a spear of ice lightning and stabs it into the ground from above. On impact, the spear will burst into trails of lightning advancing forwards. The Dragonkin were born in the Eternal City, where they knew no true sky, nor true lightning. Instead, ice lightning was their weapon.
The Asiri: Dark Horse to Publish New Graphic Novel Series That Merges X-Men and Attack on Titan
Dark Horse Comics and author Roye Okupe are expanding their partnership in the years to come. Okupe and his imprint YouNeek Studios have signed on to publish more graphic novels through Dark Horse starting in 2024. This expanded partnership not only encompasses new additions to the Afrocentric "YouNeek YouNiverse" line,...
Elden Stars
Elden Stars is obtained by exploring the Deeproot Depths underground region, accessed after defeating the Valiant Gargoyles in the Siofra River Aqueduct. In the depths, you'll find a series of roots to cross and an ant tunnel mound to the right. Fight your way through the ant mound to find the incantation near the cave exit.
The Last of Us Part 1 - Recenzija
Na samom kraju PlayStation generacije na koju je Sony najmanje ponosan, posle dosta klimavog starta i tada opasne Xbox konkurencije, nespretni PlayStation 3 uspeo je nekako da stane na noge pa čak i da ima sjajnu poslednju godinu. Te 2013. pored God of War Ascension, Gran Turismo 6 i Beyond Two Souls, stigao je i Naughty Dog-ov skroz novi projekat The Last of Us. Kako je moj stari debeli PlayStation 3 iz 2007. već odavno bio YLOD-om poslat na onaj svet, sećam se da sam nabavio jeftini SuperSlim model da bi ispratio i tu poslednju godinu jakih ekskluziva pre dolaska PlayStationa 4. Iako se meni incijalno tada i nije nešto posebno dopao, prvi The Last of Us ostvario je neverovatan uspeh kako kod kritičara tako i kod publike.
Black Flame
The Black Flame is obtained by getting the Godskin Prayerbook, found in Stormveil Castle wine cellar behind an Imp-sealed door, and giving it to any incantation teacher in the Lands Between - either Brother Corhyn or Miriel. It can then be purchased for 6,000 Runes.
Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition - 9S Character Trailer
Meet 9S and learn more about the character in this latest trailer for Nier: Automata The End of Yorha Edition. 9S has an attack function, but is an android that specializes in investigative purposes. Within the YoRHa infantry squad, he is the relatively more emotional and friendly type. Nier: Automata...
Wow Classic WotLK Pre Patch
Wrath of the Lich King Classic is on the horizon, and with that comes the Pre-Patch, slowly introducing new systems and content before the full expansion goes live. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of the release date and time of the patch, the full patch notes, and when certain content will drop leading into the Lich King's full return.
