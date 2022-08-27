The Iowa Cubs were cast out by the Saint Paul Saints (Twins), 6-3. Adbert Alzolay started this game on a rehab assignment and things did not go well—at first. Then things changed. After a single, two steals, two walks and a balk, it was 1-0 before Alzolay even retired a batter. But then Alzolay struck out the next six batters to finish his evening. He fastball reached 96 miles per hour. Alzolay’s final line was one run on one hit over two innings. He walked two and struck out six.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO