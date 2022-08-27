ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
IGN

Idol Threat

Welcome to IGN’s guide to the Idol Threat mission of our Saints Row walkthrough. This main mission is unlocked after you complete the Networking mission, along with Neenah's Car, The Dustmoot, and Aggressive Recruiting main missions. These missions can be completed in any order. It's telenovela night at Saints...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Shootin' the Shit

Welcome to IGN’s walkthrough of the Shootin’ the Shit mission in our Saints Row guide. This mission is unlocked after completing Take Me to Church, and it can be completed anytime afterward. Eli gives you a call. Now that your crew is a formal criminal enterprise, he needs...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

MarineAngemon

On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to recruit MarineAngemon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Electrify Armament

One of the incantations of the capital's ancient dragon cult. Enchants armament held in the right hand with lightning-affinity attacks. Long ago, Godwyn the Golden defeated the ancient dragon Fortissax, and befriended his fallen foe — an event that gave rise to the ancient dragon cult in the capital.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assassination#Vial#Volcano#Rileigh The Idle#The Shaded Castle
IGN

Varodurumon

On this page you’ll find IGN's guide showing you how to get Varodurumon in Digimon Survive. As you progress through the game, you’ll encounter numerous Digimon that you can recruit and befriend while on your journey. Some of them you'll encounter throughout the story and will join you as partner Digimon while others can be recruited by talking to them during battle as free Digimon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Battlefield 2042 - 16 Minutes of Season 2 Gameplay

Battlefield 2042 is introducing a slew of content for Season 2: Master of Arms. See the new specialist, Crawford, new weapons and vehicle, all on the new map, Stranded. 00:00 - Breakthrough (Interior) 05:49 - Breakthrough (Exterior) 10:04 - Conquest (New Vehicle Gameplay) 13:48 - Conquest (Infantry Gameplay) This gameplay...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Wartales - The Great Gosenberg Trailer

Wartales is getting an Early Access update, "The Great Gosenberg," featuring its Capital city and bringing the ability to upgrade equipment with new materials, weapons, and tools to the medieval open-world tactical RPG. In The Great Gosenberg update, mercenaries will uncover hidden mysteries as well as an extended main plotline, as they traverse the streets and sewers of the grand City of Gosenberg. The update is coming in September 2022.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy