The Independent

Conservatives furious as armed men turn up to protect drag performers at Texas brunch event

A group of armed conservatives appeared shaken by pro-LGBT+ protesters guarding a “drag brunch” event in Roanoke, Texas, at the weekend, video has shown.The two groups stood off against one another on Sunday outside Anderson Distillery and Grill, when an inaugural “Barrel Babes Brunch” event was held with local drag queens.At least one conservative group had planned to protest against the brunch ahead of Sunday, including  Protect Texas Kids, who, according to its website, aims to “take a stand in protecting kids from the toxic, indoctrinating agenda of the left” — supposedly in reference to support for LGBT+ people.The...
My Passion My Cooking by Sofia

Horchata Mexican Rice Drink

Horchata: Summer is the best time for Horchata. Horchata is a sweet Mexican drink made out of raw white rice, vanilla extract, milk and cinnamon. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, use coconut milk or non-dairy milk such as almond milk instead of regular milk. You may also use nuts if you want which will give an extra flavor. I strongly recommend white rice which gives a unique flavor to this drink. I'm using unbleached organic cane sugar. Do not forget to use vanilla extract for the best taste. It's the perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican meals and it’s a staple for that Cinco de Mayo party! It's a refreshing drink & perfect for these hot Summer days!

