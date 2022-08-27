Read full article on original website
Related
nypressnews.com
Eyesight warning: Teenager ‘blind’ after eating one of the nation’s favourite meals daily
Sight, along with touch, hearing, smell and taste, helps you to navigate the world and appreciate all it has to offer. That’s why maintaining it is so essential. Although vision declines with age, evidence suggests diet plays a role in eye health too. In fact, a teenager went “blind”...
Conservatives furious as armed men turn up to protect drag performers at Texas brunch event
A group of armed conservatives appeared shaken by pro-LGBT+ protesters guarding a “drag brunch” event in Roanoke, Texas, at the weekend, video has shown.The two groups stood off against one another on Sunday outside Anderson Distillery and Grill, when an inaugural “Barrel Babes Brunch” event was held with local drag queens.At least one conservative group had planned to protest against the brunch ahead of Sunday, including Protect Texas Kids, who, according to its website, aims to “take a stand in protecting kids from the toxic, indoctrinating agenda of the left” — supposedly in reference to support for LGBT+ people.The...
Cocktail of the week: Lost & Found’s strawberry bonbon – recipe
This is a firm favourite of our bartenders and guests. Licor 43 is a very sweet, vanilla-y Spanish liqueur with a hint of citrus, and it works beautifully here with sweet strawberry and a sharp, lemon twist, and perfect for sipping in the late-summer sunshine. Strawberry bonbon. Serves 1. 30ml...
Notes on chocolate: nutty treats with all the extras
I cannot resist chocolate-covered nuts. They are, to my mind, the most perfect of pairings and I absolutely kid myself that it’s OK to eat tons (see also: peanut M&Ms) because it’s nuts, and nuts are good for you. So I was excited to try Paz Nuts’ nut...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horchata Mexican Rice Drink
Horchata: Summer is the best time for Horchata. Horchata is a sweet Mexican drink made out of raw white rice, vanilla extract, milk and cinnamon. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, use coconut milk or non-dairy milk such as almond milk instead of regular milk. You may also use nuts if you want which will give an extra flavor. I strongly recommend white rice which gives a unique flavor to this drink. I'm using unbleached organic cane sugar. Do not forget to use vanilla extract for the best taste. It's the perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican meals and it’s a staple for that Cinco de Mayo party! It's a refreshing drink & perfect for these hot Summer days!
Comments / 0