Horchata: Summer is the best time for Horchata. Horchata is a sweet Mexican drink made out of raw white rice, vanilla extract, milk and cinnamon. If you are a vegan or lactose intolerant, use coconut milk or non-dairy milk such as almond milk instead of regular milk. You may also use nuts if you want which will give an extra flavor. I strongly recommend white rice which gives a unique flavor to this drink. I'm using unbleached organic cane sugar. Do not forget to use vanilla extract for the best taste. It's the perfect compliment to all your favorite Mexican meals and it’s a staple for that Cinco de Mayo party! It's a refreshing drink & perfect for these hot Summer days!

11 DAYS AGO