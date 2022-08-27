Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Applications open for Habitat for Humanity homebuyer program in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Habitat for Humanity of Horry County announced that applications for the Habitat Homebuyer program are open. Since 1990, Habitat for Humanity of Horry County has partnered with 170 families to help them achieve their goal of homeownership. Applications may be submitted beginning starting...
crbjbizwire.com
Brookgreen Gardens Announces Election of Two New Members to Board of Trustees
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. – Brookgreen Gardens, a National Historic Landmark, is pleased to announce the election of two new members to the Board of Trustees. Joining the board are J. Matthew Brittain and Caroline Schmitt. “Brookgreen has been fortunate to have many people dedicated to its growth and development...
Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
myrtlebeachsc.com
Myrtle Beach DMA ranked as 2nd best retirement area in S.C.
Home Bay rates the (Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach DMA as the second best place to retire in S.C. Greenville, S.C. topped the list. Myrtle Beach, surprisingly, scored above Hilton Head and Charleston, coming in at number 2. Developments in communities including Carolina Forest and Longs make Horry County the fastest...
WMBF
Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
myrtlebeachsc.com
$53 million dream Myrtle Beach hopes for from 7th North through 8th Avenue
The City of Myrtle Beach has a dream concept for the land it recently acquired on the city square that runs from 7th Ave North to 8th Ave North. The city block runs west through Flagg, Chester, and Yaupon streets to Highway 17 business. Initial talks with a group from...
Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County
HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
‘Do your homework’: Market knowledge critical as Horry County sees 25% jump in home prices
HORRY COUNTY, S.C (WBTW) — Homes in Horry County are part of the national housing market that overvalues homes by 25%, according to data from Moody Analytics and Fortune. The chief economist for Moody Analytics predicted that homes overvalued at 25% could see prices drop up to 15% in the future, but that’s not expected […]
WMBF
Zardin Healthy Eatery offers tasty and healthy options to jumpstart your week
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A healthy new eatery is now open in the Market Common,. Zardin Healthy Eatery looks to provide you with fresh, local, rich food and drinks in a fun and cool dining environment. Our Halley Murrow checked out this new hot spot, and got a taste...
WMBF
C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program. The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of...
WMBF
S.C., N.C. law enforcement conduct ‘Hands Across the Border’ campaign to deter dangerous driving
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, the South Carolina Highway Patrol is on high alert for people who are driving under the influence. “That is our purpose to save lives and reduce fatalities in South Carolina and in North Carolina as well too,” said Master Trooper Brian Lee.
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
WMBF
Celebrity chef brings cooking competition to Myrtle Beach restaurants
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – The city of Myrtle Beach and 12 Grand Strand restaurants will be featured on a new cooking competition show. Visit Myrtle Beach partnered with The Workshop Content Studios to develop “Chef Swap at The Beach.”. Chef Amanda Freitag will take chefs out of...
WMBF
A dozen Grand Strand restaurants featured in upcoming cooking competition series
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -- Ciao Italian restaurant is one of the 12 restaurants along the Grand Strand selected to participate in a new cooking competition on The Cooking Channel. ‘Chef Swap at The Beach’, hosted by celebrity chef Amanda Freitag, has contestants from each restaurant swap kitchens and create...
23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
sharkattackonline.com
Crime in Myrtle Beach
Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!
Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
WMBF
Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Solicitors are questioning how a man with nearly 75 offenses is continuously bonding out of jail. A man, now identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt, who is accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase along the Carolina border, has a lengthy criminal record, according to public record. Godbolt’s record stretches over multiple different counties.
myhorrynews.com
He was arrested during Myrtle Beach's Black Lives Matter protests. He went free Monday
A protestor who was arrested outside the Myrtle Beach Police Department during the national outcry over George Floyd’s murder in 2020 prevailed in court Monday when a city judge ruled that a special prosecutor did not present enough evidence to convict him of disorderly conduct. Noah Spadone, a 23-year-old...
SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County. According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter. Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession. […]
