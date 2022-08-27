ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pawleys Island, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
myrtlebeachsc.com

Myrtle Beach DMA ranked as 2nd best retirement area in S.C.

Home Bay rates the (Grand Strand), Myrtle Beach DMA as the second best place to retire in S.C. Greenville, S.C. topped the list. Myrtle Beach, surprisingly, scored above Hilton Head and Charleston, coming in at number 2. Developments in communities including Carolina Forest and Longs make Horry County the fastest...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Pawleys Island, SC
Columbia, SC
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
Maria Montessori
WMBF

C.A.P.T.U.R.E: Police urge community to join camera program to help solve crimes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Police Department is asking anyone with surveillance cameras outside of their home, business, or neighborhood to consider signing up for their C.A.P.T.U.R.E. Program. The C.A.P.T.U.R.E Program stands for Community Awareness Program Through Utilizing Residential Eyes. Doorbells, motion capture or CCTV cameras of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant

HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
HUGER, SC
WBTW News13

23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
sharkattackonline.com

Crime in Myrtle Beach

Have you ever been robbed? Myrtle Beach has one of the highest crime rates in the state of South Carolina. One in every ten people in myrtle beach is involved in crime. “Data showed the overall number of violent crimes in Myrtle Beach was down summer 2021 compared to 2020 but up slightly compared to 2019.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
NewsBreak
Education
Kennardo G. James

Here Are Three Events in September That You Can't Miss in Myrtle Beach!

Here are a list of three events to check out in Myrtle Beach in September!visitmyrtlebeach.com/thingstodo. We are just a few days away from September and there will certainly not be a shortage of things to do around the city! Rather you want to go to a music festival, run a 5k, try out some great seafood, or even buy some unique arts and crafts items - this list may have an event that you definitely do not want to miss! Here are three of them!
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

Solicitors question why repeat Pee Dee offender keeps bonding out of jail

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Solicitors are questioning how a man with nearly 75 offenses is continuously bonding out of jail. A man, now identified as 36-year-old Emmanuel Godbolt, who is accused of stealing a Marion County deputy’s vehicle and leading deputies on a chase along the Carolina border, has a lengthy criminal record, according to public record. Godbolt’s record stretches over multiple different counties.
MARION COUNTY, SC
WJBF

SC Game Warden: 7 deer illegally shot in Berkeley County

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) issued over $10,000 in fines following poaching in Berkeley County.  According to SCDNR, Officer Ravenell was monitoring Berkeley County Region 4 when he made contact with a hunter.  Officer Ravenell made a routine check and found seven illegal doe deer in hunter’s possession.  […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC

