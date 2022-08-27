Read full article on original website
Related
Three Florida State football players LSU must account for
Florida State gets the benefit of having played a game before LSU, but LSU now has the “tactical advantage” of having game film on the Seminoles and knowing who is going to be a big factor in the week one matchup. Here are some players that jumped off...
LSU vs. FSU: Gameweek Central
Gameweek has finally arrived with kickoff between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles only days away. Geaux247 and Noles247 have you covered with wall-to-wall coverage of the matchup set for 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Caesar’s Superdome on ABC. Below is a look at the lead-up to...
Notebook: Brian Kelly Names OL Starters, Talks Quarterback Decision
LSU's offensive line rotations are set while Kelly discusses decision to not announce starting quarterback
How LSU vs. FSU projected starters ranked in recruiting
Geaux247 looks at the projected starters for both teams ahead of Sunday’s contest and where they ranked in recruiting, using the industry-generated 247Sports Composite rankings.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
LB Amari Gainer likely to miss FSU's game vs. LSU
Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer will likely miss at least this week’s contest against LSU after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against Duquesne. Gainer played several series against Duquesne last weekend, but he emerged from the locker room after half time in a walking boot while utilizing crutches. Coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday that the injury will probably keep him out against LSU on Sunday.
LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension
LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
An early look at LSU football's season opening opponent Florida State
The Mike Norvell era has not gotten off to the start that many Florida State Seminoles fans have wanted, but honestly this team has the makings to be the best yet for this regime. Both offense and defense have some new faces, but the offense should be the grouping that looks the most different.
An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup Against Florida State
The Seminoles return a number of starters, defensive scheme throws different looks consistently
RELATED PEOPLE
theadvocate.com
LSU's 'neutral-site' opener vs. Florida State: How the Sugar Bowl helped make it a reality
It took more than a little while for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to get into college football's season-opening “classic” business. Long before LSU and Florida State agreed to a "neutral-site" game at 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4 in the Caesars Superdome, executives were working on something else. In...
brproud.com
Brian Kelly’s change of heart in naming starting QB
LSU head coach Brian Kelly made a change to his timeline of (publicly) naming a starting quarterback for LSU’s season opener vs Florida State.
WATCH: Jared Verse on his first sack as a Seminole, Saturday's win, and LSU up next
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State defensive end Jared Verse talks about his first game as a Seminole, registering a sack, and he also looks ahead to LSU after a 47-7 victory over Duquesne at Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday evening:
theadvocate.com
The story of Eric Dooley, Southern's new coach, who 'checked all the boxes' as a great fit
The buzz in the Southern University field house lobby last Dec. 6 wasn’t just buzzy, it was palpable. A standing-room-only crowd of fans, administration, former players and coaches and media were anticipating something big, something special, something very Southern, something not seen on the Bluff for more than 40 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theadvocate.com
Here's the list of Louisiana's all-time winningest high school football coaches
Call it Louisiana tradition at the top. And it is led by three active high school football coaches who have combined for 1,432 victories. John Curtis coach J.T. Curtis became the nation’s second coach to crack the 600 wins barrier a year ago and leads the pack with a record 603-75-6 as he enters his 53rd season.
theadvocate.com
Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company
A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
theadvocate.com
Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight
South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
theadvocate.com
Built to teach and serve: McKinley High and Baton Rouge High tell city's stories
Historic school buildings and their student stories resonate with a city’s heritage. No two schools tell a truer and more fascinating story of Baton Rouge’s past than McKinley High and Baton Rouge High. Six schools within East Baton Rouge Parish are listed on the National Register of Historic...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?
Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
Hank Williams, Jr. Spotted All Over Acadiana This Past Weekend [Photos]
It seemed like everyone I talked to over the weekend had a Bocephus sighting story.
New Roundabout Coming, and It's Not in Youngsville
You are asked to remain patient and aware during the construction phase of the roundabout as crews are expected to be on-site from 7am - 5pm, Monday - Friday.
wbrz.com
Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
247Sports
47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0