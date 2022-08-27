ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

LSU vs. FSU: Gameweek Central

Gameweek has finally arrived with kickoff between the LSU Tigers and the Florida State Seminoles only days away. Geaux247 and Noles247 have you covered with wall-to-wall coverage of the matchup set for 6:30 p.m. CT inside the Caesar’s Superdome on ABC. Below is a look at the lead-up to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Arkansas State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
247Sports

LB Amari Gainer likely to miss FSU's game vs. LSU

Florida State linebacker Amari Gainer will likely miss at least this week’s contest against LSU after suffering an apparent lower-leg injury against Duquesne. Gainer played several series against Duquesne last weekend, but he emerged from the locker room after half time in a walking boot while utilizing crutches. Coach Mike Norvell said on Tuesday that the injury will probably keep him out against LSU on Sunday.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

LSU football: Tigers RB John Emery addresses two-game suspension

LSU running back and former five-star signee John Emery Jr. addressed academic issues that led to a two-game suspension ahead of the 2022 college football season. Emery was slated to see carries in this coming Sunday's opener against Florida State, but Penn State transfer Noah Cain should now see the bulk of the workload along with Armoni Goodwin and Josh Williams.
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordan Allen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Lsu#Sec#Tigers#Florida State#Oklahoma State#Sevyn Banks#Wi
theadvocate.com

Lafayette frac sand supplier bought by Mississippi company

A Mississippi sand company has scooped up a Lafayette-based supplier of frac sand, a material used in the hydraulic fracturing process. Gulf Coast Sand, based in Picayune, Mississippi, bought Shale Support LLC in a deal announced Friday. Shale Support LLC, which is headquartered in Lafayette and locations in shale plays in Texas, Ohio and Pennsylvania, is the producer of Delta Pearl, a noted frac sand product.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Breeding count down, but there's hope for strong fall flight

South Louisiana has places it’s rained for 28 of the past 29 days and left most of us waterlogged, yet there's places in our country still fighting drought. While this constant rain has put a crimp in most fishing plans, the silver lining is there will likely be enough freshwater when ducks decide to make their annual southern excursion.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
theadvocate.com

Will Rep. Garret Graves join Louisiana's gubernatorial race?

Louisiana’s favorite parlor game – Who’s Running for Governor? – always includes the name of U.S. Rep. Garret Graves, R-Baton Rouge, along with fellow Republicans Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser, Attorney General Jeff Landry, and state Treasurer John Schroder. Graves, who says his decision whether to run...
LOUISIANA STATE
wbrz.com

Deputies locate tractor submerged in mud several miles from where it was stolen in Denham Springs

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies located a bright orange tractor submerged in mud off Lockhart Road, about 5 miles from where it was reportedly stolen earlier this week. The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the Kubota tractor was stolen on Thursday, Aug. 25, from the Perkins Road area. Saturday evening, deputies found the tractor on Lockhart Road, seemingly stuck in a large amount of mud.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
247Sports

247Sports

47K+
Followers
365K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy