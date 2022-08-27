A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a sport utility vehicle Sunday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. The SUV had been eastbound on County Road 466 shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and was making a left-hand turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the driver pulled into the path of a motorcyclist who was westbound on County Road 466, according to preliminary accident investigation information from the Lady Lake Police Department.

LADY LAKE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO