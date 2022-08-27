ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Pedestrian critically injured after Flagler County crash, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was critically injured after being struck by a car Monday afternoon in Palm Coast, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said a green Chevy Suburban was driving north on Old Kings Road near Harbor Center Road when it crashed into a female pedestrian trying to cross through the northbound lanes.
Rollover crash causes slowdown on I-4 in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A rollover crash caused slowdowns Tuesday morning on Interstate 4 in Volusia County. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on I-4 east near the U.S. 92 exit. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. Details about the crash have not been released. I-4...
Leesburg man with fake green card jailed after being stopped on turnpike

A Guatemalan immigrant is in the Lake County Jail after handing a state trooper a phony green card during a traffic stop on Florida’s Turnpike. Edwin Roberto Jimenez-Diaz, 29, of 2109 Griffin Road, was charged Friday with possessing a forged driver’s license or ID card, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and driving with a suspended license.
RV goes up in flames in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An RV went up in flames in Marion County on Sunday. Marion County Fire Rescue said they responded to Southeast 140th Street in Summerfield to find a fifth-wheel travel trailer 75% involved in flames just before 1 a.m. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE...
Deputies: Woman shot, killed in Orange County identified

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they have identified the woman who was killed in a shooting on Saturday. At 7:10 a.m., deputies were on the scene located on Nashville Avenue and 42nd Street regarding the shooting. The victim, identified as Loleta Young, was found...
One person killed in wrong-way crash in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — FHP is investigating a wrong-way, head-on crash on US-1 in Flagler County that killed one person early Saturday morning. According to FHP, the crash happened shortly before 4 a.m. on US-1 at Eagle Rock Road. A sedan traveling south in the northbound lanes collided head-on with a sedan traveling north.
Motorcyclist critically injured after SUV turns into path on County Road 466

A motorcyclist was critically injured after colliding with a sport utility vehicle Sunday at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. The SUV had been eastbound on County Road 466 shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and was making a left-hand turn onto Rolling Acres Road when the driver pulled into the path of a motorcyclist who was westbound on County Road 466, according to preliminary accident investigation information from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL

