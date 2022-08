Former Michigan State wide receiver Ricky White is getting his second chance at the collegiate level after a solid start with the UNLV Rebels. On Saturday, UNLV hosted the Idaho State Bengals and took care of business, winning 52-21. White had a huge game for UNLV as he led the team in all major receiving categories as he caught 8 receptions for 182 yards and 2 touchdowns.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO