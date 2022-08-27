Read full article on original website
Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 30
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bankhead,...
Saline County's K-9 Maggie persuades wanted man to exit garage
NEW CAMBRIA - A man wanted on multiple warrants finally exited a garage in which he was hiding from deputies thanks to the persuasion of K-9 Maggie. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to New Cambria for a welfare check Monday afternoon. While at the residence in the 100 block of Mill Street, one of the deputies saw Alyssa Baker, 31, of Salina, who he knew to have an active warrant. She was taken into custody without incident, Soldan said.
Abilene police also receive report of possible door-to-door scam
ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.
McPherson school briefly locked down; police determine no threat
MCPHERSON COUNTY —McPherson Police and McPherson County Sheriff’s Department determined that there was no known threat inside or near the vicinity of McPherson High School, 801 East First Street, as of dismissal time Tuesday, according to USD 418. Just before 2p.m. law enforcement authorities and USD 418 officials...
Police: Another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS transported a 20-year-old man to Via Christi for treatment after ingesting a...
Scooter pursuit ends with arrest of Salina man
A Salina man with multiple active warrants led police on a chase Sunday afternoon while riding a scooter. At approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday, an officer observed the driver of a black Genuine Buddy 50 scooter fail to use a turn signal while turning from E. Ash Street to N. Penn Avenue. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on N. Penn Avenue, but the scooter driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
Handgun stolen at party east of Salina Saturday night
A handgun is missing after a party at an Airbnb location east of Salina Saturday night. A group of about 30 individuals attended the party at the location in the 3500 block of Country Club Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said. A 22-year-old man showed up at the party...
23yo male arrested in shots fired incident in Aggieville
MANHATTAN - Riley County Police Department arrested 23-year old Brently Crider of Manhattan in connection with a report of aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Officers responded to the report of a gunshot near the intersection of N. 12th and Moro Streets in Aggieville, Manhattan on August 28,...
Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley
RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
WIBW
Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops
COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
WIBW
Clay Center Police warn of door-to-door scammer
CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center Police have warned residents of a man going door-to-door attempting to run scams. The Clay Center Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 27, it warned residents of a man attempting to scam residents. CCPD said the man is a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches...
Salina Police Department swears in two new officers
Today we had the opportunity to swear-in two new police officers. Officer Mikayla Rix began her law enforcement journey as an Evidence Technician for the Salina Police Department on Nov 22, 2021. Officer Heather Surface also began her career as a Dispatcher for the Salina Police Department, in Jan 18, 2021. Both have shown success in their assignments, and both decided to take the step to becoming Commissioned Police Officers. The Officers will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to become certified. We welcome Mikayla and Heather to the police officer ranks. Pictured left to right, Officer Rix, Training Sergeant Tim Brown, and Officer Surface.
WIBW
RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for the person responsible for injuring a man found with severe head injuries in the alley behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called...
WIBW
Manhattan woman hospitalized after punched, strangled, not allowed to call 911
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman was hospitalized after a man punched her, strangled her and would not let her call 911. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called to a home in Manhattan with reports of domestic battery.
KWCH.com
Salina man selling two extremely rare cars
It will soon be more accessible for businesses in Wichita to partner with their favorite shockers, thanks to a new partnership between Wichita State and Opendorse. Local business welcome college students back to Wichita. Updated: 13 hours ago. With the start of school, businesses say they're glad to have students...
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton
NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
WIBW
Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park. The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property. An...
Scammer hits business south of Salina, reroutes employee's check
A different kind of computer scam struck a business in Salina's south industrial area. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the business' human resources person received an email she believed to be from an employee wanting to change the bank in which his paycheck was deposited. The email included all pertinent account information for the new bank.
Abilene rodeo raises funds for Dickinson County cancer fund
ABILENE – A charitable association in Abilene recently got a shot in the arm. The Wild Bill Hickok Rodeo made a donation of $5,548.06 to the Elsie Brooks Memorial Cancer Fund of Dickinson County. The Jeffcoat Memorial Foundation matched $5,000 of the funds raised at the rodeo, according to...
