Dickinson County, KS

Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Aug. 30

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Baker, Alyssa Saralynne; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Failure to appear. NAME: Bankhead,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Saline County's K-9 Maggie persuades wanted man to exit garage

NEW CAMBRIA - A man wanted on multiple warrants finally exited a garage in which he was hiding from deputies thanks to the persuasion of K-9 Maggie. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that deputies were sent to New Cambria for a welfare check Monday afternoon. While at the residence in the 100 block of Mill Street, one of the deputies saw Alyssa Baker, 31, of Salina, who he knew to have an active warrant. She was taken into custody without incident, Soldan said.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Abilene police also receive report of possible door-to-door scam

ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.
ABILENE, KS
Dickinson County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Dickinson County, KS
City
Abilene, KS
City
Johnson City, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Salina Post

Police: Another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating another overdose involving fentanyl in Manhattan. Just after 11:30p.m. Monday, police responded to the report of an overdose in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. EMS transported a 20-year-old man to Via Christi for treatment after ingesting a...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Scooter pursuit ends with arrest of Salina man

A Salina man with multiple active warrants led police on a chase Sunday afternoon while riding a scooter. At approximately 3:45 p.m. Sunday, an officer observed the driver of a black Genuine Buddy 50 scooter fail to use a turn signal while turning from E. Ash Street to N. Penn Avenue. The officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop on N. Penn Avenue, but the scooter driver failed to stop and a pursuit ensued, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Handgun stolen at party east of Salina Saturday night

A handgun is missing after a party at an Airbnb location east of Salina Saturday night. A group of about 30 individuals attended the party at the location in the 3500 block of Country Club Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said. A 22-year-old man showed up at the party...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Man found badly beaten in Manhattan alley

RILEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating after a man was found badly injured in Manhattan. Just after 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated battery in the 1100 block of Moro Street in Aggieville, Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. Two citizens found...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Council Grove Police make multiple drug arrests following traffic stops

COUNCIL GROVE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Council Grove Police Department made multiple drug-related arrests following traffic stops in August. The Council Grove Police Department says around 11:30 p.m. on Aug., officers stopped a vehicle in the 10 block of W Main St. in Council Grove for a traffic violation. As a result of the stop, Elias Gentry, of Wichita, was arrested on two active warrants.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
WIBW

Clay Center Police warn of door-to-door scammer

CLAY CENTER, Kan. (WIBW) - Clay Center Police have warned residents of a man going door-to-door attempting to run scams. The Clay Center Police Department says on Saturday, Aug. 27, it warned residents of a man attempting to scam residents. CCPD said the man is a white male, about 5-feet-8-inches...
CLAY CENTER, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Department swears in two new officers

Today we had the opportunity to swear-in two new police officers. Officer Mikayla Rix began her law enforcement journey as an Evidence Technician for the Salina Police Department on Nov 22, 2021. Officer Heather Surface also began her career as a Dispatcher for the Salina Police Department, in Jan 18, 2021. Both have shown success in their assignments, and both decided to take the step to becoming Commissioned Police Officers. The Officers will be attending the Kansas Law Enforcement Training Center to become certified. We welcome Mikayla and Heather to the police officer ranks. Pictured left to right, Officer Rix, Training Sergeant Tim Brown, and Officer Surface.
SALINA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after man found badly beaten in Aggieville alley

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. Police are searching for the person responsible for injuring a man found with severe head injuries in the alley behind Tate’s Bar in Manhattan. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were called...
MANHATTAN, KS
KWCH.com

Salina man selling two extremely rare cars

WICHITA, KS
WICHITA, KS
WIBW

Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Woman seriously injured in crash west of Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A woman has been seriously injured in a crash west of Newton Monday afternoon. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), a 64-year-old woman from Partridge, Kansas, was driving a 2004 Buick LaSabre westbound on U.S. Highway 50 approaching Halstead Road. A 39-year-old woman from Burrton, Kansas, was driving a 2012 […]
NEWTON, KS
WIBW

Vandals cause $1.2K in damage to Salina’s Bill Burke Park

SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Salina Police are looking for those responsible for $1,200 worth of vandalism to Bill Burke Park. The Salina Police Department says on Sunday, Aug. 21, officers were called to Bill Burke Park at 1501 E Crawford St. in Salina with reports of damage to property. An...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Scammer hits business south of Salina, reroutes employee's check

A different kind of computer scam struck a business in Salina's south industrial area. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the business' human resources person received an email she believed to be from an employee wanting to change the bank in which his paycheck was deposited. The email included all pertinent account information for the new bank.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

