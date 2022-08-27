ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Poll: Do you use mobile payments?

By Derrek Lee
Android Central
Android Central
 3 days ago

Mobile payments have come a long way. Many retailers support contactless payments from Android and iOS smartphones, and consumers can even make payments from their smartwatches. Since many of us carry our smartphones everywhere we go, it could be seen as more convenient these days than a traditional wallet. Still, some of us prefer the "old school" way of pulling out our credit cards or cash to pay for things.

Do you use mobile payments from your smartphone or smartwatch?

Do you use mobile payments?

Companies have recently started ramping up their digital wallet efforts. Both Google and Samsung have gone through overhauls as they attempt to provide consumers with a comprehensive digital wallet solution.

The new Google Wallet aims to take Google Pay to the next level with more capabilities and support for various items. According to Google, Wallet supports payment cards, loyalty cards, boarding passes, event passes, membership cards, and vaccine cards.

Google hopes to support additional items such as digital car keys, hotel room keys, and driver's licenses/IDs. Fortunately, it's easy to access thanks to its availability on many of the best Android phones , and Google continues to expand support to more countries.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b0kCX_0hXj3ioU00

(Image credit: Android Central)

Meanwhile, Samsung Wallet grew from a combination of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, the latter of which carries a user's private information, such as logins, and allows easy biometric login for websites and apps. Similar to Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet supports various card types, passes, and keys while also incorporating Samsung Pass features. We've compared Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet to help Galaxy users device which service is right for them.

Other smartphone and smartwatch manufacturers have their own payment systems, including Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and more. This means consumers have various options to choose from when it comes to mobile payments.

That said, there are some downsides. Because there are so many different systems, it can feel disparate for consumers with multiple devices from different OEMs. Additionally, there are phones like those from Motorola that don't have NFC chips, which is a requirement for using these payment systems. Also, not every loyalty or membership card is supported on these systems. Transit support is also pretty scarce, even in some of the largest cities in the U.S.

Drop a comment on our Facebook or Twitter accounts and let us know which mobile payment system you use and some of the most common uses for your digital wallet.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
Android Central

Can I just wipe this device and put a different Android flavor on it?

First, please excuse the username. I had to come up with something I knew wouldn't already be taken. :-) Second, sorry I couldn't make my question more concise. It's kind of complicated. I have a slightly used Qere tablet running Android 8.0 that I want to give to my partner...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Payments#Mobile Device#Smartphone#Smart Phone#Ios#Google Pay#Samsung Pay#Samsung Pass
Android Central

Some google account problems

1. How does Google account work, if I have google account does it mean that every Google app in the phone is using the same Google account? e.g. Google Photos, Drive, Playstore... 2. If I do not have Google account can I use any gmail to login Playstore so I...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Fixing Samsung devices

Hello all. I am just wondering if anyone had any thoughts on this... Will Samsung repair a device that was purchased from them that has a warranty on it? Even for something minor like cosmetic damage or scratches?. I've had this certified refurbished device I bought from Samsung in March...
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

After Update, Google Assistant defaulting to text input

For home button go to setting>apps>default apps at the top tap>default digital assistant tap>choose none. I'm not clear how voice input is turning in texting , you using Samsung or Google for voice to text?. To find these setting go to setting>general management> show me what enabled there. Yesterday 07:20...
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
Android Central

Note 9 Contact List

Ok.. I posted this once and it vanished. Gonna try it again. I had a friend share a contact with me. Came in as a .vcf. Loaded fine. I use dark mode all the time. I opened the contact and the screen starts flashing. The border at the bottom where the navigation buttons are is flashing a bright white and the status bar at the top is flashing off and on. Flashes run a bit less than once a second. Acts like it is caught in a loop. Exiting is a bit difficult. I've tried a bunch of things to try to fix.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Okay Google not working now

Wondering if anyone can help me with this. I deleted the cache from my Google app which I don't think I should have done. Now. My Google Assistant is all screwed up. When I call it up, saying ok Google or hey Google, she won't respond with her voice.. it just opens up my keyboard to type my command in. How do I fix this? I'm attaching a screenshot of what comes up.
TECHNOLOGY
Android Central

Android Central

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
234K+
Views
ABOUT

Android for everyone. Your buyer's guide for the best Android phones, deals, news, and reviews!

 https://www.androidcentral.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy