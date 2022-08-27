Poll: Do you use mobile payments?

Mobile payments have come a long way. Many retailers support contactless payments from Android and iOS smartphones, and consumers can even make payments from their smartwatches. Since many of us carry our smartphones everywhere we go, it could be seen as more convenient these days than a traditional wallet. Still, some of us prefer the "old school" way of pulling out our credit cards or cash to pay for things.

Do you use mobile payments from your smartphone or smartwatch?

Companies have recently started ramping up their digital wallet efforts. Both Google and Samsung have gone through overhauls as they attempt to provide consumers with a comprehensive digital wallet solution.

The new Google Wallet aims to take Google Pay to the next level with more capabilities and support for various items. According to Google, Wallet supports payment cards, loyalty cards, boarding passes, event passes, membership cards, and vaccine cards.

Google hopes to support additional items such as digital car keys, hotel room keys, and driver's licenses/IDs. Fortunately, it's easy to access thanks to its availability on many of the best Android phones , and Google continues to expand support to more countries.

(Image credit: Android Central)

Meanwhile, Samsung Wallet grew from a combination of Samsung Pay and Samsung Pass, the latter of which carries a user's private information, such as logins, and allows easy biometric login for websites and apps. Similar to Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet supports various card types, passes, and keys while also incorporating Samsung Pass features. We've compared Google Wallet and Samsung Wallet to help Galaxy users device which service is right for them.

Other smartphone and smartwatch manufacturers have their own payment systems, including Apple, Garmin, Fitbit, and more. This means consumers have various options to choose from when it comes to mobile payments.

That said, there are some downsides. Because there are so many different systems, it can feel disparate for consumers with multiple devices from different OEMs. Additionally, there are phones like those from Motorola that don't have NFC chips, which is a requirement for using these payment systems. Also, not every loyalty or membership card is supported on these systems. Transit support is also pretty scarce, even in some of the largest cities in the U.S.

Drop a comment on our Facebook or Twitter accounts and let us know which mobile payment system you use and some of the most common uses for your digital wallet.

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.