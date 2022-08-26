ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Power 96

Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So

Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
CHANHASSEN, MN
Power 96

This Minnesota Liquor Store Is Selling A 1,800+ Can Case Of Beer

With summer starting to wind down (I mean don'tcha know the State Fair starts tomorrow!) you might be looking at your summer bucket list and realizing you are running out of time to accomplish everything you set out to achieve. Well I've got good news, if buying a 1,800+ can case of beer was on your list, I found a Minnesota liquor store offering one!
MANKATO, MN
Power 96

Best Places to Go Thrifting in Minnesota That Aren’t Goodwill

Today is National Secondhand Wardrobe Day today, and in celebration, I want to share the best places to go thrifting in Minnesota. Thrifting has become so popular recently and for a good reason because the clothing industry is the 2nd biggest polluter of our world, so here are just some that I wanted to include. The majority of these places are thrift stores you can also donate to, or our non-profits because giving back is important, especially now.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Popular Snack Food Sold In Minnesota Recalled Due To Metal

If you've been shopping and stocking up on snacks for the kids before school starts, heads up, a recall was just issued for a popular snack sold at Target stores due to metal possibly being in the product. This recall impacts Target stores throughout the United States including in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota is One of the Nation’s Worst Tippers

The good news? We're still tipping as much despite inflation. The bad news is that is nothing to be proud of, at least here in Minnesota. Information from Toast notes people are mostly tipping at the 19-20% rate at sit-down restaurants. For quick service restaurants, it's, tips come out to be around 17%. That same report gave us the best and worst tipping states, and Minnesota did not end up in the Top 5, Top 10, or even Top 20!
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Annual Minnesota Minimum Wage Increases Set for January 1st

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota's minimum wage will increase by 2.5 percent on January 1st. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the current large-employer wage of $10.33 will increase by 26 cents to $10.59 an hour. Large employers have annual gross revenues of $500,000 or more. Small employers will...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Scattered Severe Storms Likely Today & Tonight

The National Weather Service says that scattered severe storms are likely across Minnesota later today and tonight. The likely timing for the greatest risk across the area will be from 4 to 10 pm. The main threats will be large hail, damaging winds, a few tornadoes, and heavy rain. Stay...
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Brand New and Unique Store Opens in Minnesota

Earlier this week a new store opened at the Mall of America, and it is the coolest thing ever! Ebisu is the name of the brand-new Osaka-based life store located on the North Garden side of the mall’s third floor. According to Mall of America’s website, Ebisu is “a unique life store that offers thousands of product categories from Japan. Quality, happiness, and harmony are core values of Ebisu. High quality comes from our willingness to provide the best products to our consumers, happiness is the feeling a consumer gets when shopping in our store and harmony is when the consumer experiences everything we have to offer,” and that is just the cutest thing ever!
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Cannon Falls Most Equitable School District in Minnesota

WalletHub scored 329 school districts in Minnesota based on two metrics, average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil. The results put Cannon Falls at the head of the class in terms of equitable funding. Owatonna Public School ranked 6th, Lewiston-Altura 7th, Stewartville 11th, Chatfield 15th, Maple River 16th, Alden-Conger 19th, Tri-City United 51st.
CANNON FALLS, MN
Power 96

Minnesota Minimum Wage Earners Will See 26 Cent Pay Raise in 2023

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - State officials today announced the new state minimum wages for next year. The Minnesota Department of Labor and Industry says the hourly minimum wage for large employers will rise from $10.33 to $10.59 an hour on January 1. Large employers are defined as those with more than $500,000 of gross revenue for the four most recent quarters.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

