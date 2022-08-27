Read full article on original website
TripAdvisor Blog
4 best places to view the fall foliage in Vermont
There are so many ways to see fall foliage once the summer temps cool down—boat tours, train rides, road trips, and bike trails, among them. But the big question remains: Where to go? It can be a challenging seasonal phenomenon to nail down, given unpredictable cold fronts. But when it comes to Vermont, you can’t go wrong with a visit in late September or early October when the foliage is at its peak.
WCAX
Meet the newest National Weather Service meteorologist in Burlington
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The National Weather Service in Burlington has a new top dog, and he’s already familiar with our region. Gabe Langbauer is the new Meteorologist in Charge for Burlington’s office out of the airport. The Lyndon grad is excited to be back in Vermont after a tenure in Denver working for the NWS out west.
WCAX
Construction crews hit gas pipe, 200 in Burlington without service
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - About 200 Vermont Gas customers are without service in Burlington’s South End. Crews working on the Champlain Parkway construction hit a pipe Tuesday morning, causing a gas leak. It’s now been repaired. Parts of Flynn Avenue, Lake Forest Drive, Southwind Drive and Oak Beach...
WCAX
Water boil advisory in some of Plattsburgh, New York
Burlington police say a man already convicted of four felonies and 19 misdemeanors was arrested for another crime. Scott appoints Orleans County state's attorney as Vt. Superior Court judge. Updated: 2 hours ago. Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday announced a new appointment to the bench in Vermont. Rutland celebrates Whoopie...
WCAX
UVM researchers analyze impact of heat on people in small cities
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Researchers at the University of Vermont are calling heat the silent killer and they want to know if cities and towns could be built differently to make people less susceptible to the heat. NOAA is funding a UVM study to analyze the impact heat has on...
WCAX
Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
WCAX
16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Catamount Trail Association’s 16th annual Race to the Top of Vermont event took place in Stowe on Sunday. “It’s a hard effort but you can definitely do it,” professional skier Margie Freed said. Up to 450 people register for the event every...
WCAX
Vermont hosts international agritourism conference
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Agritourism is taking center stage in Burlington this week. Representatives, farmers and educators from 56 countries are taking part in the global conference on Agritourism. This is just the second global conference. The last one took place in 2018 in Italy, a leader in the practice.
mynbc5.com
Fire destroys garage of a home in Chazy
CHAZY, N.Y. — More than half a dozen fire crews battled strong winds to put out a garage/barn fire on Monday night. The Chazy Fire Department tells NBC5 that they received the call about the incident just before 8 p.m. The fire had started in the garage, but the winds blew the flames towards the home on Dunn Road.
WCAX
Rutland celebrates Whoopie Pie
Agritourism is taking center stage in Burlington this week. Representatives, farmers and educators from 56 countries are taking part in the global conference on Agritourism. Authorities have identified the pilot whose plane crashed off the runway at the Bennington Airport on Monday. New warden director for Vermont Fish and Wildlife.
WCAX
Scottish Festival underway this Saturday
Stuck in Vermont: Donna Bister has been raising monarch butterflies since 2016. Donna Bister has been cultivating a patch of milkweed along the driveway of the Burlington home she shares with her partner, Marc Estrin. Friday Weathercast. Updated: 5 hours ago. Your Friday evening outlook. Missing Plattsburgh senior found safe.
mynbc5.com
Champlain Valley Fair celebrates 100 years amid heavy rainfall
ESSEX, Vt. — The Champlain Valley Fair celebrated their 100th anniversary Friday. It's the largest annual event in the Green Mountain State and mother nature didn't stop people from coming out and having some fun. It's a summer time tradition that brings 120,000 people to the Champlain Valley Expo...
WCAX
Boil-water order issued for parts of Plattsburgh
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A boil-water order has been issued for parts of Plattsburgh. Officials say it’s because of an emergency water main repair on Maine Road. The order is in effect for two roads and includes 44-50 Maine Road and 2-16 Caitlin Way, even numbers only. The boil-water...
mynbc5.com
Several districts across Vermont welcome another school year
ELMORE, Vt. — Several districts across Vermont welcomed another school year Monday. As a new school year begins, sisters Violet and Evalyn Shoeberlein are beginning their first day of second and third grade at the Elmore School, the last one room schoolhouse in Vermont. "It's great that' were starting...
WCAX
#4 South Carolina topples UVM
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM women’s soccer team got stellar performances from both of their goalkeepers, but it wasn’t enough to take down old friend Shelley Addison Smith’s 4th ranked South Carolina Gamecocks. With the 2-0 loss, Vermont drops to 1-2 on the year.
mynbc5.com
Colchester prepares for new division in 2022
COLCHESTER, Vt. — The Colchester football program hasn't seen much recent success, but this year things could be different. The Lakers are preparing for a switch from division one to division two competition starting in 2022. It's a welcome change for a team that hasn't made the playoffs since...
WCAX
Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades
SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
WCAX
Vergennes Day celebrated Saturday
VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The smallest city in Vermont held its biggest celebration… the 40th annual Vergennes Day. The event draws people from across Addison and Chittenden counties, and beyond to celebrate the tiny city. The event kicked off in the morning with a pancake breakfast at the fire department before the rest of the festivities took place. More than 60 local vendors set up on the Vergennes city green, too. Organizers and vendors say they were happy to see so many people come out to enjoy the wagon rides, activities, and music.
WCAX
Expert advice on carving spectacular jack-o’-lanterns
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - They’re looking ahead to fall and Halloween at the Champlain Valley Fair. The spooky celebration is still two months away, but if you’re looking to impress your trick-or-treaters, you could take a cue from sculptor Greg Grady when it comes to your jack-o’-lantern.
vermontbiz.com
Finney Crossing in Williston fully leased
Vermont Business Magazine Tony Blake of V/T Commercial in Burlington announced today that Finney Crossing in Williston, is 100% leased. Developers of the project, Scott Rieley and Chris Snyder, worked exclusively with V/T Commercial over the past few years and leased approximately 60,000 square feet. Commercial tenants of Finney Crossing...
