Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning

A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Projecting the Ravens’ 53-man roster: Who makes the cut? It might not matter for some.

On paper, the Ravens’ roster math is straightforward. They entered Monday with 79 players on their roster. By 4 p.m. Tuesday, their initial 53-man roster will be set. On Wednesday, they’ll move a handful of ailing players to injured reserve — clearing space for veterans they intend to re-sign or newcomers who might fill a need — and assemble their 16-man practice squad. In practice, the ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston’s Ravens observations on the overrated preseason winning streak, Saturday’s standouts and more | COMMENTARY

The best thing about the Ravens’ 23-game preseason winning streak is that it beats the alternative. The national media likes to harp on the winning streak, and coach John Harbaugh hypes it up to a degree, but it’s hard to put much credence in it, especially when these games are downright unattractive. The most tense moment of the Ravens’ 17-15 win against Washington Commanders on Saturday ...
BALTIMORE, MD
247Sports

Tyrod Taylor injury: New York Giants QB carted off in preseason finale vs. Jets

New York Giants quarterback Tyrod Taylor was carted off the field in his team’s preseason finale Sunday against the New York Jets. The Giants announced via Twitter that Taylor suffered a back injury and was questionable to return. The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that Taylor was able to return to the sideline later in street clothes.
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Risers and fallers: Ravens beat Commanders, 17-15, to finish 6th straight preseason undefeated

In the last tuneup before the Ravens’ regular-season opener against the New York Jets on Sept. 11, Baltimore extended its NFL-record preseason winning streak to 23 games with a 17-15 victory against the Washington Commanders on Saturday night. It marks the sixth straight undefeated preseason for the Ravens, who have not lost an exhibition game since Sept. 3, 2015. “Like I say all the time, ...
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Mark Andrews sends Lamar Jackson warning to NFL

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has yet to sign a contract extension this offseason and he’s hoping to put pen to paper before Week 1. No matter what happens though, Lamar is clearly focused on balling out in 2022. Even his teammates are seeing the fire in his eyes.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Joe Flacco starts preseason finale vs Giants Sunday

Joe Flacco completed 7-of-12 for 76 yards and threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown in the Jets’ 31-27 win against the Giants in Sunday’s preseason finale. Fantasy Impact:. Flacco had an up and down performance as Sunday's starter, from leading a promising drive cut short...
NFL
FanSided

Demarcus Robinson catches on with Baltimore Ravens

Former Kansas City Chief Demarcus Robinson had a solid third preseason game and an impressive catch with his new team the Baltimore Ravens. Remember Demarcus Robinson? Maybe you don’t want to remember him, but for several years he was a solid receiving option for the Kansas City Chiefs—when he wasn’t trying to run backward.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Game Haus

Baltimore Ravens Will Sign Kenyan Drake

The Miami Dolphins chose Kenyan Drake out of the University of Alabama in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played about three and a half seasons there before being traded to Arizona. His 2020 season with the Cardinals allowed him to seek out a bigger contract with the Raiders. He was eventually released by Las Vegas in August of 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD

