Doneta Linquist of Sac City
Doneta Kay Linquist, age 85, of Sac City, IA, passed away on Monday, August 29, 2022 at Mercy One Medical Center in Des Moines. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Emanuel–St. John Lutheran Church in Lytton, IA, with Pastor Ben Worley officiating. Casket bearers will be will be Doneta’s grandchildren. Burial will be in the Cedar Cemetery near Lytton.
Joel Wittrock of Halbur
Joel Wittrock, age 64, of Halbur, died Saturday, August 27 th , 2022, at St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll. Mass of the Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 1, 2022 at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Halbur. The celebrant will be Fr. Terry Roder. Music will be by Julie Sibbel and the St. Augustine Choir. Lector will be Nick Wittrock. Gift Bearers will be Emersyn Andresen, Ensley Klocke, and Jace Klocke. Eucharistic Minister will be Lynn Wittrock. Casket Bearers will be Andrew Bell, Adam Klocke, Bryan Wittrock, Levi Wittrock, Brent Wittrock, and Luke Wittrock. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
Collen Heidenreich of Wall Lake
Colleen J. Heidenreich, age 93, of Wall Lake, Iowa died Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Twilight Acres Nursing Home in Wall Lake. Colleen Jeno Heidenreich was born to William and Jennie (Auen) Schafer in Crawford County, Iowa on October 7, 1928. She graduated from Wall Lake High School in 1946. Colleen’s career consisted of working two years in Des Moines, nine years with Farmers Savings Bank in Lake View, and 35 years at Wall Lake Savings Bank (now Bank Midwest).
Randy Nissen of Manning
Funeral Services for 61-year-old Randy Nissen of Manning will be held on Friday at 11am at the Ohde Funeral Home in Manning with burial at Manning Cemetery. Friends may call from 10-11am on Friday at the funeral home. The Ohde Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Randy is...
Cleone Tessman of Audubon
Funeral Service for 79-year-old, Cleona Tessman of rural Audubon will be held at 10:30 am on Tuesday at the Ross Calvary United Methodist Church in Ross with Burial to be at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Friends may call at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon from 5 pm until 8 pm on Monday evening. Cleone is survived by: her husband Duane Tessman of Audubon, Iowa; her children Leanne Wiskus of Exira, Iowa and Dave and wife Darcy Tessman of Audubon, Iowa; 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; her sisters Verley and husband Roger Johnson of Exira, Iowa and Marilyn and husband Roger Jones of Clarinda, Iowa; her brother-in-law Delbert and wife Eleanor Andersen of Exira, Iowa; her sisters-in-law Elaine Tessman of Guthrie Center, Iowa and Wava Bails of Harlan, Iowa; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Charles Brotherton of Wall Lake
Funeral Mass for Charles Brotherton, age 87 of Wall Lake, IA will be at 10:30 am Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wall Lake. Burial will follow in the Wall Lake Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, from 4-7:30 pm with a 3:30 rosary and a 7:30 vigil service all at the church. The Farber & Otteman Funeral Home in Wall Lake is handling the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Charles Brotherton Memorial Fund in the care of the family. Mr. Brotherton died Aug. 27, 2022, in Wall Lake. He is survived by his wife Betty and three children Amy Stickrod, Bill Brotherton, and Chris Brotherton.
Peterson Native Wins Miss Rodeo Iowa
An area native was crowned Miss Rodeo Iowa this past weekend. Micah Barnes of Peterson gained the honor in the Miss Rodeo Iowa pageant in Fort Madison. Micah graduated from Alta Aurelia High School in 2016, and went on to attend Buena Vista University. Micah's father, Marty Barnes, is the owner of the Barnes PRCA Rodeo.
Starting In September, A New Food Pantry Option Will Be Available For Carroll County Residents
Starting in September, a new food pantry option will be available for any Carroll County resident. The Tiger Cupboard will officially begin handing out food on Wednesday, September 7, and Carroll Middle School’s Juvenile Court Liaison Hunter Harmening says they will be open the first and third Wednesday of every month. He says the Food Bank of Iowa provides the food out of Des Moines.
Weather Blamed For Multiple Accidents in Clay County
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The severe weather in our area on Saturday lead to multiple accidents in Clay County. According to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, at around 5:45 that evening 45 year old Alberto Leon of Sibley was Westbound on Highway 18 near Everly when the heavy rain and high winds caused him to lose control sending him into the ditch. Leon was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and received minor injuries.
Des Moines Man Charged For Multi-County Pursuit Over The Weekend
A Des Moines man faces several charges following a multi-county pursuit over the weekend. At approximately 6:09 p.m. on Saturday, an Iowa State Patrol trooper attempted to perform a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling northbound on Highway 144 in Greene County. The driver, identified as 42-year-old Ian Russell Patterson, failed to yield to law enforcement’s lights and sirens and sped away. With the assistance of a spotting aircraft, Patterson’s vehicle was located in Boone County, and he was taken into custody for eluding, a class D felony, driving while barred and third-offense possession of a controlled substance—marijuana, aggravated misdemeanors, and several scheduled traffic violations. Patterson was booked into the Greene County jail where he remains in custody as of this (Tuesday) morning. Multiple area law enforcement agencies assisted the Iowa State Patrol during Saturday’s pursuit.
Take A Virtual Tour of Tiny Grand Junction, Iowa
The state of Iowa is littered with small farming towns including one called Grand Junction. It is significantly different than Grand Junction, Colorado. Grand Junction, Iowa is located about an hour northwest of Des Moine, the largest city in the state. The population of Grand Junction is normally around 725 - except on the weekend when everyone makes their run to the big city.
Last Businesses Moving to New Locations As Former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge Closes
The former Crossroads Mall in Fort Dodge is set to close for good next Tuesday. Months after the Fort Dodge City Council voted to replace the mall with a 90 million dollar project called the Corridor Plaza signs are now up showing its last day is September 6th. Shoe Sensation...
Minnesota Man Killed After Crashing Motorcycle While Fleeing From Police Tuesday Morning
A Minnesota man was killed earlier this (Tuesday) morning in Guthrie County after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from law enforcement. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. about two miles west of Casey. Authorities say 30-year-old Benjamin Todd Wilber of Mora, Minn. was actively eluding an Adair County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a 2013 Harley-Davidson and traveling eastbound on White Pole Road. A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, operated by 52-year-old Todd Thorn, was positioned near the intersection with Juniper Avenue to assist with the pursuit when Wilber veered off the roadway and collided with the rear driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle. Wilber was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Thorn was not injured in the collision. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The Sac City Council Is Looking To Do Some Crack Sealing Projects
On Tuesday, the Sac City Council considered the authorization of funds for crack sealing on roads in town. City Administrator Jamie Lawrence says they use this sealing to protect the concrete roads. Lawrence says the council authorized the city’s engineer to put out a bid speck, and then they will...
Glidden City Officials Are Moving Forward With Planning A Fall Festival In October
The City of Glidden is bringing a new event to town in October. City officials have decided to move forward with a Fall Festival on Saturday, October 1. City Administrator Brooke Peterson says this event will start at 3:00 p.m., and they are still trying to book some entertainment. Peterson...
The Second Annual Food Truck Wars Is Later This Week At Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson of Carroll is hosting their second annual Food Truck Wars later this week. The event starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Harley-Davidson on Thursday, September 1. Prizes will be awarded to the best food trucks. The first-place winner will take home $1,000, second place will get $500, and third place receiving a set of knives. Individuals wanting to bring a food truck can call Aaron at 712-792-1610. This event is free and open to the public.
The Carroll County Sheriffs Office Is Seeking The Publics Help To Identify A Man
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help to identify a man who stole from a local church. According to law enforcement, on Sunday, August 28, a male subject entered the Catholic Church in Roselle and removed three cameras from inside. Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 712-792-4393. A picture of the subject can be found included with this story on our website.
