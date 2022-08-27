A Minnesota man was killed earlier this (Tuesday) morning in Guthrie County after crashing his motorcycle while fleeing from law enforcement. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 12:32 a.m. about two miles west of Casey. Authorities say 30-year-old Benjamin Todd Wilber of Mora, Minn. was actively eluding an Adair County Sheriff’s Office deputy on a 2013 Harley-Davidson and traveling eastbound on White Pole Road. A Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle, operated by 52-year-old Todd Thorn, was positioned near the intersection with Juniper Avenue to assist with the pursuit when Wilber veered off the roadway and collided with the rear driver’s side of the deputy’s vehicle. Wilber was ejected from the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Deputy Thorn was not injured in the collision. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA ・ 11 HOURS AGO