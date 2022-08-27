Read full article on original website
cwbradio.com
Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters
The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting. The Board accepted the resignation of Terri Roscoe from her Kindergarten teacher position. Terri accepted a position at Stanley-Boyd in their Title I department. They thank Terri for her many years of service to the district and wish her the best in her new position.
WSAW
Wisconsin Rapids using public survey for feedback on mill site restoration plan
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Rapids is in the middle of a five-step plan to redevelop the Verso Paper Mill site. The town is currently offering an online survey to find out what people want to help fill the void left behind. Since launching the survey, Wisconsin Rapids says...
cwbradio.com
Cadott Fire Department Closes Dollar General in Cadott
The Cadott Fire Department has closed the Dollar General in Cadott. According to the Department, this is due to excessive amounts of overstock items in the isles and in their shipping/receiving area. This overstock poses a safety risk to employees and customers alike by limiting navigation around the store, as well as for the potential fair causing injuries and preventing staff and customers from exiting the store safely in an emergency situation.
WEAU-TV 13
cwbradio.com
Clark County Beaches' Tests Showed Safe Levels of e. Coli
The Clark County Health Department did the final testing of county beaches. Beach water samples were collected last to test for e.coli in the water at beaches throughout Clark County. All levels came back safe including Lake Arbutus, Lake Sherwood, Mead Lake and Rock Dam. However, Mead Lake and Lake...
cwbradio.com
Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams
Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
cwbradio.com
Area School Districts Receive Grants for Career and Tech Ed Programs
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, announced eleven Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs. Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help prepare more than...
wizmnews.com
Aspseter jury chosen in Monroe County; testimony planned to start Monday
Fifteen jurors have been chosen, and testimony is scheduled to begin Monday in the Monroe County murder trial of Thomas Aspseter. The jury selection took place on Friday in Sparta, and the actual trial could last a full week, through September 2nd. Aspseter is accused of killing his grandmother’s husband,...
wiproud.com
spmetrowire.com
After 700+ attempts to find counsel, county may be on the hook for Kluck attorney
Portage Co. taxpayers may end up having to pay the legal fees for a Stevens Point man with a lengthy criminal record.
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Detective
Please welcome Detective Chantel Roden to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Detective Roden, from Walton County, Florida, chose the Clark County Sheriff’s Department because she and her family were looking at areas they wanted their son to grow up in. They found Clark County and, from the first conversation...
cwbradio.com
Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment
In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
cwbradio.com
Wausau School District Dodges Worst of Teacher Shortage
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts says so far his district seems to have dodged the worst of the teacher shortage situation, as he doesn't expect they will start the year this Thursday in any sort of panic mode. "It changes daily,...
Fort McCoy locked down for ‘potential security concern’ Sunday night
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WKBT) — Fort McCoy locked down briefly due to a security concern Sunday night. Officials at the installation said Fort McCoy Police were alerted to a potential security concern at 11 p.m. Sunday night. Emergency personnel placed Fort McCoy on lockdown “out of an abundance of caution”.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
cwbradio.com
Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor
(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
cwbradio.com
Trempealeau County Horse Tests Positive for West Nile Virus
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirms that an unvaccinated yearling Standardbred gelding in Trempealeau County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. It is the state’s first confirmed case of WNV in a horse this year. Symptoms of WNV in horses include fever, incoordination, hind-end weakness,...
msn.com
The Wisconsin DNR held wildfire training in Jackson Co.
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several fire departments across western Wisconsin came together to practice fighting wildfires in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Wisconsin Department of Resources, the training is designed to prepare local firefighters for the worst. Wildfires can be a concern for the badger state with...
Missing Portage County man found safe
A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
