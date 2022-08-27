ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Neillsville, WI

Comments / 0

Related
cwbradio.com

Loyal School Board Discusses Employment Matters

The Loyal School Board discussed employment matters at their meeting. The Board accepted the resignation of Terri Roscoe from her Kindergarten teacher position. Terri accepted a position at Stanley-Boyd in their Title I department. They thank Terri for her many years of service to the district and wish her the best in her new position.
LOYAL, WI
cwbradio.com

Cadott Fire Department Closes Dollar General in Cadott

The Cadott Fire Department has closed the Dollar General in Cadott. According to the Department, this is due to excessive amounts of overstock items in the isles and in their shipping/receiving area. This overstock poses a safety risk to employees and customers alike by limiting navigation around the store, as well as for the potential fair causing injuries and preventing staff and customers from exiting the store safely in an emergency situation.
CADOTT, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Cadott Dollar General forced to close temporarily due to safety concerns

CADOTT, Wis. (WEAU) - The Dollar General in Cadott has been ordered to close temporarily by the Cadott Fire Department due to safety concerns. In a Facebook post Sunday, the Cadott Police Department said that excessive overstock in the store’s aisles and receiving area posed a safety hazard for employees and customers, prompting the closure.
CADOTT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Neillsville, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
cwbradio.com

Clark County Beaches' Tests Showed Safe Levels of e. Coli

The Clark County Health Department did the final testing of county beaches. Beach water samples were collected last to test for e.coli in the water at beaches throughout Clark County. All levels came back safe including Lake Arbutus, Lake Sherwood, Mead Lake and Rock Dam. However, Mead Lake and Lake...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Marshfield Police Department Receives Reports of Facebook Scams

Area residents need to be cautious of scams when using Facebook. According to a report from the Marshfield Police Department, they recently had two incidences of scams involving Facebook reported to them. In one, a woman reported that she sent $300 via Facebook marketplace for an authentic Louis Vuitton Alma Handbag and did not receive it.
MARSHFIELD, WI
cwbradio.com

Area School Districts Receive Grants for Career and Tech Ed Programs

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, announced eleven Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs. Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help prepare more than...
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Action Items#Grand Avenue#Advertising#The Planning Commission#W Seventh Street
wiproud.com

Cadott Dollar General closes, receives threats from customers

CADOTT Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – A business in Cadott is forced to shut down for safety issues. The Dollar General was ordered by the fire department to close temporarily due to excessive amounts of overstock items in the aisles and in the shipping and receiving area. The Cadott Police Chief...
CADOTT, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Detective

Please welcome Detective Chantel Roden to the Clark County Sheriff's Office. Detective Roden, from Walton County, Florida, chose the Clark County Sheriff’s Department because she and her family were looking at areas they wanted their son to grow up in. They found Clark County and, from the first conversation...
CLARK COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Neillsville Businesses Given "Fake Money" as Payment

In the past two weeks, two City of Neillsville businesses received copy money as payment. The first bill was marked "REPLICA" in the upper left hand corner. The other bill was marked "Copy Money". If you have received any bills like these, please contact the City of Neillsville Police Cheif...
NEILLSVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
cwbradio.com

Wausau School District Dodges Worst of Teacher Shortage

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) According to Mike Leischner of WSAU, Wausau School Superintendent Keith Hilts says so far his district seems to have dodged the worst of the teacher shortage situation, as he doesn't expect they will start the year this Thursday in any sort of panic mode. "It changes daily,...
WAUSAU, WI
WEAU-TV 13

2 people charged with fraud, identity theft in Eau Claire County

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are charged with financial fraud and identity theft in Eau Claire County after a string of unauthorized purchases using cards illegally obtained in transactions worth over $10,000, according to the Augusta Police Department. According to a release by the Police Department, 48-year-old Carrolee...
EAU CLAIRE, WI
cwbradio.com

Friends and Family Asking for Help Covering Final Expenses of WAOW TV Anchor

(Mike Leischner, WSAU) Friends and family of a former WAOW TV anchor are asking for help to cover her final expenses. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of Neena Pacholke who died unexpectedly Saturday at the age of 27. Pacholke, who started with the station in 2017 after graduation from the University of South Florida, had been with WAOW in several roles, most recently as anchor for Wake Up Wisconsin, and was beloved by many both at the station and in the Wausau community.
WAUSAU, WI
cwbradio.com

Trempealeau County Horse Tests Positive for West Nile Virus

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection confirms that an unvaccinated yearling Standardbred gelding in Trempealeau County has tested positive for West Nile Virus. It is the state’s first confirmed case of WNV in a horse this year. Symptoms of WNV in horses include fever, incoordination, hind-end weakness,...
TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, WI
msn.com

The Wisconsin DNR held wildfire training in Jackson Co.

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Several fire departments across western Wisconsin came together to practice fighting wildfires in Jackson County Saturday afternoon. Organized by the Wisconsin Department of Resources, the training is designed to prepare local firefighters for the worst. Wildfires can be a concern for the badger state with...
JACKSON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Missing Portage County man found safe

A man reported missing in Portage County last week has been found and is safe, according to sheriff’s officials. David Goodpasture was located over the weekend. No additional information was released. The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is thanking the public for assistance.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
msn.com

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor

Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Wausau, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
WAUSAU, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy