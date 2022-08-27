PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teams around the NFL reportedly have interest in one of the Steelers' quarterbacks. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Monday that the team has received trade calls about Mason Rudolph. Pelissero did report that the Steelers "to this point" have been reluctant to trade him."Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett," the NFL insider tweeted.Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday night that the Steelers "expect" to keep Rudolph.Rudolph has been the team's No. 3 QB for most of the offseason, playing with the second- and third-team offenses during the squad's three preseason games. After starting eight games for Pittsburgh in 2019, Rudolph has two combined starts over the last two seasons.The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft.

