Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
58-Year-Old Dad Sleeping in His Basement in Attempt to Pay Off Kids $273,000 Student Loan DebtSharee B.Boston, MA
Businessman Accused of Intimidating Employees Faces Tax Fraud ChargesTaxBuzzMedford, MA
Boston apartments available starting at $736 a month at new affordable complexBeth TorresBoston, MA
Local Camera Club Announces New Gallery & Welcomes the Public to JoinDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Popular supermarket chain set to open another new store location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
Related
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
NFL Analysis Network
Former NFL QB Shares Criticism Of Pittsburgh Steelers
The 2022 offseason was the end of an era for the Pittsburgh Steelers as future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger rode off into retirement. After spending 18 seasons with the team, Roethlisberger called it quits shortly after the Steelers lost to the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Wild Card Weekend.
Lions cut former 1st-round pick
Jarrad Davis will be looking for a new team. The Detroit Lions are cutting Davis, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday. Davis was the No. 21 overall pick by Detroit in 2017. The Florida product did not live up this billing as a first-round pick during his four seasons with the Lions from 2017-2020. They declined to pick up his fifth-year option, so he signed with the Jets for the 2021 season.
Report: Steelers receive trade calls about quarterback Mason Rudolph
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Teams around the NFL reportedly have interest in one of the Steelers' quarterbacks. Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported Monday that the team has received trade calls about Mason Rudolph. Pelissero did report that the Steelers "to this point" have been reluctant to trade him."Rudolph is on the books for just $3 million this season and Pittsburgh isn't giving him away, even if he's 3rd behind Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett," the NFL insider tweeted.Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Monday night that the Steelers "expect" to keep Rudolph.Rudolph has been the team's No. 3 QB for most of the offseason, playing with the second- and third-team offenses during the squad's three preseason games. After starting eight games for Pittsburgh in 2019, Rudolph has two combined starts over the last two seasons.The Steelers drafted Rudolph in the third round of the 2018 draft.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Tom Brady Named Best Player Entering 2022 In Latest NFL Top 100 List
The NFL Network concluded their release of the NFL Top 100 on Sunday and the players have spoken. For the fourth time since its inception, the list voted on by the players, has name quarterback Tom Brady the best player entering the new season. Now 45, Brady is entering his 23rd NFL season and is coming off a year in which he led the league with 43 touchdowns and 5,316 yards through the air.
Sunday 7: Decisions loom in Patriots' final roster cuts
There are plenty of decisions for Bill Belichick and Co. to make regarding the back end of the New England roster over the next couple of days. From undrafted rookies to injured veterans, the Patriots’ roster is a work in progress.
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady ranked sixth-best QB for 2022 NFL season
Insiders and other observers clearly can't agree on what they believe Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will and won't be during the 2022 NFL season, which may be the 45-year-old's last as an active player. Few can argue that Brady produced a 2021 campaign worthy of MVP votes. The...
Patriots’ latest tight end release adds to Bill Belichick’s disastrous recent draft resume
Another New England Patriots early-round draft pick has been shown the door in Foxborough. Per Dov Kleiman, tight end Devin Asiasi was released by New England as it cuts its roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Asiasi had a fair amount of receptions while working with the backups in...
RELATED PEOPLE
6 Texans whose jerseys fans ought to consider buying for 2022 NFL season
As a fan, finding a Houston Texans jersey to invest in during the 2021 season was risky business. However, the 2022 team has engendered much optimism throughout the Bayou City, and the 3-0 preseason record has done nothing more than at least hold forth with the wave of positivity that came with the promotion of Lovie Smith to coach.
Belichick likes safety, tackle depth heading into 53-man cut
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Over his two-plus decades in New England, Bill Belichick has often said it can take until the midpoint of the season before he knows what type of team he has. The Patriots coach held to that maxim Monday when describing how he felt about the state of his team less than 24 hours before selecting his first 53-man roster of the 2022 season. “What it looks like on paper in the preseason and what it is in the regular season — I don’t think they’re all the same,” Belichick said. “Can’t really start attacking you until you attack other people.” That process begins with Tuesday’s 4 p.m. cutdown.
Yardbarker
Trubisky To Start Week One For Steelers But His Leash Won’t Be Long
The Steelers QB competition was pretty solid for the most part. Rookie Kenny Pickett showed talent in his first 3 NFL games. Pickett was 29 for 36 with 261 passing yards, 3 TDS, and 0 interceptions. Overall, it was a pretty impressive preseason for Pickett. Though, it was always going to be tough to jump right into the starting role as a rookie.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Ty Montgomery suffers ankle injury: Bill Belichick gives encouraging update after RB was carted off
Whenever you have starters or key contributors playing in the final preseason game of the summer, you hold your breath until they come off the field healthy. In the midst of New England's final exhibition with the Las Vegas Raiders on Friday, things did not look good for running back Ty Montgomery after he needed to be helped off the field and eventually carted to the locker room after he suffered an ankle injury.
Comments / 0