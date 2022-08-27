Read full article on original website
u.today
Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
investing.com
SEC Slammed For 200 Lawsuits Against Crypto Assets Since 2017
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to be criticised for its approach toward crypto companies and crypto assets. In a recent Forbes report, it has been pointed out that since its inception in 2017, the SEC’s Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit has lodged some 200 lawsuits with at least 80 fraud investigations.
investing.com
XRP 2023 Price Prediction After the SEC-Ripple Lawsuit – Chronoly.io (CRNO) Doesn’t Stop Rising
With the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit still limping along, XRP’s price has stayed suppressed as investors become unsure over the future of Ripple and its owner, Ripple Labs. Today, we’ll take a look at price predictions for both outcomes: whether they win their battle or face further action from regulatory bodies. We’ll also look at one token that’s been doing exceptionally well throughout all of this: Chronoly.io (CRNO).
u.today
Whopping 500 Million XRP Withdrawn from Kraken in Single Transfer on the Dip
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?
The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
NEWSBTC
Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red
The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
Over Half Of Nearly $260B Bitcoin (BTC) Trades Are Fake, Says Report
More than half of Bitcoin’s BTC/USD trading volume is fake, according to data analyzed by Forbes. What Happened: Data from leading global cryptocurrency exchanges recorded $262 billion worth of trading volume for Bitcoin on June 14. According to Forbes, the true figure was closer to $128 billion. The report...
u.today
DOGE Founder Offers "Ethereum Merge Options," Trolling Crypto Community as Merge Draws Closer
u.today
Bitcoin Is Falling Knife in David Gokhshtein's Opinion
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Analyst Issues Alert, Says Bitcoin at Risk of Dropping Another 30% After Latest Correction
A crypto strategist who continues to build a following with timely Bitcoin calls warns that BTC could be on the verge of a deep sell-off event. In a new strategy session, analyst Justin Bennett says that Bitcoin has broken below its diagonal support that has kept BTC bullish over the last few months.
u.today
5,000 BTC from Satoshi-Era Wallet Moved, 3 More Wallets Wait to Send Bitcoin
Coinbase Launches Utility Token Ahead Of September Merge
The Ethereum (ETH) network will soon receive support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), which will have open-source contracts and audits made available to the public. The move is expected to make it easier for other organizations, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, to decide whether to add support for the token.
dailyhodl.com
Popular Analyst Predicts Imminent Rallies for Group of Crypto Assets, Says Ethereum (ETH) Will Take Backseat
A closely followed crypto strategist is predicting rallies for digital assets this week while mapping out Ethereum’s (ETH) price path against the US dollar and Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst Credible tells his 338,00 Twitter followers that he sees Bitcoin leading a crypto market bounce in the coming days. “Expectations...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy
A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
u.today
Cardano Founder Speaks on Cause of Crypto Market Crash; ADA Down 8%
dailyhodl.com
Half a Billion XRP Worth Over $161,000,000 Leaves Crypto Exchange Kraken: On-Chain Data
On-chain data reveals that an XRP whale transferred more than $160 million worth of XRP from a top crypto exchange. According to blockchain tracker Whale Alert, XRP valued at approximately $161.2 million was moved from crypto exchange Kraken to an unknown wallet. “500,000,000 XRP (161,221,368 USD) transferred from Kraken to...
investing.com
Crypto Gems: No More Missing out with Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), FTX (FTT), and Flow (FLOW)
Regardless of whether the cryptocurrency market is in a bearish or bullish market, things always seem to be shifting. New players enter the market each month, as old players seem to disappear into the void. With parts constantly moving, it can be easy to miss out on developments and trends. To keep you updated, we put together in this article the four most recently listed crypto gems that you should look out for – Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), FTX (FTT), and Flow (FLOW)
The Fed gives a timeline for FedNow, its payments platform
Federal Reserve Vice-chair Lael Brainerd gave a timeline for the launch of FedNow, the platform it has been working on to enable nearly instant payment settlement within the U.S. Driving the news: FedNow should launch in 2023 between May and July. This is the most specific the Fed has been...
dailyhodl.com
Do Kwon and Other Entities Hit With New Class Action Lawsuit for Alleged False Promotion of Terra’s Tokens
Terraorm Labs CEO Do Kwon is facing a new class action lawsuit for his involvement in the collapse of the Terra ecosystem earlier this year. Kwon is alleged to have promoted LUNA, UST and the Terra-based lending platform Anchor despite knowing that the projects would be unsustainable. Florida resident Michael...
