ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Comments / 0

Related
u.today

Binance Announces XRP Rewards, 111 Trillion SHIB Could be Burned in Months, John Deaton Predicts Shocking Thing about Ripple Lawsuit: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents you with the top four news stories over the past day. Good news for Binance users: The world’s biggest exchange in terms of daily trading volume announced new rewards in the form of XRP for those who complete its courses and quizzes. The special offer lasts from Aug. 24 to Aug. 30. As recently reported by U.Today, Binance DeFi Staking added support for XRP, which allows users to "stake" their XRP and earn up to 1.40% APR in rewards. Binance also announced the addition of XRP as a means of payment with the Binance Card, making it available to over 60 million merchants globally through this integration.
MARKETS
investing.com

SEC Slammed For 200 Lawsuits Against Crypto Assets Since 2017

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) continues to be criticised for its approach toward crypto companies and crypto assets. In a recent Forbes report, it has been pointed out that since its inception in 2017, the SEC’s Crypto Assets and Cyber Unit has lodged some 200 lawsuits with at least 80 fraud investigations.
ECONOMY
investing.com

XRP 2023 Price Prediction After the SEC-Ripple Lawsuit – Chronoly.io (CRNO) Doesn’t Stop Rising

With the ongoing SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit still limping along, XRP’s price has stayed suppressed as investors become unsure over the future of Ripple and its owner, Ripple Labs. Today, we’ll take a look at price predictions for both outcomes: whether they win their battle or face further action from regulatory bodies. We’ll also look at one token that’s been doing exceptionally well throughout all of this: Chronoly.io (CRNO).
STOCKS
u.today

Whopping 500 Million XRP Withdrawn from Kraken in Single Transfer on the Dip

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin Vs Ripple Vs Tamadoge: What Can $1 Do for You?

The DeFi space continues to bring up disruptive innovations that cut across different industries and economies. The internet community has continued to show its solidarity with decentralised economy and finance (DeFi). In the last two years, more than $50 billion has been locked in DeFi protocols across more than 13 blockchain networks.
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Cardano Price Trajectory Signals Negative Bearing, Weekly Chart Mostly In Red

The price movement of Cardano (ADA) has been in the negative direction, and the seven-day chart was predominantly red. Fed tensions negatively impacted crypto market; including ADA price. Following a recent market correction, ADA encountered resistance at the $0.4694 level. After the latest report on Vasil adoption, the Cardano (ADA)...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ripple#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Xrp Lawsuit#Sec
u.today

Bitcoin Is Falling Knife in David Gokhshtein's Opinion

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
CURRENCIES
u.today

5,000 BTC from Satoshi-Era Wallet Moved, 3 More Wallets Wait to Send Bitcoin

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Coinbase Launches Utility Token Ahead Of September Merge

The Ethereum (ETH) network will soon receive support for Coinbase Wrapped Staked ETH (cbETH), which will have open-source contracts and audits made available to the public. The move is expected to make it easier for other organizations, such as decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, to decide whether to add support for the token.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Strategist Issues Alerts for Bitcoin and Chainlink, Says BTC Looking Heavy

A crypto strategist known for making timely altcoin calls is warning that corrections are imminent for Bitcoin (BTC) and Chainlink (LINK). Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,900 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is looking heavy after BTC retraced from about $21,800 to below $20,000 on Friday. “BTC: I think we’re...
MARKETS
u.today

Cardano Founder Speaks on Cause of Crypto Market Crash; ADA Down 8%

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
STOCKS
investing.com

Crypto Gems: No More Missing out with Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), FTX (FTT), and Flow (FLOW)

Regardless of whether the cryptocurrency market is in a bearish or bullish market, things always seem to be shifting. New players enter the market each month, as old players seem to disappear into the void. With parts constantly moving, it can be easy to miss out on developments and trends. To keep you updated, we put together in this article the four most recently listed crypto gems that you should look out for – Uniglo (GLO), Ethereum Name Service (ENS), FTX (FTT), and Flow (FLOW)
MARKETS
Axios

The Fed gives a timeline for FedNow, its payments platform

Federal Reserve Vice-chair Lael Brainerd gave a timeline for the launch of FedNow, the platform it has been working on to enable nearly instant payment settlement within the U.S. Driving the news: FedNow should launch in 2023 between May and July. This is the most specific the Fed has been...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy