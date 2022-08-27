ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft

In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Why Nasa scrubbed Monday’s Moon rocket launch and what’s next

The launch of Nasa’s new massive Moon rocket scheduled for Monday morning has been scrubbed due to a problem with one of the rocket’s engines, but the space agency can try again as soon as 2 September.The two-hour launch window for Nasa’s Artemis I mission opened at 8.33am Monday morning, and Nasa’s ground operations crew had begun filling the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 1.14am as it sat on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Nasa started the launch countdown on Saturday 27 August, but the count entered a protracted hold before the launch...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Florida State
Digital Trends

NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break

NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Digital Trends

Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon

NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

Researchers Unravel the Secret of a 45 Million-Year-Old Death Trap

For fossil frogs, an ancient swamp is a sex death trap. Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have determined why hundreds of fossil frogs in a prehistoric swamp perished 45 million years ago while mating. Over 50,000 prehistoric animals perished in the watery death trap in the Geiseltal region of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Exploration#Space Travel#Moon#Kennedy Space Center#A New Era#European Service Module#The Space Launch System#Artemis#Esa
americanmilitarynews.com

NASA’s return to the moon is delayed after launch scrub

NASA’s return to the moon will have to wait a little longer after the first uncrewed launch of its Space Launch System rocket was scrubbed Monday morning due to an engine issue. NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket was scheduled to launch for the first time at 5:33 a.m....
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
scitechdaily.com

Spectacular Image of Heart of Phantom Galaxy Showcases Webb’s Power

Incredible new images of the spectacular Phantom Galaxy, M74, showcase the power of space observatories working together in multiple wavelengths. In this case, data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope complement each other to provide a comprehensive view of the galaxy. The Phantom Galaxy is...
ASTRONOMY
BBC

Artemis: Nasa ready to launch new era of Moon exploration

The American space agency is counting down to the lift-off of its giant new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System. SLS is the most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface after a 50-year absence.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy