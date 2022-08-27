Read full article on original website
Related
How Nasa’s new Moon spaceship Orion compares with the Apollo spacecraft
In 1969, the three Apollo 11 astronauts — Neil Armstrong, Michael Collins and Buzz Aldrin — blasted off from Cape Canaveral Florida atop a massive Saturn V rocket, ensconced in the capsule-shaped Apollo spacecraft. Armstrong and Aldrin would become the first people to walk on the Moon.Although Nasa hasn’t announced who is going yet, the space agency certainly hopes to send two new astronauts to the lunar surface sometime in 2025, during the Artemis III mission, Artemis being Nasa’s new Moon program. The crew of three will launch in a process not that dissimilar to that of the Apollo astronauts,...
Why NASA is returning to the moon 50 years later with Artemis I
The Artemis program will pick up where the famed Apollo program left off -- returning humans to the moon, including landing the first woman and the first person of color at the lunar south pole, and preparing for human exploration of Mars and beyond.
Why Nasa scrubbed Monday’s Moon rocket launch and what’s next
The launch of Nasa’s new massive Moon rocket scheduled for Monday morning has been scrubbed due to a problem with one of the rocket’s engines, but the space agency can try again as soon as 2 September.The two-hour launch window for Nasa’s Artemis I mission opened at 8.33am Monday morning, and Nasa’s ground operations crew had begun filling the massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket at 1.14am as it sat on the launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Nasa started the launch countdown on Saturday 27 August, but the count entered a protracted hold before the launch...
Phys.org
How to watch NASA's Artemis I moon rocket launch: TV schedule, streaming info
Fifty years after the last Apollo mission, NASA is again aiming for the moon. The Artemis I mission will blast off Monday morning from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. "Artemis I will be an uncrewed flight test that will provide a foundation for deep-space exploration and demonstrate our...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Trends
NASA’s Mars helicopter flies again after a two-month break
NASA’s Mars helicopter has taken to the skies again after a lengthy break due to bitterly cold conditions on the distant planet. The space agency’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), which is overseeing the current Mars mission, took to Twitter to share news of Ingenuity’s return to the martian skies, revealing that the flight involved a “short hop” to enable the team to test that it’s still working OK and to remove dust from its solar panel.
Elon Musk Warns 'Just A Matter Of Time' Before Event That Led To Extinction Of Dinosaurs Hits Us Mammals
Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk struck an ominous note on Twitter Monday as he touched upon a mass extinction event that brought to an end the Cretaceous period. What Happened: Musk said what hastened the demise of the dinosaurs and led to the proliferation of mammals on the planets could happen again.
Digital Trends
Check out NASA’s new spaceship that’s about to fly to the moon
NASA is about to perform the maiden launch of its next-generation Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle it’s ever built. Next week’s Artemis I mission marks the start of an exciting new era of space exploration that will pave the way for a crewed lunar landing — the first since 1972 — in just a few years from now.
scitechdaily.com
Researchers Unravel the Secret of a 45 Million-Year-Old Death Trap
For fossil frogs, an ancient swamp is a sex death trap. Paleontologists at University College Cork (UCC) have determined why hundreds of fossil frogs in a prehistoric swamp perished 45 million years ago while mating. Over 50,000 prehistoric animals perished in the watery death trap in the Geiseltal region of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watch NASA unveil landing sites for Artemis 3 human return to the moon today
NASA will unveil potential future landing sites for human return on the surface of the moon and you can watch the briefing on Space.com today (Aug. 19), or directly on the space agency's website.
americanmilitarynews.com
NASA’s return to the moon is delayed after launch scrub
NASA’s return to the moon will have to wait a little longer after the first uncrewed launch of its Space Launch System rocket was scrubbed Monday morning due to an engine issue. NASA’s Space Launch System moon rocket was scheduled to launch for the first time at 5:33 a.m....
NASA’s Artemis I will deploy a solar sail satellite toward a nearby asteroid
NASA's Artemis I mission may make its way to the moon as soon as August 29. The space agency's massive Space Launch System (SLS) will send the Orion capsule beyond the moon and back, but that's not all. It's also launching 10 small CubeSats into space, carrying a number of scientific experiments.
NASA is set to return to the moon. Here are 4 reasons to go back
NASA's Apollo missions already sent astronauts to the moon from 1969 to 1972. But scientists say there's still lots of good science to do there. The moon also could be an ideal stepping stone to Mars.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Why NASA wants to return to the moon before sending humans to Mars
Before landing the first humans on Mars, NASA wants to return to the lunar surface and establish a sustained human presence on the moon. The lessons learned from the beginning of the Artemis program could impact when and how humans explore Mars.
Alien-hunting array catches Voyager 1 signal from interstellar space
The Allen Telescope Array in California detected signal from the Voyager 1 probe, the NASA satellite launched 45 year ago that is currently speeding toward the outer edges of the solar system, way beyond the orbit of Pluto. Allen Telescope Array (ATA), a recently refurbished radio observatory near San Francisco...
China Will Ultimately Overtake the U.S. in Outer Space, a New Study Warns
A new military study warns that China is on track to become the world's dominant space power in the next generation
Mars: The Red Planet
Mars is a rusty, red world and one of the most explored planets in the solar system.
scitechdaily.com
Spectacular Image of Heart of Phantom Galaxy Showcases Webb’s Power
Incredible new images of the spectacular Phantom Galaxy, M74, showcase the power of space observatories working together in multiple wavelengths. In this case, data from the James Webb Space Telescope and the Hubble Space Telescope complement each other to provide a comprehensive view of the galaxy. The Phantom Galaxy is...
BBC
Artemis: Nasa ready to launch new era of Moon exploration
The American space agency is counting down to the lift-off of its giant new Moon rocket - the Space Launch System. SLS is the most powerful vehicle ever developed by Nasa, and will be the foundation of its Artemis project which aims to put people back on the lunar surface after a 50-year absence.
See NASA's Artemis 1 moon rocket on the launch pad from space in Planet satellite video
The orbiting SkySat from Planet Labs saw the moon megarocket sitting on the pad at NASA's Kennedy Space Center just ahead of launch Monday (Aug. 29).
Boeing Rips Off America
Some see NASA’s newest rocket as a colossal waste of money, little more than pork-barrel politics.
Comments / 0