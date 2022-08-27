Read full article on original website
Rusty
3d ago
This is just more political pandering, one term Tony and his ilk are attempting to just BUY your vote!!... I truly hope this ploy DOESN'T work!!
Reply
3
Related
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Public School Districts Asking for Over $1.9 Billion in Borrowing and Spending Authority
(By Rich Kremer, Wisconsin Public Radio) At least 50 Wisconsin school districts will ask voters to approve tax hikes this fall, with districts seeking a record $1.9 billion in borrowing and spending authority in referendum questions on ballots around the state Nov. 8. According to Rich Kremer of Wisconsin Public...
wpr.org
Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools
Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
EPA approves fuel waivers for Wisconsin
(WKBT)- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued waivers for Wisconsin on Monday to prevent a shortage of gasoline. Governor Tony Evers requested the waivers last week after a fire at an Indiana oil refinery forced the facility offline. The refinery is the sixth biggest in the U.S. and provides between...
Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them
Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cwbradio.com
Kreuser Op-ed Defends Evers' Response to Kenosha Riots
(Bob Hague, WRN) A former Democratic elected official is rebutting claims that Governor Tony Evers failed to act quickly enough, during the 2020 Kenosha riots. During a campaign stop in Kenosha last week, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michaels was highly critical of Democratic governor Tony Evers response to the 2020 riots in the city.
Stimulus Money of $1,400
States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
cwbradio.com
Weekly COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip in Wisconsin
(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin is seeing a slight dip in coronavirus hospitalizations. There are 463 people in the hospital in Wisconsin with COVID-19. That’s the latest number from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. 77 of them are in intensive care. Coronavirus hospitalization numbers spiked a bit in recent weeks, but...
USDA Awards $1.3 million in grants to Wisconsin
(WFRV) – Wisconsin farms, agriculture boards, and related industries were awarded more than $1.3 million in grants from the USDA. This USDA grant will help The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and […]
RELATED PEOPLE
cwbradio.com
Poll: Tight Races for Governor and US Senate
(Bob Hague, WRN) A new poll finds close top-of-ticket races in Wisconsin’s November elections. Polling from Atlanta based Trafalgar Group indicates tight races for both governor and US Senate. Trafalgar found 48 percent of likely voters surveyed backing Democratic governor Tony Evers, 47 and-a- half percent supported construction executive Tim Michaels, the Republican candidate.
voiceofalexandria.com
Tim Michels raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $23.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has raised more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Signals Support for UW Nurses Union
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers is signaling his support for a pending nurses' union at UW Health. The nurses have planned a strike next month after 99 percent of those who signed a card voted for the union. The nurses say they’ve dealt with understaffing, exhaustion, and burnout for years, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
Evers: $414k in career and technical education grants announced for 11 Wisconsin school districts
Monday, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development announced more than $414,000 in grants for career and technical education programs throughout the state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wisconsin man, 3 others accused of stealing $800,000+ in federal COVID loans
A Milwaukee man and three others from out of state are accused of stealing $874,229 in federal funding meant to benefit small businesses.
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Withdraws Subpoenas Regarding Election Investigation
(AP) Wisconsin’s Republican Assembly leader on Friday withdrew subpoenas submitted as part of a GOP-led investigation into the 2020 election, marking the end of a 14-month endeavor that yielded no evidence of election fraud. Speaker Robin Vos withdrew subpoenas that Michael Gableman, the former Wisconsin Supreme Court justice he...
cwbradio.com
Wisconsin Farmers Dodge Rain Showers While Working in the Fields
(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers had to work between showers last week as some areas of the state had over two inches of rain. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the state's agriculture department said in its weekly crop report that growers were still able to make progress in harvesting of small grains and potatoes during the past week.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Medicare phone scam targeting seniors on the rise
GREENFIELD, Wis. - When a scammer calls, chances are, they’re impersonating Social Security, Medicare or the IRS. Those three agencies consistently rank in the top three in the Better Business Bureau’s list of phone impersonation scams. Now, one of those scams is circulating again in southeast Wisconsin and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cwbradio.com
Governor Evers Announces Grant Funding for Chambers of Commerce and Nonprofit Organizations
Governor Tony Evers announced $15.7 million in grants as part of a second round of funding to chambers of commerce and nonprofit organizations providing assistance to small businesses in communities across the state that have been disproportionately impacted by the pandemic. Fourteen organizations will receive new grants of up to...
seehafernews.com
Program Works to Bring Green Construction Jobs to Wisconsin
The Wisconsin Latino community has been inundated with job opportunities in the “green” economy thanks to a new pilot program. Elevate, a climate-change equity nonprofit, has partnered with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to help minority construction workers develop relationships within the climate-change economy. The Contractor Accelerator...
cwbradio.com
Area School Districts Receive Grants for Career and Tech Ed Programs
Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, announced eleven Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs. Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help prepare more than...
wwisradio.com
Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin
The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
Comments / 3