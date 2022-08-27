ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 3

Rusty
3d ago

This is just more political pandering, one term Tony and his ilk are attempting to just BUY your vote!!... I truly hope this ploy DOESN'T work!!

wpr.org

Gov. Evers directs $90M in federal pandemic funds to Wisconsin schools

Gov. Tony Evers announced Tuesday he would direct another $90 million in federal COVID-19 relief funds to Wisconsin's K-12 schools. Wisconsin schools have already received $2.4 billion in federal relief funds during the course of the pandemic. This latest round will include $75 million focused on helping districts staff classrooms. Another $15 million is designated for mental health services for students.
WISCONSIN STATE
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

EPA approves fuel waivers for Wisconsin

(WKBT)- The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issued waivers for Wisconsin on Monday to prevent a shortage of gasoline. Governor Tony Evers requested the waivers last week after a fire at an Indiana oil refinery forced the facility offline. The refinery is the sixth biggest in the U.S. and provides between...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

Weird Cheese Laws? Wisconsin Has Got Plenty Of Them

Not that our state, which has laws against mispronouncing Joliet as Jolly-ette, or giving dogs a cigar has anything to look down its nose at, but our friends behind the cheddar curtain have some interesting ideas about cheese legalities and other things. However, some of the supposed "Wisconsin Cheese Laws"...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Kreuser Op-ed Defends Evers' Response to Kenosha Riots

(Bob Hague, WRN) A former Democratic elected official is rebutting claims that Governor Tony Evers failed to act quickly enough, during the 2020 Kenosha riots. During a campaign stop in Kenosha last week, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michaels was highly critical of Democratic governor Tony Evers response to the 2020 riots in the city.
KENOSHA, WI
Cadrene Heslop

Stimulus Money of $1,400

States are funding programs to help select groups of residents. This money will help people cope with inflation. Plus, other financial shocks they might face because of changes in the economy. The funds will get sent as a direct payment to ensure the relief received by beneficiaries is fast.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
cwbradio.com

Weekly COVID-19 Hospitalizations Dip in Wisconsin

(Terry Bell, WRN) Wisconsin is seeing a slight dip in coronavirus hospitalizations. There are 463 people in the hospital in Wisconsin with COVID-19. That’s the latest number from the Wisconsin Hospital Association. 77 of them are in intensive care. Coronavirus hospitalization numbers spiked a bit in recent weeks, but...
WISCONSIN STATE
WFRV Local 5

USDA Awards $1.3 million in grants to Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Wisconsin farms, agriculture boards, and related industries were awarded more than $1.3 million in grants from the USDA. This USDA grant will help The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) fund projects that enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops in the state and support specialty crop growers through marketing, education, and […]
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Poll: Tight Races for Governor and US Senate

(Bob Hague, WRN) A new poll finds close top-of-ticket races in Wisconsin’s November elections. Polling from Atlanta based Trafalgar Group indicates tight races for both governor and US Senate. Trafalgar found 48 percent of likely voters surveyed backing Democratic governor Tony Evers, 47 and-a- half percent supported construction executive Tim Michaels, the Republican candidate.
WISCONSIN STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Tim Michels raised more than any other Republican statewide candidate or officeholder in Wisconsin

Wisconsin Republican statewide candidates and officeholders have raised $23.3 million during the 2022 election cycle. Among statewide officials and candidates, Tim Michels has raised more than any other Republican. Michels is running for Governor of Wisconsin in 2022. Michels raised $12.0 million and spent $10.6 million between Jan. 1, 2021,...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Governor Evers Signals Support for UW Nurses Union

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Governor Tony Evers is signaling his support for a pending nurses' union at UW Health. The nurses have planned a strike next month after 99 percent of those who signed a card voted for the union. The nurses say they’ve dealt with understaffing, exhaustion, and burnout for years, made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Wisconsin Farmers Dodge Rain Showers While Working in the Fields

(Wisconsin Ag Connection) Farmers had to work between showers last week as some areas of the state had over two inches of rain. According to the Wisconsin Ag Connection, the state's agriculture department said in its weekly crop report that growers were still able to make progress in harvesting of small grains and potatoes during the past week.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Medicare phone scam targeting seniors on the rise

GREENFIELD, Wis. - When a scammer calls, chances are, they’re impersonating Social Security, Medicare or the IRS. Those three agencies consistently rank in the top three in the Better Business Bureau’s list of phone impersonation scams. Now, one of those scams is circulating again in southeast Wisconsin and...
GREENFIELD, WI
seehafernews.com

Program Works to Bring Green Construction Jobs to Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Latino community has been inundated with job opportunities in the “green” economy thanks to a new pilot program. Elevate, a climate-change equity nonprofit, has partnered with the Latino Academy of Workforce Development to help minority construction workers develop relationships within the climate-change economy. The Contractor Accelerator...
WISCONSIN STATE
cwbradio.com

Area School Districts Receive Grants for Career and Tech Ed Programs

Gov. Tony Evers, together with the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, announced eleven Wisconsin school districts will receive more than $414,000 in grant funding to increase the number of students in career and technical education programs. Funded through the Wisconsin Fast Forward Program, the grants will help prepare more than...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Farmland Rent Increases in Wisconsin

The average farmland rent in Wisconsin is now 145-dollars-an-acre. The U-S-D-A’s National Agricultural Statistics Service says this is 12-dollars higher than last year. The highest cash rents are in the southwestern part of the state, with the average in Lafayette County at 235-dollars-an-acre. The lowest average is in Forest County, at 19-dollars-and-50-cents ($19.50) per acre.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy