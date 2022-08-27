Read full article on original website
NHL
Officiating could provide path to NHL for sons of Stanley Cup champions
BUFFALO -- Growing up in an NHL family, the desire to make it to the League often can be a strong pull. For several at this year's NHL Exposure Combine, they're working towards realizing that dream, but as an on-ice official. The combine, held annually at LECOM HarborCenter in Buffalo,...
The Hockey Writers
Oilers News & Rumors: McLeod, Gagner, Klingberg, Patrick Kane
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is one player who was with the team last season that still needs to sign, but there are at least four or five names of players who have been linked to the Oilers in some capacity. The player who is already in town will get signed. That said, of the other players who have been playing for other teams and are now being linked to Edmonton, only a handful of them feel like potentially viable options.
The Hockey Writers
3 Canucks Who Could Be X-Factors in 2022-23
After finishing the 2021-22 season with eight wins in their final 12 games and a record of 32-15-10 under new coach Bruce Boudreau, the Vancouver Canucks enter 2022-23 with a lot of hope and optimism. With him back behind the bench, they hope to continue that run of success and make the playoffs for the first time since the Edmonton Bubble back in 2020.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Golden Knights, Panthers, Oilers, Maple Leafs
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vegas Golden Knights acquired goalie Adin Hill from the San Jose Sharks. Is this their move to solve a goaltending issue they said they didn’t have? Joe Thornton has said goodbye to the Florida Panthers. What will be his next move?. Are...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Commentary: William Nylander, Skilled But Polarizing
This is our fourth Toronto Maple Leafs’ player review. First, we wrote about Auston Matthews and what we believe makes him the best player in Maple Leafs’ franchise history. Second, we looked at why we believe that Mitch Marner is so underrated. Third, we looked at Michael Bunting and shared his good fortune, as well as the team’s, to find a place on the first line. Today, we’ll look at William Nylander.
Yardbarker
Matthew Tkachuk’s Place in Panthers Lineup
Last month, the Florida Panthers and Calgary Flames shook up the hockey world by announcing what was most likely the biggest trade of the offseason. The Flames sent forward Matthew Tkachuk to the Panthers, along with a conditional fourth-round selection in 2023, in exchange for forward Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round pick in 2025. Immediately following the trade, he signed a massive eight-year extension worth $9.5 million a year. He easily keeps this team as a playoff contender and extended their Cup window, but the question is where can he be slotted into the lineup?
markerzone.com
NHL NETWORK UNVEILS LIST OF TOP-20 DEFENCEMAN AHEAD OF THE 2022-23 SEASON
The NHL Network continued their top-20 player series on Sunday, this time ranking the best defenceman in the league ahead of the 2022-23 season, which is set to get underway in just over six weeks. As with any list, people will tend to disagree and make arguments for where a...
markerzone.com
JONATHAN HUBERDEAU OPENS UP ABOUT SURPRISING NATURE OF TRADE TO CALGARY
The trade that sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida shocked the hockey world. At the time, rumors were swirling around the then-Flame and no one knew where he was heading. The instant the trade was reported, the hockey world's collective jaw went through the floor. By the sound of it, Jonathan Huberdeau's reaction wasn't too dissimilar.
The Hockey Writers
10 Montreal Canadiens Prospects to Watch in 2022-23
Due to the rebuild in place under the guidance of general manager (GM) Kent Hughes, fans of the Montreal Canadiens have been much more focused on the future of the organization, specifically when it comes to prospects. These fans wonder where each one will play, how they will develop and what their potential might be.
The Hockey Writers
Rangers Would Benefit From Will Cuylle Making NHL Roster
The New York Rangers aren’t going to play favorites at training camp when it comes to who wins their open jobs at forward. With some golden opportunities to secure a roster spot, perhaps even one in the team’s top six, coach Gerard Gallant will be running what should be a heated competition amongst several talented but unproven youngsters as he searches for the best options to replace departed veterans Andrew Copp, Ryan Strome and Frank Vatrano for 2022-23.
Yardbarker
Bruins Need Hall to Shine With Krejci in 2022-23 Season
When the Boston Bruins acquired Taylor Hall at the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline, he immediately became one of their best players. Paired alongside David Krejci on the team’s second line, the newly formed partners were able to dominate on the ice together in a way that the Bruins’ hadn’t seen since from their second line since the days of No. 46 center Milan Lucic and Nathan Horton, and later Jarome Iginla.
markerzone.com
LEON DRAISAITL VISITS FORMER YOUTH TEAM AMIDST NHL MEDIA TOUR
Leon Draisaitl is the pride of German hockey right now. The 2x 50-goal scorer and 3x 100-point scorer has dominated the NHL since his ascension in 2015-16. The product of Cologne is a pioneer for a new wave of German hockey players, and he spoke on the latest rendition of the 32 Thoughts podcast, taking immense pride in his home country and the improvements they have made to their international men's hockey program.
Yardbarker
Flames News & Rumors: Kylington, Rodrigues, Kadri & More
In this edition of Calgary Flames News & Rumors, Oliver Kylington’s name has been popping up in trade rumors despite having recently signed a two-year extension. Meanwhile, free agent Evan Rodrigues is apparently a player general manager Brad Treliving is considering. In other news, Nazem Kadri brought the Stanley Cup to his hometown of London, Ontario, this past Saturday. Last but not least, goaltender Jacob Markstrom appears very confident ahead of the 2022-23 season, saying that this Flames group will be even better than a year ago.
Rangers Roundup: Hartford Wolf Pack bolster staff, oddsmakers’ outlook, and more
The New York Rangers have bolstered their AHL staff with the addition of Jamie Tardif as new assistant coach. They’ve also named Casey Torres as Player Development Assistant. Per the Hartford Wolf Pack Press Release:. New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club...
