ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

A Timeline of Trump’s Document Saga, From Kim Jong-un’s ‘Love Letters’ to the Espionage Act

By Ryan Bort and Nikki McCann Ramirez
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pkNg3_0hXixmfe00

The FBI raided Donald Trump ’s Mar-a-Lago estate looking for classified documents on Aug. 8. The news hasn’t stopped since, with a new development — whether it be a Trump social media meltdown or the release of a new set of search documents — unfolding on what’s seemed like a daily basis. It’s been a little hard to keep up with all that’s transpired this month, not to mention the eight months since the National Archives first hauled 15 boxes of material out of Mar-a-Lago in January. Here’s a brief refresher on the former president’s classified document saga, which doesn’t appear to be ending anytime soon:

Jan. 20, 2021 : Trump leaves the White House on the morning of Biden’s inauguration. The administration turns over a collection of documents to the National Archives, but the Archives has noted that some of them had been torn up and taped back together.

May 6: The National Archives reaches out to Trump’s representatives about retrieving missing records that belong to the Archives. Discussions between the Archives and Trump’s team continue throughout the rest of the year.

Dec. 2021: Trump’s team informs the Archives that there are 12 boxes of records at Mar-a-Lago ready for retrieval.

THE INITIAL 15 BOXES

Jan. 18, 2022: The National Archives retrieves 15 boxes of materials from Mar-a-Lago that the Archives said should have been turned over before Trump left office. The boxes contained Trump’s self-described “love letters” with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un, but also, as The New York Times reported in August, documents from multiple intelligence agencies “spanning a variety of topics of national security interest.”

Feb. 9: The National Archives refers the matter to the Justice Department, writing in an email that among the 15 boxes was “a lot of classified records” and that “of most significant concern was that highly classified records were unfoldered, intermixed with other records.”

Feb. 18: The National Archives publicly confirms it found documents containing “classified national security information” among the 15 boxes of materials they retrieved from Mar-a-Lago in January.

Feb. 24: House Oversight Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-N.Y.) sends a letter to the National Archives requesting specifics about the documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago. “I am deeply concerned that former President Trump may have violated the law through his intentional efforts to remove and destroy records that belong to the American people,” Maloney writes.

April 7: The Washington Post reports that the Justice Department is in the preliminary stages of investigating why classified documents were being stored at Mar-a-Lago, and that the Justice Department instructed the National Archives not to share the contents of the materials they retrieved with the House Oversight Committee.

May 12: The New York Times reports that the Justice Department subpoenaed the National Archives for the contents of the boxes retrieved in January, and that authorities requested interviews with people who worked in the White House in the days before Trump left office.

Conservative journalist and Trump ally John Solomon later reported that the Justice Department also subpoenaed Trump in the spring for any remaining documents with classification markings.

June 3: Jay Bratt, the Justice Department’s counterintelligence chief, and other agents visit Mar-a-Lago to meet with Trumps lawyers Evan Corcoran and Christina Bobb, who show them the basement storage area where the materials were stored. Bratt and the agents are given additional classified material that was not recovered in January, and Bobb signs a statement asserting there was no more classified material at Mar-a-Lago, to the best of her knowledge, according to The New York Times .

The Wall Street Journal later reported that in the weeks after the visit an information tipped off the FBI that there were still classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

THE FEDS VISIT MAR-A-LAGO

June 8: Bratt emails Corcoran asking that the storage room be secured. “We ask that the room at Mar-a-Lago where the documents had been stored be secured and that all the boxes that were moved from the White House to Mar-a-Lago (along with any other items in that room) be preserved in that room in their current condition until further notice,” the email reads, according The Wall Street Journal .

June 22: The Justice Department subpoenas the Trump Organization for Mar-a-Lago security footage of the hallway outside the storage area. The footage reportedly showed people moving boxes in and out of the room, and changing some of the containers that held the documents, raising concern among investigators, according to The New York Times .

THE RAID

Aug. 8: The FBI executes a search warrant at Mar-a-Lago in search of additional classified documents. The search is not made public until Trump announces it that evening, writing that his “beautiful home” was occupied by agents. “They even broke into my safe!” the former president wails.

Chaos ensued across conservative media.

Aug. 10: Rolling Stone reports that Trump is concerned that his allies may be “wearing a wire” and that his communications could be under surveillance by the FBI or “by Biden.”

Aug. 11: Attorney General Merrick Garland announces in a press conference that the Justice Department will move to make the Mar-a-Lago search warrant public, citing “substantial public interest in the matter.” Garland added that he “personally approved” the decision to apply for a search warrant.

Hours after Garland’s announcement, The Washington Post reports that the FBI was looking for documents relating to nuclear weapons and other classified intelligence information when they searched Mar-a-Lago.

Aug. 12: The Mar-a-Lago search warrant is unsealed , revealing that Trump is under criminal investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act, as well as obstruction of justice.

Aug. 16: Trump calls for the “immediate” release of the affidavit that led to the authorization of the search, or, as Trump described it, the “horrible and shocking BREAK-IN.”

Aug. 18: Judge Bruce Reinhart, who approved the search warrant, rules that the Justice Department must redact the search warrant affidavit so that it can potentially be released to the public.

Aug. 22: Trump files a lawsuit seeking to prevent the Justice Department from reviewing the materials seized during the search, claiming “the integrity of these documents is important not only to [Trump] but also to the institution of the Presidency” and requested that a neutral “special master” be appointed to oversee the investigation.

The same day, The New York Times reports that over 300 classified documents have been recovered from Mar-a-Lago since Trump left office.

Aug. 23: Rolling Stone reports that Trump has been demanding his lawyers find a way to get his seized documents back, including those that are classified.

Aug. 25: Trump melts down on Truth Social, claiming he did “absolutely nothing wrong” and complaining again that the FBI “broke into my safe, an unthinkable act!”

Judge Bruce Reinhart orders the Justice Department to release a redacted version of the affidavit by noon the following day.

Aug. 26, 2022: The Justice Department releases a redacted version of the affidavit , which reveals that the FBI identified “184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET” in the trove of documents retrieved from Mar-a-Lago.

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 17

dislikefakeasspeople
3d ago

Spy agent orange 🍊 Love letters to Jong at the end of the love letters………..P.S. I got something that may interest you lover boy 🥰😘😍

Reply
9
Related
Rolling Stone

Trump Loses It Over Nuclear Docs Report, Again Suggests ‘Planted’ Evidence

Donald Trump, his lawyers, and his allies in Congress and the conservative media have spent the week suggesting that the FBI may have planted evidence when they searched Mar-a-Lago on Monday. It reeked of a defense tactic should the Justice Department have found anything incriminating, and now that The Washington Post has reported they were searching for classified nuclear weapons documents, wouldn’t you know it, Trump is once again suggesting that the information may have been “planted” at Mar-a-Lago.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Allies Have No Clue How to Respond to Report of Nuclear Docs at Mar-a-Lago

Republicans in Congress and right-wing media talking heads have been having a conniption since the FBI raided Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday. They haven’t had as much to say, however, since Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the Justice Department intends to make the search warrant public and The Washington Post reported that the raid focused on documents relating to nuclear weapons and other classified intelligence information. The relative silence has persisted into Friday as The Wall Street Journal reported that the FBI retrieved boxes of “top secret” material during the search, and as the warrant revealed that Trump is under investigation for potentially violating the Espionage Act, destroying records, and obstructing justice.
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Family Dunks on DeSantis: You’re ‘Stealing’ Our Bit!

Donald Trump has been complaining that Ron DeSantis is “stealing” from him.  According to three people who’ve spoken to the former president about the Florida governor last year and in more recent months, Trump has repeatedly ridiculed DeSantis for ripping off the ex-president’s style. “There was this time, maybe a year ago, that I remember him making fun of [DeSantis] for doing similar hand gestures and motions,” one of these individuals tells Rolling Stone. “He called it ‘stealing’ from him and [to paraphrase] described it as a lame impression of Trump.” Trump has a distinctive (and much-satirized) way of gesticulating...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Jong Un
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Merrick Garland
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Mike Pence
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espionage Act#Fbi#The National Archives#The White House#The Archives And Trump#North Kore
Daily Mail

Former Trump staffer claims she found classified information in the women's restroom and said it was a 'known thing' that aides were sloppy with documents

Former Trump staffer Olivia Troye recalled finding classified documents left in the women's room of a bathroom in the White House complex during her time working under Vice President Mike Pence. 'I found classified information in the ladies' room of the White House one time in the Eisenhower Executive Office...
POTUS
Fox News

Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies

Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Investigation
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Business Insider

Trump may have hung onto documents at Mar-a-Lago because he saw something 'personally advantageous,' New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman speculates

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman, who has covered former President Donald Trump for decades, speculated that documents seized last week by the FBI from Mar-a-Lago could have been "personally advantageous." Haberman, who is a New York Times reporter and a CNN analyst, appeared on Tuesday's episode of the podcast...
POTUS
Business Insider

A Trump ally produced an unpublished letter meant to help him. It actually spells out even graver concerns over documents at Mar-a-Lago.

A conservative journalist posted a letter online between the NARA and a Donald Trump lawyer. The journalist pointed to the arm's-length involvement of President Joe Biden. It also showed the extent of classified information Trump took with him upon leaving office. An ally of former President Donald Trump triumphantly published...
POTUS
Daily Beast

Trump’s Big Mouth Sets Up Top-Secret Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump’s long history of imprudent tweets may have come back to haunt him—by strengthening any Justice Department case that the documents he improperly kept after leaving the White House were still indeed top secret. “It is poetic how much of this litigation—were he to be...
POTUS
The Guardian

Rather than sink Donald Trump, the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid could save him

Donald Trump did nothing wrong! The longsuffering martyr and former US president is so keen to let us all know that he’s the innocent victim of yet another witch-hunt that he keeps broadcasting juicy details about his legal troubles on his social media platform Truth Social. “Wow!” he announced on Monday. “In the raid of Mar-a-Lago, they stole my three passports (one expired), along with everything else.”
POTUS
CNBC

Mike Pence says FBI search of Trump's home raises 'deep concern,' urges Garland to explain

Former Vice President Mike Pence expressed "deep concern" about the FBI's search of ex-President Donald Trump's resort home Mar-a-Lago. Pence's tweets echoed complaints by the former president's supporters that the DOJ and Biden-appointed Attorney General Merrick Garland are unjustly targeting Trump and his allies. Trump and his supporters have attacked...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

76K+
Followers
21K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy