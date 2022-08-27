BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a deadly shooting that left one person dead and another person injured on August 28. Police say this happened in the 200 block of 3rd Avenue Southwest. When officers got to the scene at a parking lot of an apartment complex, they found two males lying unresponsive. One of the victims died on the scene. He has been identified as 20-year-old Ke’mon Latrelle Nord. Another victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO