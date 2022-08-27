Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
West Seneca School District proposes changes to merge elementary schools
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — School leaders in West Seneca are considering a proposal to downsize the district. With nine buildings, including two middle schools and two high schools, the board could condense them. Leaders say it would allow for more opportunity and equity for students. During Monday night's school...
WKBW-TV
Niagara Falls elementary changes name to honor former board member
NIAGARA FALLS, NY — The Niagara Falls School District is holding a school renaming ceremony to honor the first black female board member to serve the school district, Bloneva Bond. Bond served in the early 1980’s and passed away in 2014. The name change was motivated by the...
chautauquatoday.com
Dunkirk Police Remind Motorists About Back-to-School Safety
Most area school districts will be reopening one week from today, and local police are reminding drivers about back-to-school safety. Dunkirk Police Chief Dave Ortolano says his department will be enforcing the school speed zones throughout the city. Ortolano, who was a guest on a recent edition of WDOE's "Viewpoint" program, says the majority of such zones require motorists to slow down to 15 miles per hour...
chautauquatoday.com
Back To School Bash rescheduled for Wednesday, August 31
Due to inclement weather later today, organizers of the city of Dunkirk's Back to School Bash have decided to reschedule the event for this Wednesday, August 31 from 4 to 7 pm at Point Gratiot. The city of Dunkirk, the United Way of Northern Chautauqua County and Dunkirk City Schools are hosting the event at the lower pavilion in the park. City School Superintendent Mike Mansfield says he is pleased to be working with the city and the United Way. He says it's a free community event with a number of sponsors...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
chautauquatoday.com
WNY P-TECH Students Visit Peek'n Peak for Summer Bridge
New and returning students to the Western New York P-TECH Academy in Dunkirk recently "elevated" their experience in the program by attending Summer Bridge. As part of the week-long, team-building and get-to-know-you activity, students were treated to a trip to Peek'n Peak in Findley Lake. 47 students from 10 area school districts in grades 9-12 attended Summer Bridge. They spent hours on the Aerial Adventure Course and on the Peek'n Putt greens, getting to know each other in a fun and informal setting.
wbfo.org
Every Erie County classroom will have an air filter when school starts, thanks to a Buffalo company
When students across Erie County walk into school in the coming days, they will be meeting another piece of technology in their classrooms. It will be an air filter unit that was made right on Elk Street in Buffalo. Using federal dollars, Erie County bought 12,500 of the machines from...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren County School District Bringing Back Public Auction After COVID Hiatus
WARREN, Pa. – After a hiatus due to COVID-19, the Warren County School District is brining back its annual public auction. The auction will take place at the old Pleasant Elementary School on Oct. 1 (Saturday), with a preview at 9 a.m. and the auction beginning at 10 a.m.
wnynewsnow.com
Concerns Arise Over Jamestown’s Labor Day Fireworks Show
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Labor Day Festival returns for the first time in three years this weekend, a big part of festivities is the fireworks. The cost however, brings up some concerns. City of Jamestown resident Doug Champ spoke out at Monday’s City Council voting...
RELATED PEOPLE
‘Death Bed Vigil’ will protest West Seneca town pool closure ahead of demolition
WEST SENECA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Happening tonight, plans to get rid of the West Seneca town pool are continuing to move forward after the vote in May to tear it down. Now, community advocates are taking a stand with hopes of changing the minds of town board members. The town’s public pool has been closed […]
chautauquatoday.com
Awards Presented at Chautauqua County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner
Several awards of note were presented at the 5th annual Chautauqua County Farmer-Neighbor Dinner held this week at the Grandview of Ellington. The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District gave its Agricultural Environmental Management Award to Dunnewold Farms of French Creek. The farm has been innovative in its conservation practices dealing with runoff, nutrient management, and erosion control. Eric Dunnewold accepted the award...
wnypapers.com
Pecoraro: NT saves over $750,000 in health care costs
The North Tonawanda Common Council announced it has saved the city more than $750,000 since switching the city’s health insurance brokerage firm to AssuredPartners (formerly known as Premier Consulting) in July 2021. “I’m very pleased to see the council’s leadership benefiting the residents of North Tonawanda on this issue,”...
chautauquatoday.com
Opera House honors longtime supporter
The 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center celebrated one of its longtime supporters Monday afternoon when it dedicated the Esther Arroe Lanford Reception Room. Lanford was a longtime Opera House member, donor and frequent attendee of events at the theater prior to her death in 2020. Members of the Opera House Board and staff, and members of Lanford's family were on hand when the room was renamed in Lanford's memory. A number of friends of the late Lanford also were present for the unveiling of a plaque and small reception. A 2021 gift in Lanford's memory from her daughter, Cate Arroe, was used to make improvements to the room that the Opera House had been using for small receptions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
chautauquatoday.com
Chautauqua Institution's Summer Season Ends Sunday
Chautauqua Institution's 2022 summer season will come to an end on Sunday with the ceremonial three taps of the gavel. Chautauqua spokesperson Vanessa Weinert says it marks a time of reflection on everything the Institution has done over the past nine weeks. Weinert adds that there will be a lot to reflect on, including Chautauqua's first full season since 2019, plus the attack on author Salman Rushdie at the Amphitheater...
These Buffalo Restaurants Had Violations In Their Latest Inspections
Anytime you head out to grab a quick bite in Western New York you hope that you are getting food that has been prepared properly and in a clean environment. The Erie County Department of Health makes routine checks on all the restaurants in the area to make sure that each of them is up to code to ensure a healthy dining experience for you.
wnynewsnow.com
Historic Chautauqua Lake Hotel Sold
BEMUS POINT, NY (WNY News Now) – A historic hotel on Chautauqua Lake has been sold, ending an era for one Bemus Point family who opened the establishment nearly a century and a half ago. Hotel Lenhart is one of only two grand hotels left in Chautauqua County. It...
chautauquatoday.com
Westfield announces paving schedule
The village of Westfield announced their paving schedule on Monday. Starting on Tuesday, August 30, crews will be paving Bliss Street from Walnut Street to Allen Road, beginning at 7:30 am. Spring Street will also be paved on Tuesday from Bliss Street to 250 feet north of the intersection, starting at 2 pm. On Wednesday, August 31, workers will be paving South Gale Street from the bridge to West Main Street, starting at 7:30 am. Thursday, September 1 will be a make-up date due to weather or mechanical breakdown. Anyone with questions should call the DPW Office at (716) 326-2145 or the Village Office at (716) 326-4961.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wesb.com
Confusion Over Who Should Put out a Fire in Hinsdale
Confusion reigned Monday afternoon about just who was responsible for putting out a fire in Western New York. A fire was reported in the 4000 area of Town Line Road shortly before 3 PM Monday, and because of the proximity to the county line, the 911 call went to Allegany County and the Cuba Fire Department were dispatched, along with mutual aid from New Hudson and Clarksville.
Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts a real crowd pleaser
The summer festival season is beginning to wind down across the region, but not before a real crowd pleaser. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts taking place this weekend in Buffalo.
erienewsnow.com
CDC: Erie, Warren Counties Move to Medium Community Level of COVID-19
Erie and Warren Counties have moved from the low to medium community level of COVID-19, now joining Crawford County, according to the latest data from the CDC on Thursday. Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines. Get tested if you have symptoms. Wear a mask if you have symptoms, a...
Poloncarz: Erie County property tax rate will be cut in 2023
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced on Twitter Monday that the property tax rate in Erie County will be cut for 2023. He says the cut will be released in the proposed budget which will happen in about a month. "I inherited a $5.03 tax rate...
Comments / 2