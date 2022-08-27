The 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center celebrated one of its longtime supporters Monday afternoon when it dedicated the Esther Arroe Lanford Reception Room. Lanford was a longtime Opera House member, donor and frequent attendee of events at the theater prior to her death in 2020. Members of the Opera House Board and staff, and members of Lanford's family were on hand when the room was renamed in Lanford's memory. A number of friends of the late Lanford also were present for the unveiling of a plaque and small reception. A 2021 gift in Lanford's memory from her daughter, Cate Arroe, was used to make improvements to the room that the Opera House had been using for small receptions.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO