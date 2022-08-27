ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Judge called what pitch he would see before blasting 49th home run

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Before Aaron Judge went to the plate in the top of the fifth inning against former teammate JP Sears, he told current teammate Nestor Cortes that he was going to sit on a first-pitch slider.

Cortes suggested he look for a first-pitch changeup.

One slider and 427 feet later, and Judge was rounding the bases before coming back to give his pitcher a friendly jab.

“I had to go back and make sure I saw his reaction on the slider there,” Judge said after the TV broadcast caught Judge and Cortes laughing while watching an iPad after the Yankee slugger’s 49 th home run of the season.

Next time up, it was Aaron Boone who was looking at a screen: the big one out in center field in Oakland, which showed Judge’s updated season numbers.

“I’m like, ’49 and 109, and it’s August,’” Boone said. “It’s remarkable. Remarkable what he’s doing.”

Judge hasn’t allowed himself to think about the run he’s on, choosing to keep his focus on the run of five straight wins that the Yankees have pulled off since he ended his brief nine-game home run drought.

“No, you try not to think about it,” Judge said. “We’ve got a special thing here with a great group of guys who keep putting me in great situations to go up there and just do my job.”

