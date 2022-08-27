ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswaldo Cabrera in disbelief after another three-hit night: 'Don't know how to describe this'

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Oswaldo Cabrera was called up by the Yankees due to his defensive versatility, which he has shown off already by playing third base, shortstop, and left field since his promotion.

But the hot bat has been an added bonus, as Friday night was Cabrera’s second straight three-hit game, including a triple.

“I don’t know how to describe this,” Cabrera said with a shrug. “Just the work that we’ve put in every day together. The results that we want, sometimes we don’t get it, but it’s the work that we put in every day.

“I was working so much when I was in Tampa, when I was in Triple-A. Always tried to do specific work in the outfield and just be ready for the moment.”

After a cold start to his major league career, Cabrera’s recent surge has lifted his batting average to .286 and his OPS to .724, above league average, giving the Yankees some valuable contributions in the ninth spot in the order.

“I think it’s the confidence that the coaches give me,” Cabrera said. “The players inside the clubhouse, they give me so much confidence for me to be me and just have fun over there.”

