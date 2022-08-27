Case Keenum and Matt Barkley following the Bills 21-0 loss to the Panthers

Buffalo, N.Y. (WGR 550) - Following the Bills 21-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers in their preseason finale, both QB’s Case Keenum and Matt Barkley spoke with the media but the game took a back seat to the news of the civil lawsuit against rookie punter Matt Araiza accusing him and two other San Diego State football players of raping a 17 year old girl at an off campus party.

When asked how the mood of the team was after the news broke Thursday night, “ It’s hard to gauge, It’s been a weird day and a half, '' said Keenum. “ Most everyone is trying to focus on the game, guys' livelihoods that are competing out there, and I've been in a lot of 3rd and 4th preseason games.”

Barley was also asked about the recent development with Araiza, “ It was a bit shocking to see, I don’t have much to say on it, there’s still a lot coming out it seems, I guess it’s a work in progress.”

You can listen to both Keenum and Barkley with the media yesterday below: