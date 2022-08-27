Read full article on original website
Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?
From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
Where to Watch and Stream Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth right now? Read on to find out!. Shriek If You Know What I Did Last Friday the Thirteenth. Cast: Tiffani Thiessen Tom Arnold Coolio Majandra Delfino Julie Benz. Geners: Comedy.
Where to Watch and Stream Candyman: Day of the Dead Free Online
Cast: Tony Todd Donna D'Errico Alexia Robinson Mike Moroff Mark Adair-Rios. The Candyman returns to try to convince his female descendent, an artist, to join him as a legendary figure. To this end, he frames her for a series of hideous murders of her friends and associates so that she has nowhere else to turn to.
Where to Watch and Stream Starship Troopers 3: Marauder Free Online
Cast: Casper Van Dien Jolene Blalock Stephen Hogan Boris Kodjoe Amanda Donohoe. The war against the Bugs continues! A Federation Starship crash-lands on the distant Alien planet OM-1, stranding beloved leader Sky Marshal Anoke and several others, including comely but tough pilot Lola Beck. It's up to Colonel/General Johnny Rico, reluctant hero of the original Bug Invasion on Planet P, to lead a team of Troopers on a daring rescue mission.
Stranger Things Actor Reveals Directors Were "Just Not Loving It" As the Cast Goes Through Puberty
Since the inception of the show and with four seasons already, Stranger Things witnessed the whole cast grow up right before everyone's eyes. As time goes by, each of the actors went through puberty and as per Noah Schnapp, the directors of the series were "just not loving it." Puberty...
Where to Watch and Stream Return to Horror High Free Online
Cast: Lori Lethin Brendan Hughes Alex Rocco Scott Jacoby Andy Romano. A few years ago, a mysterious serial-killer caused panic on Crippen High School. The killer was never caught. A movie company, Cosmic Pictures, has decided to make a feature movie about these events - on location, at the now abandoned school. Since members of cast and crew disappear without a trace, it seems as if history is repeating itself...
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed
The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
Where to Watch and Stream The Exorcism of Molly Hartley Free Online
Cast: Sarah Lind Devon Sawa Gina Holden Peter MacNeill Tom McLaren. Taking place years after The Haunting of Molly Hartley, who now, as an adult, has fallen under the possession of an evil spirit and must be exorcised by a fallen priest before the devil completely takes her. Is The...
Here’s How to Watch the US Open Live For Free to See Serena Williams Play Her Last Tennis Match
If you love tennis, you may want to know how to watch the US Open live online for free to see Serena Williams’ last time playing professional tennis before she retires. The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian...
Twitter cofounder Jack Dorsey reveals his ‘biggest regret’ is letting the social media app become a company
The cofounder has cut a divisive figure for Twitter since his departure as CEO, notably in his support for Elon Musk.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Star Weighs If The Series Is Better Than Game of Thrones
Robert Aramayo has been blessed by the chance to experience both worlds, experiencing HBO's Game of Thrones and being in Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Comparing the two, is one better than the other?. click to enlarge. Credit: Amazon Prime Video. The Lord...
She-Hulk Writer Explains Why the Hulk Left Earth in Episode 2
During the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, we saw Mark Ruffalo's Hulk in a Sakaarian ship flying off to space (presumably heading to Sakaar) which led fans to believe that it's the character's last appearance in the series as well as speculate on why he is potentially returning to the planet where he spent years as a gladiator.
Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging
As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
Monday Ratings: In the Dark Eyes Audience High Ahead of Series Finale
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping Monday in both measures. Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied series lows. The CW’s Roswell NM (460K/0.1) and In the Dark (350K/0.1) both saw sharp upticks in audience and each rose in the demo ahead of next week’s series finales, with the latter in fact surging to a season high in audience. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale. Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady, while...
Ewan McGregor Initially Believed He Was Too Big of an Actor for Star Wars
I think we can all agree that Ewan McGregor has become synonymous with the Star Wars universe and despite his performance in the prequel trilogy initially generating a negative reception from the fandom, the films would later become cult classics and their popularity even led to the actor's return to the franchise 17 years after the release of Revenge of the Sith.
"For The Love Of Thor, Turn Off Your Wipers": Fast Food Workers Are Sharing Things They Really Want Customers To Know
"If you go to Taco Bell and want anything grilled, please order those items first. It takes a few more seconds than usual to make those items."
Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique
It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
Rian Johnson Is Still Eyeing to Make His Star Wars Trilogy
It's been a few years now since it was announced that Rian Johnson is working on his Star Wars trilogy. There have been speculations that the project has been canceled although it was disputed by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy months ago as she claimed that they are still committed to doing it at some point.
Hailee Steinfeld's MCU Return in Phase Five Seemingly Confirmed
After her impressive MCU debut in last year's Hawkeye, there have been questions about Hailee Steinfeld's next appearance in the franchise which has been speculated for months. While Marvel has not made any official comment regarding it, it looks like we now have our first clue at her next step in the MCU.
