TV Series

epicstream.com

Go Yoon Jung Net Worth: How Wealthy is the Alchemy of Souls Actress?

From supporting roles to K-dramas rising star, Go Yoon Jung gained massive attention after joining the cast of the hit series Alchemy of Souls. She may not be the drama’s female lead but viewers were drawn to her performance as she plays Nak Su. Interestingly, due to the overwhelming...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the US Open Live For Free to See Serena Williams Play Her Last Tennis Match

If you love tennis, you may want to know how to watch the US Open live online for free to see Serena Williams’ last time playing professional tennis before she retires. The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian...
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
epicstream.com

Warner Bros. Discovery Has Only Greenlit one DC Film So Far Since Merging

As crazy as it sounds, all eyes are on the DC film franchise right now following the Warner Bros. Discovery merger. Over the last couple of weeks, CEO David Zaslav has already proven to be a difference maker for the franchise after announcing the cancelation of several film and TV projects, most notably Leslie Grace's standalone Batgirl film.
TVLine

Monday Ratings: In the Dark Eyes Audience High Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping Monday in both measures. Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied series lows. The CW’s Roswell NM (460K/0.1) and In the Dark (350K/0.1) both saw sharp upticks in audience and each rose in the demo ahead of next week’s series finales, with the latter in fact surging to a season high in audience. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale. Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady, while...
epicstream.com

Ewan McGregor Initially Believed He Was Too Big of an Actor for Star Wars

I think we can all agree that Ewan McGregor has become synonymous with the Star Wars universe and despite his performance in the prequel trilogy initially generating a negative reception from the fandom, the films would later become cult classics and their popularity even led to the actor's return to the franchise 17 years after the release of Revenge of the Sith.
epicstream.com

Black Panther 2: Namor Artist Lambasts Tenoch Huerta's Physique

It's been long overdue but Marvel Studios is finally bringing Namor the Sub-Mariner to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and right off the bat, the character is being treated as a huge deal, being one of the "antagonists" in the upcoming Black Panther sequel. click to enlarge. + 2. Credit: Marvel...
MOVIES

