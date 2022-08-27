ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska 4-H honors volunteer award recipients at State Fair

– Over 12,000 volunteers serve Nebraska 4-H youth statewide in a variety of roles. At the 2022 Nebraska State Fair, 24 volunteers were recognized for their continued dedication to making the best better in Nebraska 4-H statewide. The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska. The following award recipients were announced virtually in April 2022 and celebrated during the 4-H Final Drive event on Sunday, August 28th at the Nebraska State Fair.
NEBRASKA STATE
Escaped Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas

An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor #50231 into custody on Friday, August 26, 2022. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton #72081, on May 21, 2020....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms

With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
LINCOLN, NE
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's agricultural innovation

Nebraska is a land of pioneers. Our state was settled by hardy homesteaders who ventured across windswept prairies in search of opportunity. While we often celebrate the grit and determination of these early Nebraskans, they deserve equal credit for their ingenuity. Their inventiveness helped transform the Great Plains into some of the most productive agricultural land in the world.
NEBRASKA STATE
Troopers wear many hats at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers will be busy providing safety and recruiting messages at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Labor Day. “The State Fair is an exciting time for our troopers to connect with families from across Nebraska,” said Captain Jeff Roby,...
NEBRASKA STATE
Flood headed to border as delegation addresses immigration issues

ASHLAND, Nebraska — U.S. Rep. Mike Flood said Thursday that he’ll visit the southern U.S. border next week to see first-hand what’s been described to him as a crisis. “I’ve heard from several congressmen who said you’ve heard about the immigration problem, but when you actually see it … you would be shocked at what a humanitarian crisis it really is,” Flood said.
NEBRASKA STATE
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
POLITICS
