Read full article on original website
Related
Nebraska 4-H honors volunteer award recipients at State Fair
– Over 12,000 volunteers serve Nebraska 4-H youth statewide in a variety of roles. At the 2022 Nebraska State Fair, 24 volunteers were recognized for their continued dedication to making the best better in Nebraska 4-H statewide. The Nebraska 4-H volunteer recognition program is designed to complement the tradition of recognizing outstanding volunteers and provide a standard, consistent approach to volunteer recognition across Nebraska. The following award recipients were announced virtually in April 2022 and celebrated during the 4-H Final Drive event on Sunday, August 28th at the Nebraska State Fair.
Neb. teachers union campaign to push back on private school funding
LINCOLN — The Nebraska teachers union will push a “Public School Proud” public relations campaign this fall to counter efforts to divert public funds to private schools. The Nebraska State Education Association said a grant from the National Education Association will help fund the five-week television, radio and digital campaign this fall.
Escaped Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas
An inmate who disappeared more than two years ago from the Community Correctional Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) has been arrested in Las Vegas, Nevada. Authorities took Ronald Taylor #50231 into custody on Friday, August 26, 2022. Taylor left CCC-L with another inmate, Brandon Britton #72081, on May 21, 2020....
Podcast: Nebraska Cattlemen Report ( Nebraska State Fair)
Eagle Radio's Derek Beck visits twice a month with the Nebraska Cattleman's Brenda Masek about happenings within the Cattleman organization and upcoming meetings and events. Masek spoke to Derek in this report about the NC's involvement with the Nebraska State Fair, going on through Labor Day weekend in Grand Island.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nontraditional college students get option to complete degrees
LINCOLN — Married with three kids and working, Amanda Redler said she couldn’t manage the one-hour commute to a community college from her home in Albion to resume her college studies. So Redler turned to the Western Governors University, a completely online university that Nebraska helped found back...
Report: Dams could mitigate flooding on lower Platte River
LINCOLN — A recent legislative study into developing a huge recreational lake between Omaha and Lincoln was careful to reassure residents of Ashland that it wouldn’t include damming the Platte River and flooding the town of Ashland. That idea, part of past proposals to spur development between the...
Wanted: Next-generation beekeepers for Nebraska farms
With the age of Nebraska's farmers and beekeepers on the rise, bee enthusiasts are encouraging more young people to check out the Great Plains Master Beekeeping Program. The program spans across the Midwest, with sites in Grand Island, Lincoln, Omaha and Scott's Bluff. Sheldon Brummel, master beekeeping project coordinator at...
Neb. Take ’em Hunting begins fourth year of mentorship challenge
The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, along with AKRS Equipment Solutions, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and Quail Forever, National Wild Turkey Federation, and Heartland DSC, is launching its fourth annual Take ’em Hunting challenge to hunters starting Sept. 1. Participants are encouraged to introduce someone new to hunting during...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Q&A organizer of ‘Stop the Steal’ protests before Jan. 6
OMAHA — Conservative political activist and provocateur Ali Alexander chose Nebraska to give what he called his first public speech since organizing “Stop the Steal” rallies in the run-up to Jan. 6, 2021, when more than 2,000 people stormed the U.S. Capitol as Congress certified the 2020 presidential election results.
Nebraska death row inmate who killed talkative cellmate dies
TECUMSEH, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska death row inmate who strangled his cellmate after complaining he talked too much died Monday at the state prison in Tecumseh. Officials said they have not determined how Patrick Schroeder, 45, died. Schroeder died about four years after he was sentenced to death...
Psychiatric patient who escaped Kan. hospital with employee captured
MIAMI COUNTY, Kan. —Authorities have located the state psychiatric hospital patient identified as 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III and 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, a hospital employee, according to the Miami County sheriff's office. Both left the Osawatomie State Hospital in Anderson’s vehicle early Monday. Authorities located Anderson’s vehicle in the...
Gov. Ricketts: Nebraska's agricultural innovation
Nebraska is a land of pioneers. Our state was settled by hardy homesteaders who ventured across windswept prairies in search of opportunity. While we often celebrate the grit and determination of these early Nebraskans, they deserve equal credit for their ingenuity. Their inventiveness helped transform the Great Plains into some of the most productive agricultural land in the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Troopers wear many hats at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-Nebraska State Troopers will be busy providing safety and recruiting messages at this year’s Nebraska State Fair. The fair begins today and runs through Labor Day. “The State Fair is an exciting time for our troopers to connect with families from across Nebraska,” said Captain Jeff Roby,...
Flood headed to border as delegation addresses immigration issues
ASHLAND, Nebraska — U.S. Rep. Mike Flood said Thursday that he’ll visit the southern U.S. border next week to see first-hand what’s been described to him as a crisis. “I’ve heard from several congressmen who said you’ve heard about the immigration problem, but when you actually see it … you would be shocked at what a humanitarian crisis it really is,” Flood said.
NE McDonald’s, RMHC in Omaha join to raise funds with Husker flags
Local McDonald’s across Nebraska join the Huskers to host Big Red Friday - a one day fundraiser across the state in support of Nebraska's only Ronald McDonald House. Big Red Friday is an annual event that occurs on the Friday before the first Huskers’ football game of the season.
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FURNAS COUNTY, Neb. — Authorities in Nebraska are trying to determine who released 16 million gallons of water by opening a dam on an irrigation channel one night this month — and why. The puzzling water release from the Cambridge Canal reduced the flow to some 18,000 acres...
SD Gov. Kristi Noem weighs response to ethics complaints
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board’s finding that Gov. Kristi Noem may have engaged in misconduct by intervening in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license isn’t likely the last word on the matter. But exactly how much more comes out on the episode may be up to the Republican governor herself.
Nebraska State Fair opens in Grand Island for 11-day run
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Fair is opening Friday for its annual 11-day run in Grand Island. The fair, which last year drew 266,245 people, will continue through Labor Day at Fonner Park. On Thursday, officials announced that the Horse Nations Indian Relay that had been...
USDA: 'Historic’ funding to help struggling farmers, develop ag leaders
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will distribute up to $550 million to expand certain farmers’ access to land, money and markets and to create educational opportunities for students of higher-education institutions that cater to racial and ethnic minorities. “The idea here obviously is to enlarge the number of people...
‘Star Trek’ ride among new thrills coming to Nebraska State Fair carnival
When the Nebraska State Fair returns Aug. 26 through Sept. 5, the carnival might just take fairgoers where no fairgoers have gone before, at least according to Frank Zaitshik, President of Wade Shows. “We are bringing attractions that you just don’t see at a county fair or even most state...
North Platte Post
North Platte, NE
93K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://northplattepost.com/
Comments / 0