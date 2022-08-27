Read full article on original website
Where to Watch and Stream 4:44 Last Day on Earth Free Online
Cast: Willem Dafoe Shanyn Leigh Toni Redman Pat Kiernan Francis Kuipers. A look at how a painter and a successful actor spend their last day together before the world comes to an end. Is 4:44 Last Day on Earth on Netflix?. Unfortunately, 4:44 Last Day on Earth is not available...
Where to Watch and Stream Starship Troopers 3: Marauder Free Online
Cast: Casper Van Dien Jolene Blalock Stephen Hogan Boris Kodjoe Amanda Donohoe. The war against the Bugs continues! A Federation Starship crash-lands on the distant Alien planet OM-1, stranding beloved leader Sky Marshal Anoke and several others, including comely but tough pilot Lola Beck. It's up to Colonel/General Johnny Rico, reluctant hero of the original Bug Invasion on Planet P, to lead a team of Troopers on a daring rescue mission.
Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed
The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
Here’s How to Watch the US Open Live For Free to See Serena Williams Play Her Last Tennis Match
If you love tennis, you may want to know how to watch the US Open live online for free to see Serena Williams’ last time playing professional tennis before she retires. The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian...
Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about the new Apple Watch model so far
The Apple Watch Series 8 is on the way, and while it may not radically change the overall design and functionality of the device, it’s expected to bring at least some changes to the lineup. But perhaps a more radical change to the Apple Watch will come from the heavily rumored new Apple Watch Pro — or the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.
Avatar Startup Genies Debuts Fashion Marketplace
Avatar Technology Company 'Genies,' backed by former Disney CEO Bob Iger, debuted its long anticipated NFT storefront called 'the Warehouse'. Cheddar News speaks with founder and CEO Akash Nigam about its the possibilities and how users can sell their own NFT creations in the future.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Star Weighs If The Series Is Better Than Game of Thrones
Robert Aramayo has been blessed by the chance to experience both worlds, experiencing HBO's Game of Thrones and being in Amazon Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Comparing the two, is one better than the other?. click to enlarge. Credit: Amazon Prime Video. The Lord...
Monday Ratings: In the Dark Eyes Audience High Ahead of Series Finale
In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping Monday in both measures. Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied series lows. The CW’s Roswell NM (460K/0.1) and In the Dark (350K/0.1) both saw sharp upticks in audience and each rose in the demo ahead of next week’s series finales, with the latter in fact surging to a season high in audience. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale. Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady, while...
Stranger Things Actor Reveals Directors Were "Just Not Loving It" As the Cast Goes Through Puberty
Since the inception of the show and with four seasons already, Stranger Things witnessed the whole cast grow up right before everyone's eyes. As time goes by, each of the actors went through puberty and as per Noah Schnapp, the directors of the series were "just not loving it." Puberty...
"For The Love Of Thor, Turn Off Your Wipers": Fast Food Workers Are Sharing Things They Really Want Customers To Know
"If you go to Taco Bell and want anything grilled, please order those items first. It takes a few more seconds than usual to make those items."
House of the Dragon: Daemon Targaryen Becomes Everyone's Favorite Character Despite All the Red Flags
We're only two episodes into House of the Dragon but it looks like one character has already won fans over with his peculiar ways. In Episode 2, Daemon Targaryen found a unique and chaotic way to get his brother Viserys I Targaryen's attention and people are declaring the Rogue Prince as their favorite character in the Game of Thrones spin-off series.
