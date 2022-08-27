ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream 4:44 Last Day on Earth Free Online

Cast: Willem Dafoe Shanyn Leigh Toni Redman Pat Kiernan Francis Kuipers. A look at how a painter and a successful actor spend their last day together before the world comes to an end. Is 4:44 Last Day on Earth on Netflix?. Unfortunately, 4:44 Last Day on Earth is not available...
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Starship Troopers 3: Marauder Free Online

Cast: Casper Van Dien Jolene Blalock Stephen Hogan Boris Kodjoe Amanda Donohoe. The war against the Bugs continues! A Federation Starship crash-lands on the distant Alien planet OM-1, stranding beloved leader Sky Marshal Anoke and several others, including comely but tough pilot Lola Beck. It's up to Colonel/General Johnny Rico, reluctant hero of the original Bug Invasion on Planet P, to lead a team of Troopers on a daring rescue mission.
epicstream.com

Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 Release Date Finally Confirmed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 2 was first reported to be released on Wednesday, September 23 on Disney+. However, confusion rose when the show was not included in the September 2022 release slate for Disney+. You can check out the trailer for Star Wars: The Bad Batch...
StyleCaster

Here’s How to Watch the US Open Live For Free to See Serena Williams Play Her Last Tennis Match

If you love tennis, you may want to know how to watch the US Open live online for free to see Serena Williams’ last time playing professional tennis before she retires. The US Open Tennis Championship is an annual tennis tournament that consists of five main competitions: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles. The tournament—which is held in Queens, New York and runs for two weeks between late August and early September—is one of the four major annual professional tennis tournaments that make up the Grand Slam. The other three Grand Slam tournaments are the Australian...
BGR.com

Apple Watch Pro: Everything we know about the new Apple Watch model so far

The Apple Watch Series 8 is on the way, and while it may not radically change the overall design and functionality of the device, it’s expected to bring at least some changes to the lineup. But perhaps a more radical change to the Apple Watch will come from the heavily rumored new Apple Watch Pro — or the Apple Watch Series 8 Pro.
Cheddar News

Avatar Startup Genies Debuts Fashion Marketplace

Avatar Technology Company 'Genies,' backed by former Disney CEO Bob Iger, debuted its long anticipated NFT storefront called 'the Warehouse'. Cheddar News speaks with founder and CEO Akash Nigam about its the possibilities and how users can sell their own NFT creations in the future.
TVLine

Monday Ratings: In the Dark Eyes Audience High Ahead of Series Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s The Bachelorette drew 3.3 million total viewers and a 0.8 demo rating, holding steady week-to-week and topping Monday in both measures. Leading out of that, Claim to Fame (1.6 mil/0.3) hit and tied series lows. The CW’s Roswell NM (460K/0.1) and In the Dark (350K/0.1) both saw sharp upticks in audience and each rose in the demo ahead of next week’s series finales, with the latter in fact surging to a season high in audience. NBC’s American Ninja Warrior (3.1 mil/0.5) ticked up with its season finale. Fox’s Don’t Forget the Lyrics (1.9 mil/0.3) was steady, while...
